2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Does NFC's Road to Super Bowl Run Through the West?

One year ago, the New England Patriots, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars combined to go 13-38. Today, with one week to go in the regular season, they are a combined 34-11 and division leaders.

It’s a reminder that quick turnarounds are possible in the NFL, especially when the right coach and quarterback are in place. Maybe that will give some hope to teams near the bottom. For now, here are the FOX Sports NFL Power Rankings for Week 17.

Eliminated from playoff contention

They barely put up a fight in New Orleans and don’t seem to have any fight left at all. They may not be tanking for a draft pick, but they sure do look the part.

Are the Jets tanking or really this bad? (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Eliminated from playoff contention

They looked afraid to throw the ball against the Vikings, and maybe they were. They had 141 total yards and QB Jaxson Dart had 33 passing yards. So much for interim coach Mike Kafka as a brilliant offensive mind.

Eliminated from playoff contention

Hey, look, it’s Ashton Jeanty! Where has he been all year? He had 128 rushing yards, including a 51-yard touchdown run, and a 60-yard TD catch against the best defense in the NFL. Of course, the Raiders still lost, albeit barely in Houston.

Eliminated from playoff contention

They’ve now lost 12 of 13, amid reports that ownership is considering keeping Jonathan Gannon for another reason. If that’s true, I have two questions: 1. Why? And, 2. Are you kidding me?

Eliminated from playoff contention

That defense is still something, and it did a number on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. But the jury is still out on QB Shedeur Sanders, despite his legion of loud defenders.

Eliminated from playoff contention

The Chiefs were down to their third-string quarterback and out of contention for the first time in a decade … but who cares? The Titans will take the big win!

Eliminated from playoff contention

They actually put up a fight for a little while against the Eagles, which is nice. But watching this team physically crumble after what it was last season is just sad.

Eliminated from playoff contention

Another 168 total yards for RB Bijan Robinson. Just imagine what this team could’ve been if the coaches used him correctly all along.

Imagine what the Falcons season would look like had they utilized Bijan Robinson better. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Eliminated from playoff contention

All those leaked stories about how Mike McDaniel is likely to return in 2026 and this is how his players celebrate? With a total no-show against the Bengals? Turn the hot seat back on.

Eliminated from playoff contention

Life without Patrick Mahomes didn’t feel so good for K.C., especially after they lost backup Gardner Minshew, too. But why did that make their defense collapse?

Eliminated from playoff contention

They didn’t just beat the Jets, they hammered them. And Tyler Shough threw for 308 yards and a touchdown. Don’t look now, but there’s a future building in New Orleans.

Eliminated from playoff contention

One day after they were eliminated from the playoffs they reminded everyone why: Their defense stinks.

Super Bowl odds: +8000

This team that once ranked No. 1 here has now lost six of their past seven. And they can’t blame injuries anymore. They’re just not playing good football at all.

The Bucs are in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2019. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Eliminated from playoff contention

Is Joe Burrow happy now? A 309-yard, four-TD game will do that, even if it’s against a Dolphins team that’s starting to look like it’s quit.

Eliminated from playoff contention

They lost J.J. McCarthy and still managed to beat the Giants on Sunday, which is more about how bad the Giants are than how well the Vikings played.

Super Bowl odds: +80000

Philip Rivers has been a fun story, but even he couldn’t stop the Colts’ collapse. They’ve lost five straight and six of seven, and now their Cinderella story is over.

Super Bowl odds: +10000

After gashing the Patriots for 128 yards on 18 carries, why was Derrick Henry on the sidelines the last two series? John Harbaugh took his team's destiny out of its hands.

Super Bowl odds: +13000

Their miracle, season-saving comeback attempt fell short in bizarre fashion. When they are officially eliminated — and they will be — blame the defense, which has been surprisingly bad.

Super Bowl odds: +13000

They are now in control of the ugly NFC South after edging the Bucs, but their hold is tenuous given how erratic they’ve been over the past two months.

Super Bowl odds: +1600

They were supposed to have the NFL’s best defense, so what happened against Ashton Jeanty and the Raiders, of all teams? They better hope that’s just a blip on their radar.

Are the Texans more than just a dominant defense? (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +3500

Beating the Lions in Detroit was a big-time win that gave them control of the AFC North. But now they have to hang onto it without suspended wideout DK Metcalf, who’ll miss the rest of the regular season after stupidly taking a swing at a fan.

Super Bowl odds: +1500

They are far from done, given their soft-ish schedule the rest of the way, but they sure will regret blowing a game in Chicago they absolutely should have won.

Super Bowl odds: +950

Their offense is still shaky, but my goodness the defense is killing it. Granted, the lack of opposition matters, but they’ve given up just 295 yards in the past two games combined.

Super Bowl odds: +2000

Maybe the Cowboys defense is what Justin Herbert needed to get himself right again. Meanwhile, the Chargers have now won seven of their past eight.

Super Bowl odds: +900

Their hopes of winning the AFC East for a sixth straight year remain alive. But barely beating the Browns isn’t a way to convince anyone they deserve it.

The Bills' ugly wins makes it tough to take them seriously — even when Josh Allen looks great. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +2000

Brock Purdy has thrown 13 TD passes with just four interceptions since returning from his toe injury. He’s 5-0, too, and the Niners look like Super Bowl contenders again.

Super Bowl odds: +900

They played so many close games, it figured they’d get bitten eventually. But a blowout loss at home to the Jaguars? What an alarming way to snap their 11-game win streak.

Super Bowl odds: +1200

Hammering the Broncos in Denver is a program-defining win for Liam Coen. It's also six in a row for a Jags team that could make a lot of noise in the AFC playoffs.

Super Bowl odds: +400

Matthew Stafford played like an MVP (457 yards, 3 TDs), but a second OT loss to a division opponent really complicates the Super Bowl path for this powerful team.

Super Bowl odds: +2000

Believe in the Cardiac Bears at your own risk, because they sure know how to put their fans through it. It was all worth it Saturday night when their miracle comeback gave them control of the NFC North.

Is it time to take the Bears as a serious Super Bowl contender? (Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +900

Drake Maye’s MVP candidacy went into overdrive with a 380-yard, 2-touchdown performance and comeback against the Ravens. Now they might have a chance to clinch the AFC East next week.

Super Bowl odds: +500

For three quarters, their QB was "Same ol’ Sam" before Darnold finally proved he can rise to the occasion in a big game. The comeback was remarkable and gave the Seahawks a leg up in the powerful NFC West.

