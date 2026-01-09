Jay Glazer: Former Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Only Meeting With Select NFL Teams

Since the Baltimore Ravens fired head coach John Harbaugh on Tuesday, it appears that every team with a coaching vacancy wants to hire the former 18-year Baltimore coach.

What's true? What's not? What's next for Harbaugh? That's what FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer is here for.

"I just got off the phone with John Harbaugh, he said ‘every team has reached out,’ but he's not going to go and do that [interview with every team]. He's going to narrow it down this weekend to about three or four teams and make his decision on where he wants to go this week," Glazer said on Saturday's "NFL on FOX Pregame" show ahead of the NFC wild-card round matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers.

Outside the Ravens, the Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins are looking for new head coaches. Meanwhile, the Falcons and Dolphins are also looking for new general managers.

Regarding Miami, it was widely speculated that Harbaugh could go to South Beach, as the Dolphins interviewed former Ravens executive Chad Alexander for their general manager vacancy; Harbaugh and Alexander worked together on the Ravens from 2009-19. Instead, Miami hired Green Bay Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan as its general manager, while Atlanta remains the only team with both a general manager and head-coaching vacancy.

Over Harbaugh's 18 seasons as Baltimore's head coach (2008-25), the Ravens went a combined 180-113 in the regular season and 13-11 in the postseason, highlighted by winning Super Bowl XLVII. This season, the Ravens finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!