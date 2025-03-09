National Football League
National Football League
Bills, Josh Allen reportedly agree to extension with record $250M guaranteed
Updated Mar. 9, 2025 7:41 p.m. ET
Josh Allen is the latest player to cash in on the record spending across the NFL.
The reigning MVP and the Buffalo Bills have agreed to a six-year, $330 million deal with $250 million guaranteed, ESPN reported Sunday. The guaranteed money sets a new record for the most guaranteed money on a contract in NFL history.
Allen has helped the Bills win the AFC East in each of the last five seasons.
ADVERTISEMENT
This is a developing story.
share
recommended
-
Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo, 2025 NFL Draft prospect, sued by former teammate
Chiefs' Xavier Worthy won't be charged following arrest for alleged family violence
2025 NFL free agency tracker: DK Metcalf traded to Steelers, Josh Allen gets record deal
-
Looking for a QB in the NFL Draft? Meet 5 standouts not named Sanders or Ward
Seahawks shift 'primary focus' to QB Sam Darnold; Interest is 'mutual'
Geno Smith reunites with Pete Carroll, Seahawks reportedly to chase Sam Darnold
-
Steelers in contact with Russell Wilson, Justin Fields; competing with Giants, Jets
Ex-Eagles CB Darius Slay doesn't consider Jalen Hurts an ‘elite’ QB. Is he wrong?
Cooper Kupp next team odds: Jaguars leap to top of the oddsboard
in this topic
recommended
-
Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo, 2025 NFL Draft prospect, sued by former teammate
Chiefs' Xavier Worthy won't be charged following arrest for alleged family violence
2025 NFL free agency tracker: DK Metcalf traded to Steelers, Josh Allen gets record deal
-
Looking for a QB in the NFL Draft? Meet 5 standouts not named Sanders or Ward
Seahawks shift 'primary focus' to QB Sam Darnold; Interest is 'mutual'
Geno Smith reunites with Pete Carroll, Seahawks reportedly to chase Sam Darnold
-
Steelers in contact with Russell Wilson, Justin Fields; competing with Giants, Jets
Ex-Eagles CB Darius Slay doesn't consider Jalen Hurts an ‘elite’ QB. Is he wrong?
Cooper Kupp next team odds: Jaguars leap to top of the oddsboard