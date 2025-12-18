2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule Ahead of Week 16
Playoff tickets are starting to get punched. The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams became the first teams to secure a playoff spot this season with their wins in Week 15, and several teams can join them in Week 16.
Nine teams can secure a postseason spot in Week 16. The Seattle Seahawks are among that group, as a win over the Rams on Thursday would give them a spot in the playoffs.
Ahead of Thursday's major tilt, let's take a full look a the playoff picture entering Week 16.
NFL Playoff Picture
AFC
- Denver Broncos (12-2)*
- New England Patriots (11-3)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (10-4)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6)
- Los Angeles Chargers (10-4)
- Buffalo Bills (10-4)
- Houston Texans (9-5)
In the hunt: Indianapolis Colts (8-6), Baltimore Ravens (7-7)
* Clinched playoffs
Several teams in the AFC can clinch playoff spots in Week 16. The Patriots, Jaguars, Bills and Chargers are a part of that group. The Broncos, meanwhile, can secure an AFC West title with a victory over the Jaguars on Sunday, along with a Chargers loss.
Denver can also get the AFC's No. 1 overall seed in Week 16, although it'd need at least a few things to happen.
NFC
- Los Angeles Rams (11-3)*
- Chicago Bears (10-4)
- Philadelphia Eagles (9-5)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7)
- Seattle Seahawks (11-3)
- San Francisco 49ers (10-4)
- Green Bay Packers (9-4-1)
In the hunt: Detroit Lions (8-6), Carolina Panthers (7-7), Dallas Cowboys (6-7-1)
* Clinched playoffs
In the NFC, the Bears, Eagles, Seahawks and Packers can each secure a playoff spot in Week 16. In Philadelphia's case, it can win the NFC East with either a victory or a Dallas loss.
NFL Playoff Bracket
AFC
- (1) Broncos receive a bye
- (2) Patriots vs. (7) Texans
- (3) Jaguars vs. (6) Bills
- (4) Steelers vs. (5) Chargers
NFC
- (1) Rams receive a bye
- (2) Bears vs. (7) Packers
- (3) Eagles vs. (6) 49ers
- (4) Bucs vs. (5) Seahawks
NFL Playoff Schedule
- January 10-12, 2026: Wild-card round
- January 17-18: Divisional round
- January 25: AFC and NFC championship games
- February 8: Super Bowl LX (in Santa Clara, California)
