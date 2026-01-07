John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens: Historic Coaching Stint by the Numbers

Most great things have to come to an end, the latest being John Harbaugh's time as the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens.

Following his 18th season on the job, the Ravens fired Harbaugh on Tuesday, with the 63-year-old coach leaving behind a lasting legacy in Baltimore.

Here's Harbaugh's time with the Ravens (2008-25) by the numbers:

2A: The Ravens reached the playoffs with two starting quarterbacks under Harbaugh: Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson.

2B: Baltimore won Super Bowl XLVII in the 2012 NFL season, the second title in franchise history.

3A: The Ravens had just three losing seasons from 2008-25.

3B: Harbaugh was just the third head coach in Ravens' history (1996-present): Ted Marchibroda, Brian Billick and Harbaugh.

6: Baltimore won the AFC North six times.

8: Harbaugh's 18 seasons as the Ravens' head coach is the eighth-longest head-coaching stint in NFL history and fifth among head-coaching stints that began in the Super Bowl era (1966 season-present).

11: Baltimore had 11 double-digit-winning seasons under Harbaugh.

12: The Ravens made the playoffs in 12 seasons (66.7% of the time).

13: Baltimore racked up 13 wins in the postseason.

21: The Ravens produced 21 All-Pro players under Harbaugh. In the earlier part of Harbaugh's stint, Ed Reed, Ray Lewis and Marshal Yanda highlighted the players to claim All-Pro honors. More recently, Jackson, Marlon Humphrey and Roquan Smith are among Baltimore's perennial All-Pro players.

54.2: Baltimore boasted a 54.2% winning percentage in the postseason (13-11).

61.4: The Ravens won 61.4% of their regular-season games (180-113).

65.2: Harbaugh is credited with 65.2% of the Ravens' total regular-season wins as a franchise (180 of 276).

180: Baltimore won 180 regular-season games under Harbaugh, which puts him 14th in NFL history in wins as a head coach.

2019: Harbaugh won NFL Coach of the Year honors in 2019, with the Ravens going an NFL-best 14-2 in the regular season.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!