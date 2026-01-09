Rams vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks for NFL Wild Card Round

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

The Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers will match up in this year's NFC Playoffs. The Rams are heavy favorites (-10.5). The matchup has an over/under of 46.5 points.

Keep up with the 2025 NFL season on FOX Sports.

Rams vs. Panthers Odds & Betting Lines

Rams vs. Panthers Prediction & Pick

The Rams are set up for a decisive win over the Panthers on January 10. With Matthew Stafford at quarterback, Los Angeles has a clear edge in both firepower and experience. The Rams offense has been one of the league’s most productive all season, averaging 30.5 points, the highest mark in the NFL, and leading the league in passing yards with 4,557.

Carolina heads into this matchup after an 8-9 finish and has struggled to find consistency on offense. The Panthers averaged only 18.3 points, ranking 27th in the league. Bryce Young threw for 3,011 yards with 23 touchdowns, but that production is unlikely to be enough against a Rams team that can score quickly and consistently.

Los Angeles is a heavy favorite at -10.5, and Matthew Stafford is the current favorite to control this game from start to finish thanks to his postseason résumé and the Rams pass rush. The Panthers are the underdog in this spot, and it would take a near-perfect performance to flip the script. All signs point to the Rams taking care of business and advancing with authority.

Pick ATS: Rams (-10.5)

Pick OU: Under (46.5)

Prediction: Rams 30 - Panthers 15

Prediction provided by FOX Sports' Sports AI. Download the FOX Sports App for free access to Sports AI.

How to Watch Los Angeles vs. Carolina

Rams vs. Panthers Recent Matchups

Los Angeles owns a 2-1 record against Carolina in their last three matchups.

Carolina has been outpaced by 14 points in its last three tilts versus Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Betting Info

Los Angeles has 12 wins in 17 games versus the spread this year.

The Rams have covered the spread when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites in two of two opportunities this season.

Los Angeles contests this year have hit the over 58.8% of the time (10 times in 17 games with a set point total).

The Rams have won 80% of the time they have played as moneyline favorites (12-3).

The Rams have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 85.2%.

Rams Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 268.1 (4,557) 1 Rush yards 126.6 (2,152) 7 Points scored 30.5 (518) 1 Pass yards against 216.7 (3,684) 19 Rush yards against 110.8 (1,884) 12 Points allowed 20.4 (346) 10

Los Angeles' Key Players

Offense

Matthew Stafford has 4,707 passing yards (first in the NFL), 46 touchdowns (first in the NFL) and eight interceptions this year. He has completed 65.0% of his passes, averaging 276.9 yards per game and 7.9 per attempt.

Puka Nacua has 129 receptions (first in the NFL) for 1,715 yards (second in the NFL) and 10 TDs. Through 16 games, he is averaging 8.1 catches and 107.2 yards per game.

Kyren Williams' output on the ground this season includes 1,252 yards (sixth in the NFL) and 10 TDs. He's averaging 73.6 yards per game and 4.8 per attempt (12th in the NFL).

Williams has been on the receiving end of 50 targets in the passing game and has 36 catches (2.1 per game) for 281 yards (16.5 per game) and three TDs.

Davante Adams has 789 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns (first in the NFL) with 60 catches on 114 targets. He is averaging 4.3 receptions and 56.4 yards per game.

Defense

On defense, Nathan Landman has 2.5 sacks to go with 8.0 TFL, 132 tackles, and one interception in 2025.

Byron Young has 82 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and 12 sacks this season.

Kamren Curl has collected 122 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions this year. He's second on the Rams in tackles.

Jared Verse has 7.5 sacks (second on the Rams) to go with his 11.0 TFL and 59 tackles on the season.

Carolina Betting Info

Carolina is 10-7-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Panthers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Carolina's games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under seven times this season.

The Panthers have won eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 games they've played as underdogs this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Panthers have a 19.0% chance to win.

Panthers Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 179.3 (3,048) 26 Rush yards 116.3 (1,977) 19 Points scored 18.3 (311) 27 Pass yards against 203.9 (3,467) 15 Rush yards against 123.3 (2,096) 20 Points allowed 22.4 (380) 15

Carolina's Key Players

Offense

Bryce Young has passed for 3,011 yards this year, with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He is completing 63.6% of his attempts while averaging 188.2 yards per game and 6.3 per attempt.

Bryce Young has also rushed for two touchdowns and 216 yards (third on the Panthers).

Rico Dowdle averages 63.3 rushing yards per game through 17 games (1,076 total yards), while scoring six rushing touchdowns.

Dowdle has also picked up 297 receiving yards (17.5 per game) on 39 catches (2.3 per game). He's been targeted 50 times and has caught one touchdown pass.

Tetairoa McMillan has recorded 1,014 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 70 receptions, while being targeted 122 times on the season.

Chuba Hubbard has 511 rushing yards (second on the Panthers) and one rushing touchdown, while averaging 34.1 yards per game and 3.8 per attempt (40th in the NFL).

Hubbard also has 223 receiving yards (14.9 per game) on 30 catches (2.0 per game). He has been targeted 39 times with three touchdown receptions.

Defense

Tre'von Moehrig has amassed 3.0 sacks (third on the Panthers) to go with 14.0 TFL, 103 tackles, and one interception over 16 games in 2025.

Christian Rozeboom has 122 tackles, 7.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception. He leads the Panthers in tackles.

Mike Jackson Sr. has 68 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and four interceptions in the 2025 campaign. He is fifth on the Panthers in tackles.

Nick Scott has registered 109 tackles and one interception over 17 games.

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox?

Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.