2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule Ahead of Week 16

Playoff tickets are starting to get punched. The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams became the first teams to secure a playoff spot this season with their wins in Week 15, and several teams can join them in Week 16.

Nine teams can secure a postseason spot in Week 16. The Seattle Seahawks are among that group, as a win over the Rams on Thursday would give them a spot in the playoffs.

Ahead of Thursday's major tilt, let's take a full look a the playoff picture entering Week 16.

NFL Playoff Picture

AFC

In the hunt: Indianapolis Colts (8-6), Baltimore Ravens (7-7)

* Clinched playoffs

Several teams in the AFC can clinch playoff spots in Week 16. The Patriots, Jaguars, Bills and Chargers are a part of that group. The Broncos, meanwhile, can secure an AFC West title with a victory over the Jaguars on Sunday, along with a Chargers loss.

Denver can also get the AFC's No. 1 overall seed in Week 16, although it'd need at least a few things to happen.

NFC

In the hunt: Detroit Lions (8-6), Carolina Panthers (7-7), Dallas Cowboys (6-7-1)

* Clinched playoffs

In the NFC, the Bears, Eagles, Seahawks and Packers can each secure a playoff spot in Week 16. In Philadelphia's case, it can win the NFC East with either a victory or a Dallas loss.

NFL Playoff Bracket

AFC

(1) Broncos receive a bye

(2) Patriots vs. (7) Texans

(3) Jaguars vs. (6) Bills

(4) Steelers vs. (5) Chargers

NFC

(1) Rams receive a bye

(2) Bears vs. (7) Packers

(3) Eagles vs. (6) 49ers

(4) Bucs vs. (5) Seahawks

NFL Playoff Schedule

January 10-12, 2026: Wild-card round

January 17-18: Divisional round

January 25: AFC and NFC championship games

February 8: Super Bowl LX (in Santa Clara, California)

