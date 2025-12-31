Coaching Carousel: Ranking the 6 NFL Head Coach Vacancies

At their essence, all NFL head coaching jobs are attractive. There are just 32 of them, after all, and only a few of those spots become available each year.

But not all NFL head coaching jobs are created equal. Ownership, front office structure, quarterback situation, draft capital and salary cap flexibility are among the many factors that determine the appeal of a head coach role.

On Monday, four NFL head coaches were fired, bringing the number of openings to six. There could be more on the horizon, of course. But for now, here’s our ranking of the head coach vacancies:

Kyler Murray’s time in the desert might be over, so the Cardinals could be in the market for a quarterback in a bad offseason to be pursuing one. But Arizona owns all of its original 2026 draft picks, including the No. 3 overall selection, and is projected to have $21.2 million in salary cap space, which ranks 17th in the league, according to Over The Cap.

Cardinals At A Glance

2025 Record: 3-14

Projected 2026 Cap Space: $21.2M (17th in NFL)

Top 2026 Draft Pick: No. 3 overall

The Browns’ quarterback situation remains a mess with Deshaun Watson’s disastrous contract still on the books and Shedeur Sanders' future with the team in question. General manager Andrew Berry somehow remains in the picture despite the firing of coach Kevin Stefanski. Cleveland’s new coach will, however, inherit a promising 2025 draft class and two 2026 first-round picks.

Will Deshaun Watson (right) be back under center for the Browns next season? If so, what does that mean for Shedeur Sanders' future in Cleveland? (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Browns At A Glance

2025 Record: 5-12

Projected 2026 Cap Space: -$12.2M (27th)

Top 2026 Draft Pick: No. 6 overall

The quarterback situation is far from ideal. Michael Penix Jr., the eighth overall pick in the 2024 draft, has had five season-ending injuries since he started college. Contingencies must be put in place, which means a decision must be made on veteran Kirk Cousins, who played well down the stretch. Atlanta also doesn’t have a first-round pick in 2026, and it's not in good shape salary-cap wise either. The Falcons are currently projected to be more than $4 million over the cap, 24th in the league, per OTC.

These are some of the issues for the team's new president of football operations, who is expected to be Falcons legend Matt Ryan. The team does have some great young talent, including superstar running back Bijan Robinson and edge rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. on rookie contracts.

Falcons At A Glance

2025 Record: 8-9

Projected 2026 Cap Space: -$4.3M (24th)

Top 2026 Draft Pick: No first-round pick

On the surface, there’s a lot to love about the Titans’ situation. They have plenty of cap space — they’re currently projected to be $95 million under the 2026 salary cap, which ranks third in the NFL, per OTC. Cam Ward flashed as a long-term franchise quarterback as a rookie. Mike Borgonzi, who just wrapped up an encouraging first season as general manager, is a well-respected football executive across the league. Tennessee also has the No. 4 overall pick.

But controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk’s unpredictability takes some air out of the job. She has fired two head coaches and two general managers over the past three years. The Titans, however, made the wise move of announcing a return to a more traditional front office structure moving forward, which clears up some questions.

Titans At A Glance

2025 Record: 3-14

Projected 2026 Cap Space: $95.6M (third)

Top 2026 Draft Pick: No. 4 overall

The Giants may not have a ton of projected cap space ($11 million, 19th), but they have promising building blocks on rookie contracts. Those include first-round quarterback Jaxson Dart, star wide receiver Malik Nabers, standout tight end Theo Johnson, No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter and running back Cam Skattebo, who missed half his rookie season after a severe right ankle injury.

New York also has the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 draft. The prospective new coach would likely prefer to come in with a general manager — Joe Shoen was retained after Brian Daboll’s midseason firing — but Schoen's presence may not be a deal-breaker.

The Giants have building blocks such as quarterback Jaxson Dart and tight end Theo Johnson, both on rookie contracts. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Giants At A Glance

2025 Record: 4-13

Projected 2026 Cap Space: $11M (19th)

Top 2026 Draft Pick: No. 5 overall

Sure, things don't look good right now for the Raiders, who haven't had a winning season or made the playoffs since 2021. But with the No. 1 overall pick and more than $100 million in projected salary cap space (second in the NFL, per OTC), the franchise will give its next head coach an ideal opportunity to rebuild the team alongside general manager John Spytek.

Having three cornerstone players — edge Maxx Crosby, tight end Brock Bowers and running back Ashton Jeanty — is a bonus. Plus, Geno Smith’s contract will be easy to cut, paving the way for a fresh start at quarterback. The Raiders are on the clock.

Raiders At A Glance

2025 Record: 3-14

Projected 2026 Cap Space: $100.8M (second)

Top 2026 Draft Pick: No. 1 overall

Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .