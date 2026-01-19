What's Next: Where Do the Bills Go From Here After Firing Sean McDermott?

When Sean McDermott arrived in Buffalo in January 2017, the Bills were just happy to make the playoffs. After a divisional round loss to the Broncos on Saturday, Josh Allen was crying at the podium while his teammates wept in the locker room.

And McDermott — so incensed about Denver defensive back Ja’Quan McMillian's controversial interception, snatching the ball away from Bills receiver Brandon Cooks — made a late-night call from the team plane to a pool reporter to continue to air out his grievances with the officiating.

It didn’t look like an organization that was out of control, but it did look like a group that could not control a playoff run. And in turn, a Super Bowl was beginning to feel unattainable in the team’s current configuration — which didn’t make sense given the team’s starting quarterback is the reigning league MVP.

McDermott got eight seasons with Allen and six of Allen is his prime. It was a good run; it was not a great run. And given that Allen will soon be 30 years old — and has not shied away from contact in his career — the news of McDermott's dismissal on Monday made sense for Buffalo.

The other change that might have made as much sense would have been the removal of GM Brandon Beane, who drafted Allen in 2018 and built a number of elite offensive units. But in the past couple of years, Buffalo's roster has not been as impressive on offense. That’s in part because the team has drafted just two other Pro Bowlers — running back James Cook and tight end Dawson Knox — since selecting Allen.

This year, Allen clearly changed his playing style to a more aggressive approach, with more flagrant errors in the name of generating bigger plays. The loss to the Broncos was as good of an example as any, as Allen had three touchdowns but four turnovers. Yet while McDermott was fired, Beane got a promotion. Per a press release, he is now the GM and the President of Football Operations. Beane will oversee the search for the team's next head coach.

So back to the question in the headline: Where will the Bills go from here?

In all likelihood, they’ll turn to Brian Daboll, who, before leaving for the Giants, was the offensive coordinator in Allen’s most successful year. There’s a chance Buffalo promotes OC Joe Brady. Or the Bills could go out of house to hire a veteran head coach like Mike McCarthy or snag a hot offensive mind like Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak.

But Daboll is the most obvious front-runner. He’s available. He has a good history with the team. And despite the brutal fallout in New York these past two years, Daboll was the NFL Coach of the Year in 2022.

Brian Daboll was Buffalo's offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021 and has a close relationship with Josh Allen. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

I, for one, have always wondered what Allen might look like under an offensive-minded head coach. The beauty of McDermott was that his brilliance as a defensive game-planner and schemer made for a really nice complement to Allen from game to game. McDermott got the most out of the defense and Allen got the most out of the offense.

But are we totally sure that the Bills were getting the most out of Allen?

There have been six years when an offensive coach might’ve been more aggressive in game management to emphasize the offense, rather than the defense. There have been years when maybe an offensive coach would’ve pushed harder for better pass-catchers to pair with Allen.

This season was no exception, even with Beane suggesting after the 2025 draft that "bitching about a wide receiver is one of the dumbest arguments I’ve heard."

It didn’t look all that stupid when, in crucial moments on Saturday, Allen couldn’t connect with Cooks. Or Mecole Hardman. Or Knox. Or Keon Coleman. Or any other missed opportunity that took place during the team’s loss in Denver. (And there were many for the passing offense.)

Maybe Beane will finally realize his error and acquire someone who can be that primary, always-open option. It won’t be easy — or cheap. But it’s a necessity.

So that’s what is likely next for the Bills: an offensive emphasis, starting with an offensive hire at head coach.

Before joining FOX Sports as an NFL reporter and columnist, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on Twitter at @henrycmckenna .