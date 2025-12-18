National Football League
2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule Ahead of Week 16
2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule Ahead of Week 16

Updated Dec. 18, 2025

Playoff tickets are starting to get punched. The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams became the first teams to secure a playoff spot this season with their wins in Week 15, and several teams can join them in Week 16.

Nine teams can secure a postseason spot in Week 16. The Seattle Seahawks are among that group, as a win over the Rams on Thursday would give them a spot in the playoffs. 

Ahead of Thursday's major tilt, let's take a full look a the playoff picture entering Week 16. 

NFL Playoff Picture

AFC

  1. Denver Broncos (12-2)*
  2. New England Patriots (11-3)
  3. Jacksonville Jaguars (10-4)
  4. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6)
  5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-4)
  6. Buffalo Bills (10-4)
  7. Houston Texans (9-5)

In the hunt: Indianapolis Colts (8-6), Baltimore Ravens (7-7)

* Clinched playoffs

Several teams in the AFC can clinch playoff spots in Week 16. The Patriots, Jaguars, Bills and Chargers are a part of that group. The Broncos, meanwhile, can secure an AFC West title with a victory over the Jaguars on Sunday, along with a Chargers loss. 

Denver can also get the AFC's No. 1 overall seed in Week 16, although it'd need at least a few things to happen. 

 

NFC

  1. Los Angeles Rams (11-3)*
  2. Chicago Bears (10-4)
  3. Philadelphia Eagles (9-5)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7)
  5. Seattle Seahawks (11-3)
  6. San Francisco 49ers (10-4)
  7. Green Bay Packers (9-4-1)

In the hunt: Detroit Lions (8-6), Carolina Panthers (7-7), Dallas Cowboys (6-7-1)

* Clinched playoffs

In the NFC, the Bears, Eagles, Seahawks and Packers can each secure a playoff spot in Week 16. In Philadelphia's case, it can win the NFC East with either a victory or a Dallas loss. 

 

NFL Playoff Bracket

AFC

  • (1) Broncos receive a bye
  • (2) Patriots vs. (7) Texans
  • (3) Jaguars vs. (6) Bills
  • (4) Steelers vs. (5) Chargers

NFC

  • (1) Rams receive a bye
  • (2) Bears vs. (7) Packers
  • (3) Eagles vs. (6) 49ers
  • (4) Bucs vs. (5) Seahawks

NFL Playoff Schedule

  • January 10-12, 2026: Wild-card round
  • January 17-18: Divisional round
  • January 25: AFC and NFC championship games
  • February 8: Super Bowl LX (in Santa Clara, California)
 

