Fred Warner Exits 49ers vs. Buccaneers in Air Cast With Ankle Injury

Updated Oct. 12, 2025 6:22 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner will not return to Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after sustaining an ankle injury in the first quarter.

Warner is believed to have suffered a dislocated right ankle, according to multiple reports. He will reportedly consult with doctors to determine next steps and assess how long the injury could sideline the four-time All-Pro.

Warner's early exit came after he appeared to injure his ankle while tackling Bucs RB Rachaad White. The 49ers medical staff tended to the linebacker on the field before bringing out a cart to transport him to the locker room; the LB was spotted with an air cast supporting his right leg/ankle.

The loss of Warner in Week 6 and potentially longer is a brutal blow to an ailing 49ers team already missing several players, including Brock Purdy, Ricky Pearsall and Nick Bosa. Warner entered the day as the team's leader in tackles (50) and forced fumbles (2).

