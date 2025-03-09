National Football League In massive deal for Josh Allen, Bills get ahead of next wave of QB raises Published Mar. 9, 2025 8:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As NFL teams open their checkbooks like never before, ridiculously large new contracts aren't just limited to free agents.

On the eve of teams being able to talk to free agents from other teams, the Bills made a surprise move, giving Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen a massive six-year, $330 million contract, even though he still had four years left on his current contract. The mark of $55 million a year matches the second-highest ever per year, and the $250 million guaranteed is the most in NFL history.

Why now? Perhaps the Bills are trying to get ahead of a new wave of quarterbacks getting substantial raises, even with nine now already making $50 million a year or more. NFL teams are normally hesitant to tear up a contract with more than one year left on it, so doing so with four years left is unconventional to say the least. Allen in August 2021 had signed a six-year, $258 million contract. His new deal represents a 28% raise on the per-year value, exceeded only by Dak Prescott's $60 million per year.

Allen, 28, just won MVP honors from the Associated Press after leading the Bills to the AFC Championship Game, where they lost to the Chiefs. Allen threw for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns against only six interceptions, beating out Baltimore's Lamar Jackson for MVP honors. He's led Buffalo to at least one playoff victory in five straight postseasons, but the Bills continue to be overshadowed by the Chiefs' dominance in the AFC.

The quarterbacks had largely taken a back seat this past week, with record contracts being handed out to other positions. The Raiders gave edge rusher Maxx Crosby a new deal averaging $35.5 million a year, the most ever for a non-quarterback, and that record only held for three days, before the Browns gave edge rusher Myles Garrett a new deal at $40 million a year.

It's possible that none of this year's free-agent quarterbacks will get that much. The high-dollar passer available is likely the Vikings' Sam Darnold, who had a breakout season in his first year in Minnesota and will be the most coveted quarterback. The rest are largely older veterans like Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, though the Steelers' Justin Fields is also a free agent.

In volunteering Allen a substantial raise, the Bills now have less cap space long term, paying him $12 million more per year when they didn't have to do anything. They also extended edge rusher Greg Rousseau and linebacker Terrel Bernard a year ahead of free agency. And Buffalo just gave receiver Khalil Shakir a four-year, $53 million contract. In total, they gave out $513 million on four contracts to guys who weren’t even free agents.

They did save some money by releasing edge rusher Von Miller, who was making $20 million a year on his deal. The Bills will decide in coming days whether to re-sign receiver Amari Cooper, cornerback Rasul Douglas and other key free agents.

Greg Auman is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He previously spent a decade covering the Buccaneers for the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

