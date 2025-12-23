NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 17: How Final 4 Playoff Spots Could Be Determined

Just like that, only four spots remain in the playoff field for the 2025 NFL season.

Eight teams punched their tickets to the playoffs in Week 16, with only two spots remaining in each conference. We could know which 14 teams are in the postseason by the end of Week 17, as four teams can potentially secure a playoff spot this weekend.

There are also seven division titles to sort out, and we still don't know who'll have the No. 1 seed in each conference.

So, let's take a look at how teams can either clinch a playoff spot, win their division or take the No. 1 seed in Week 17.

AFC

The Broncos have already clinched a playoff spot. They can clinch the AFC West in Week 17 when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs if the following happens:

Broncos beat Chiefs and Chargers lose or tie to Texans OR

Broncos tie and Chargers lose

The Broncos can also clinch the AFC's No. 1 seed if the following happens:

Broncos win, Chargers lose, Patriots lose to Jets, Bills lose or tie against Eagles and Jaguars lose or tie against Colts

The Jaguars have already clinched a playoff spot. They can clinch the AFC South in Week 17 when they take on the Indianapolis Colts if the following happens:

Jaguars beat Colts and Texans lose or tie against Chargers OR

Jaguars tie and Texans lose

The Patriots have already clinched a playoff spot. They can clinch the AFC East in Week 17 when they take on the New York Jets if the following happens:

Patriots beat Jets and Bills lose or tie against Eagles OR

Patriots tie and Bills lose

The Steelers can clinch a playoff spot and win the AFC North in Week 17 when they take on the Cleveland Browns if the following happens:

Steelers beat Browns OR

Ravens lose or tie against Broncos

The Texans can clinch a playoff spot in Week 17 when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers if the following happens:

Texans win or tie against Chargers OR

Colts lose or tie against Jaguars OR

Texans clinch at least a tie in strength-of-victory tiebreaker over Colts (would need wins from Ravens, Bills, Chiefs, 49ers, Rams, Buccaneers)

NFC

The Bears have already clinched a playoff spot. They can clinch the NFC North in Week 17 when they take on the San Francisco 49ers if the following happens:

Bears beat 49ers OR

Packers lose to Ravens OR

Bears tie and Packers tie

The Packers can clinch a playoff spot in Week 17 when they take on the Baltimore Ravens if the following happens:

Packers win or tie against Ravens OR

Lions lose or tie against Vikings

The Panthers can clinch a playoff spot and win the NFC South in Week 17 when they take on the Seattle Seahawks if the following happens:

Panthers beat Seahawks and Buccaneers lose or tie against Dolphins OR

Panthers tie and Buccaneers lose

The Seahawks have already clinched a playoff spot. They can clinch the NFC West in Week 17 when they take on the Carolina Panthers if the following happens:

Seahawks beat Panthers, Rams lose or tie against Falcons and 49ers lose or tie against Bears OR

Seahawks tie, Rams lose and 49ers lose

The Seahawks can also clinch the NFC's No. 1 seed if the following happens:

Seahawks win, Rams lose and Bears-49ers ends in a tie

