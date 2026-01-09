How to Watch Bears vs. Packers NFL Wild Card: Time, TV Channel and Live Stream

The Chicago Bears (11-6) will look to win at home in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers (9-7-1) in the NFC Wild Card round on Jan. 10 at Soldier Field, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

The Packers are totaling 332.6 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 15th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 12th, surrendering 311.8 yards per game. The Bears rank sixth in total yards per game (369.5), but they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 361.8 total yards surrendered per contest.

How to Watch Bears vs. Packers

When: Saturday, January 10, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Live Box Score: Fox Sports

Packers vs. Bears: Head-to-Head

Green Bay has won against Chicago three times in the past five matchups.

The Bears' record ATS is 3-2 the last five times they have gone up against the Packers, with those games outscoring the point total on two occasions.

Chicago has put up 8 fewer points than Green Bay in their past five games.

Packers' 2025 Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2025 Lions W 27-13 CBS 9/11/2025 Commanders W 27-18 Amazon Prime Video 9/21/2025 at Browns L 13-10 FOX 9/28/2025 at Cowboys T 40-40 NBC 10/12/2025 Bengals W 27-18 CBS 10/19/2025 at Cardinals W 27-23 FOX 10/26/2025 at Steelers W 35-25 NBC/Peacock 11/2/2025 Panthers L 16-13 FOX 11/10/2025 Eagles L 10-7 ABC/ESPN 11/16/2025 at Giants W 27-20 FOX 11/23/2025 Vikings W 23-6 FOX 11/27/2025 at Lions W 31-24 FOX 12/7/2025 Bears W 28-21 FOX 12/14/2025 at Broncos L 34-26 CBS 12/20/2025 at Bears L 22-16 FOX 12/27/2025 Ravens L 41-24 Peacock 1/4/2026 at Vikings L 16-3 CBS 1/10/2026 at Bears - Amazon Prime Video

Packers Stats & Insights

Green Bay is compiling 212.8 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 17th in the NFL. The defense ranks 11th, giving up 194.1 passing yards per contest.

The Packers are totaling 119.8 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 15th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 18th, allowing 117.7 rushing yards per game.

Green Bay ranks 12th in the league with a +1 turnover margin after forcing 14 turnovers (26th in the NFL) and committing 13 (third in the NFL).

Packers Key Players

In addition to his 3,381 passing yards and 66.3% completion percentage this year, Jordan Love has thrown for 23 touchdowns against six interceptions.

As part of the Packers' ground game, Josh Jacobs has run for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns on 4 YPC.

As part of the Packers' passing offense, Romeo Doubs has caught 55 balls on 85 targets for 724 yards and six touchdowns.

Bears' 2025 Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/8/2025 Vikings L 27-24 ABC/ESPN 9/14/2025 at Lions L 52-21 FOX 9/21/2025 Cowboys W 31-14 FOX 9/28/2025 at Raiders W 25-24 CBS 10/13/2025 at Commanders W 25-24 ABC 10/19/2025 Saints W 26-14 FOX 10/26/2025 at Ravens L 30-16 CBS 11/2/2025 at Bengals W 47-42 CBS 11/9/2025 Giants W 24-20 FOX 11/16/2025 at Vikings W 19-17 FOX 11/23/2025 Steelers W 31-28 CBS 11/28/2025 at Eagles W 24-15 Amazon Prime Video 12/7/2025 at Packers L 28-21 FOX 12/14/2025 Browns W 31-3 FOX 12/20/2025 Packers W 22-16 FOX 12/28/2025 at 49ers L 42-38 NBC/Peacock 1/4/2026 Lions L 19-16 FOX 1/10/2026 Packers - Amazon Prime Video

Bears Stats & Insights

In terms of passing, Chicago ranks 10th in the NFL (225.1 passing yards per game) and 22nd on defense (227.2 passing yards allowed per game).

The Bears' run offense has been thriving, racking up 144.5 rushing yards per game (third-best) this season. On defense, they rank 27th by allowing 134.5 rushing yards per game.

At +22, Chicago sports the best turnover margin in the NFL this season.

Bears Key Players

In 17 games, Caleb Williams has thrown for 3,942 yards (231.9 per game), with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 58.1%.

D'Andre Swift has rushed for 1,087 yards (67.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games.

Kyle Monangai has run for 783 yards (46.1 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

