National Football League Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin reportedly agrees to 3-year deal to remain in Tampa Updated Mar. 10, 2025 2:20 p.m. ET

Chris Godwin is remaining in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers' star wide receiver, who is returning from a gruesome ankle injury, is getting a three-year $66 million deal, including $44 million guaranteed. Godwin was one of the top wide receivers available this offseason on the open market and via trade. He was ranked as FOX Sports' fourth-best overall free agent in the top 100 free agents list.

The 29-year-old had 50 catches for 576 yards in just seven games last season. He has teamed with Mike Evans to form one of the NFL's top receiver tandems for the four-time defending NFC South champion Buccaneers.

Godwin averaged 87 catches for 1,065 yards and five touchdowns between 2019-23.

Godwin has been one of the game's best possession receivers since the Buccaneers took him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He recorded at least 80 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards four times between 2019-23, with the only time he didn't reach those thresholds coming when he missed four games in 2020.

In addition to his top-notch regular-season outings, Godwin helped the Buccaneers win a Super Bowl in 2020. He had 16 receptions for 232 yards and a touchdown in the postseason that year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

