National Football League
Bills, Josh Allen reportedly agree to extension with record $250M guaranteed
National Football League

Bills, Josh Allen reportedly agree to extension with record $250M guaranteed

Updated Mar. 9, 2025 7:41 p.m. ET

Josh Allen is the latest player to cash in on the record spending across the NFL.

The reigning MVP and the Buffalo Bills have agreed to a six-year, $330 million deal with $250 million guaranteed, ESPN reported Sunday. The guaranteed money sets a new record for the most guaranteed money on a contract in NFL history.

Allen has helped the Bills win the AFC East in each of the last five seasons. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story. 

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Vikings a 'possibility' to sign Aaron Rodgers amid interest from Giants

Vikings a 'possibility' to sign Aaron Rodgers amid interest from Giants

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes