National Football League Bills, Josh Allen reportedly agree to extension with record $250M guaranteed Updated Mar. 9, 2025 7:41 p.m. ET

Josh Allen is the latest player to cash in on the record spending across the NFL.

The reigning MVP and the Buffalo Bills have agreed to a six-year, $330 million deal with $250 million guaranteed, ESPN reported Sunday. The guaranteed money sets a new record for the most guaranteed money on a contract in NFL history.

Allen has helped the Bills win the AFC East in each of the last five seasons.

This is a developing story.

