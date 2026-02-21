NFL Wide Receiver Rondale Moore Found Dead at 25 Years Old
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — NFL wide receiver Rondale Moore, who played most recently for the Minnesota Vikings, was found dead Saturday night in Indiana, authorities said. He was 25.
Floyd County coroner Matthew Tomlin did not share additional details on the circumstances of Moore's death but said there was no threat to the public and an autopsy would be conducted Sunday.
Moore, a receiver and return specialist drafted in the second round out of Purdue University, spent his first three years in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals.
In 2024, he dislocated his right knee during training camp with the Atlanta Falcons, and he never played for them.
Moore attempted to make a comeback with Minnesota in 2025 but was injured while returning a punt in the first exhibition game.
University of Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm, who coached Moore at Purdue, called him an "ultimate competitor who wouldn’t back down" from a challenge.
"We all loved Rondale; we loved his smile and his competitive edge that always wanted to please everyone he came in contact with," Brohm said in a statement.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
