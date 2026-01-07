National Football League
John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens: Historic Coaching Stint by the Numbers
National Football League

John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens: Historic Coaching Stint by the Numbers

Updated Jan. 7, 2026 12:02 p.m. ET

Most great things have to come to an end, the latest being John Harbaugh's time as the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens.

Following his 18th season on the job, the Ravens fired Harbaugh on Tuesday, with the 63-year-old coach leaving behind a lasting legacy in Baltimore.

Here's Harbaugh's time with the Ravens (2008-25) by the numbers:

2A: The Ravens reached the playoffs with two starting quarterbacks under Harbaugh: Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson.

2B: Baltimore won Super Bowl XLVII in the 2012 NFL season, the second title in franchise history.

3A: The Ravens had just three losing seasons from 2008-25.

3B: Harbaugh was just the third head coach in Ravens' history (1996-present): Ted Marchibroda, Brian Billick and Harbaugh.

6: Baltimore won the AFC North six times.

8: Harbaugh's 18 seasons as the Ravens' head coach is the eighth-longest head-coaching stint in NFL history and fifth among head-coaching stints that began in the Super Bowl era (1966 season-present).

11: Baltimore had 11 double-digit-winning seasons under Harbaugh.

12: The Ravens made the playoffs in 12 seasons (66.7% of the time).

13: Baltimore racked up 13 wins in the postseason.

21: The Ravens produced 21 All-Pro players under Harbaugh. In the earlier part of Harbaugh's stint, Ed Reed, Ray Lewis and Marshal Yanda highlighted the players to claim All-Pro honors. More recently, Jackson, Marlon Humphrey and Roquan Smith are among Baltimore's perennial All-Pro players.

54.2: Baltimore boasted a 54.2% winning percentage in the postseason (13-11).

61.4: The Ravens won 61.4% of their regular-season games (180-113).

65.2: Harbaugh is credited with 65.2% of the Ravens' total regular-season wins as a franchise (180 of 276).

180: Baltimore won 180 regular-season games under Harbaugh, which puts him 14th in NFL history in wins as a head coach.

2019: Harbaugh won NFL Coach of the Year honors in 2019, with the Ravens going an NFL-best 14-2 in the regular season.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Baltimore Ravens
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Ravens Part Ways With HC John Harbaugh After 18 Seasons

Ravens Part Ways With HC John Harbaugh After 18 Seasons

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes