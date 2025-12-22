2025 NFL Week 17 Buzz: With Minshew Injured, Chiefs Sign QB Buechele

The holiday season is here, but the news around the NFL is non-stop.

That's especially true this week, as we have a tripleheader on Christmas Day and two more games on Saturday ahead of the usual Sunday slate. And we only have two weeks of regular-season action remaining, making every bit of news all the more consequential.

Who's hurt? Who's practicing? Who's starting? Who's on the hot seat?

Here's the latest on what's happening around the league entering Week 17:

Minshew's ACL intact, Chiefs sign QB Buechele

A week after losing star quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the remainder of the 2025 season with an ACL tear, the team feared that Gardner Minshew suffered the same injury that caused him to leave their loss to the Titans early on Sunday, ESPN reported. While Minshew's ACL turned out to be intact, he did suffer an injury all the same, and is expected to miss time, per ESPN. In response, the Chiefs have signed QB Shane Buechele.

Now, third-string Chris Oladokun is possibly in line to start in Thursday's game against the Broncos, as Minshew recovers and Buechele acclimates himself to the Chiefs. The fourth-year quarterback threw his first career pass in Sunday's loss to the Titans.

Buechele has never appeared in an NFL game, as his career in the league to this point has mostly been being waived and re-signed by the Buffalo Bills as part of their practice squad. The 27-year-old – Buechele turns 28 in early January – played quarterback in college for Texas and SMU from 2016 through 2020. His best season came as a junior with SMU, when he lead the American Conference with 34 touchdowns, 307 completions and 302.2 passing yards per game.

Latest on Lamar Jackson's back injury

The Ravens' playoff hopes are on thin ice, and they might not have their quarterback available when their season is on the line against the Packers on Saturday. Lamar Jackson will undergo an MRI on Monday after suffering a back injury that forced him to miss the second half of the Ravens' loss to the Patriots, but he's hopeful he can play in Week 17.

"Yeah, that's the goal," Jackson told reporters. "We're going to do a little [MRI] scan [Monday] and then see what it shows."

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh later said that Jackson was dealing with "a bruise of some kind."

"I don't know how serious it'll be," Harbaugh said. "We'll have to find out over the next couple of days."

The Ravens must win each of their final two games and for the Steelers to lose at the Browns in Week 17 in order to make the postseason. At 7-8, winning the AFC North is the only way for Baltimore to make the playoffs for a fourth straight year.

Derick Hall's suspension upheld

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall had his one-game suspension for unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct upheld on Monday. Hall was suspended without pay for stepping on the leg of Los Angeles Rams guard Kevin Dotson at the end of a play in the Seahawks' 38-37 overtime win on Thursday night.

Hearing officer Ramon Foster, jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA, upheld the suspension that was announced Friday. The NFL said Hall, 24, was in violation of Rule 12, Section 2, Article 8, which prohibits unnecessary roughness and Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to unsportsmanlike conduct, including "any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship."

Hall will be eligible to return on Dec. 29, a day after Seattle’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

The third-year pro out of Auburn was selected 37th by the Seahawks in the 2023 NFL draft. He has appeared in 13 games and started three for Seattle this season. He has 29 total tackles and one sack.

Packers monitoring health of both QBs ahead of Ravens matchup

As for who the Ravens' Week 17 opponent, the Packers might also be shorthanded at quarterback for Saturday's game. Jordan Love left Saturday's loss to the Bears early after entering the league's concussion protocol, while backup Malik Willis hurt his throwing shoulder in the fourth quarter. Willis remained in the game, but he was fighting through some pain after the game.

"I'd say he's pretty sore," Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters of Willis on Sunday. "That's a legitimate deal that he's dealing with, and he's going to be another guy that we'll see where he's at as we progress. That further complicates the other problem."

Love, meanwhile, will have to spend the week clearing concussion protocol in order to play on Saturday.

"That's a process that takes multiple days to get through," LaFleur told reporters.

The Packers fell to 9-5-1 with Saturday's loss, putting their hopes of winning the NFC North in peril. They'll need to win out and for the Bears to lose their final two games in order to win the division. Green Bay also hasn't clinched a playoff spot yet. However, it'll make the playoffs if it wins one of its final two games or if the Lions lose once in the final two weeks.

Jets to start rookie Brady Cook at QB for final two games

The Jets are sticking with Brady Cook at quarterback for the rest of the 2025 regular season, head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters on Monday. With the Jets starting Cook for the final two games, the undrafted rookie could play a big role in the AFC East race as the Jets take on the Patriots and Bills in Weeks 17 and 18, respectively.

Cook has started the last two games for the Jets following Tyrod Taylor's injury. He's thrown for 527 yards, a touchdown and six interceptions over the three games he's played this season.

Commanders sign practice squad QB amid Marcus Mariota uncertainty

The Commanders have signed quarterback Jeff Driskel off the Cardinals' practice squad, the team announced Monday. The move might be an indication that Marcus Mariota won't be able to play in Thursday's game against the Cowboys after leaving Saturday's game against the Eagles early with injuries to his throwing hand and quad.

If Mariota can't go, journeyman quarterback Joshua Johnson would be in line to start against the Cowboys.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

