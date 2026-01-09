National Football League
How to Watch Bears vs. Packers NFL Wild Card: Time, TV Channel and Live Stream

Published Jan. 10, 2026 7:43 a.m. ET

The Chicago Bears (11-6) will look to win at home in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers (9-7-1) in the NFC Wild Card round on Jan. 10 at Soldier Field, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

The Packers are totaling 332.6 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 15th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 12th, surrendering 311.8 yards per game. The Bears rank sixth in total yards per game (369.5), but they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 361.8 total yards surrendered per contest.

We dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts below.

How to Watch Bears vs. Packers

  • When: Saturday, January 10, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Box Score: Fox Sports

Packers vs. Bears: Head-to-Head

  • Green Bay has won against Chicago three times in the past five matchups.
  • The Bears' record ATS is 3-2 the last five times they have gone up against the Packers, with those games outscoring the point total on two occasions.
  • Chicago has put up 8 fewer points than Green Bay in their past five games.

Packers' 2025 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreTV
9/7/2025LionsW 27-13CBS
9/11/2025CommandersW 27-18Amazon Prime Video
9/21/2025at BrownsL 13-10FOX
9/28/2025at CowboysT 40-40NBC
10/12/2025BengalsW 27-18CBS
10/19/2025at CardinalsW 27-23FOX
10/26/2025at SteelersW 35-25NBC/Peacock
11/2/2025PanthersL 16-13FOX
11/10/2025EaglesL 10-7ABC/ESPN
11/16/2025at GiantsW 27-20FOX
11/23/2025VikingsW 23-6FOX
11/27/2025at LionsW 31-24FOX
12/7/2025BearsW 28-21FOX
12/14/2025at BroncosL 34-26CBS
12/20/2025at BearsL 22-16FOX
12/27/2025RavensL 41-24Peacock
1/4/2026at VikingsL 16-3CBS
1/10/2026at Bears-Amazon Prime Video

Packers Stats & Insights

  • Green Bay is compiling 212.8 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 17th in the NFL. The defense ranks 11th, giving up 194.1 passing yards per contest.
  • The Packers are totaling 119.8 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 15th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 18th, allowing 117.7 rushing yards per game.
  • Green Bay ranks 12th in the league with a +1 turnover margin after forcing 14 turnovers (26th in the NFL) and committing 13 (third in the NFL).

Packers Key Players

  • In addition to his 3,381 passing yards and 66.3% completion percentage this year, Jordan Love has thrown for 23 touchdowns against six interceptions.
  • As part of the Packers' ground game, Josh Jacobs has run for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns on 4 YPC.
  • As part of the Packers' passing offense, Romeo Doubs has caught 55 balls on 85 targets for 724 yards and six touchdowns.

Bears' 2025 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreTV
9/8/2025VikingsL 27-24ABC/ESPN
9/14/2025at LionsL 52-21FOX
9/21/2025CowboysW 31-14FOX
9/28/2025at RaidersW 25-24CBS
10/13/2025at CommandersW 25-24ABC
10/19/2025SaintsW 26-14FOX
10/26/2025at RavensL 30-16CBS
11/2/2025at BengalsW 47-42CBS
11/9/2025GiantsW 24-20FOX
11/16/2025at VikingsW 19-17FOX
11/23/2025SteelersW 31-28CBS
11/28/2025at EaglesW 24-15Amazon Prime Video
12/7/2025at PackersL 28-21FOX
12/14/2025BrownsW 31-3FOX
12/20/2025PackersW 22-16FOX
12/28/2025at 49ersL 42-38NBC/Peacock
1/4/2026LionsL 19-16FOX
1/10/2026Packers-Amazon Prime Video

Bears Stats & Insights

  • In terms of passing, Chicago ranks 10th in the NFL (225.1 passing yards per game) and 22nd on defense (227.2 passing yards allowed per game).
  • The Bears' run offense has been thriving, racking up 144.5 rushing yards per game (third-best) this season. On defense, they rank 27th by allowing 134.5 rushing yards per game.
  • At +22, Chicago sports the best turnover margin in the NFL this season.

Bears Key Players

  • In 17 games, Caleb Williams has thrown for 3,942 yards (231.9 per game), with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 58.1%.
  • D'Andre Swift has rushed for 1,087 yards (67.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games.
  • Kyle Monangai has run for 783 yards (46.1 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

FOX Sports used technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar to create this story.

