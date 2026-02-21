National Football League
RB Javonte Williams, Cowboys Reportedly Agree to $24 Million Deal
National Football League

RB Javonte Williams, Cowboys Reportedly Agree to $24 Million Deal

Updated Feb. 21, 2026 8:03 p.m. ET

The Dallas Cowboys have found a running back they like.

Running back Javonte Williams has re-signed with the Cowboys on a three-year, $24 million deal, NFL Media reported on Saturday.

Williams joined Dallas last offseason on a one-year deal after spending the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos (2021-24), who selected him with the No. 35 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Carolina.

Last season, Williams rushed for a career-high 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns on 4.8 yards per carry. Williams was the lead back for a Dallas offense that was ninth in the NFL in rushing (125.6 rushing yards per game).

Re-signing Williams goes against the Cowboys' recent tendencies, as they previously let their lead running back walk in free agency in each of the previous two offseasons (Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle) and released veteran Ezekiel Elliott after the 2022 season.

Elsewhere for Dallas, which has posted a losing record and missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, wide receiver George Pickens, safety Donovan Wilson, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and linebackers Dante Fowler Jr. and Kenneth Murray are among its impending free agents. The Cowboys are over the NFL salary cap but also own the No. 12 and 20 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

