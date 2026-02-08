Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show Set List; Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin Guest Star

Bad Bunny had fireworks, a live wedding, and a couple of surprise guests join him for his halftime performance at Super Bowl LX.

Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin each joined the Puerto Rican superstar singer. Lady Gaga sang her part of "Die with a Smile," while Martin sang "LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii" alongside Bad Bunny.

They weren't the only celebrities to appear during Bad Bunny's halftime show, either. Pedro Pascal, Karol G, Jessica Alba and Cardi B each appeared during the set.

This marks Lady Gaga's second appearance at a Super Bowl halftime show. She was the headliner of the Super Bowl LI halftime show.

Here are some of the visuals from Bad Bunny's halftime performance, preceded by the full set list:

Bad Bunny Super Bowl Set List

"Tití Me Preguntó"

"Yo Perreo Sola"

"EoO"

"Safaera"

"Voy a Llevarte Pa’ PR"

"Monaco"

"Die with a Smile" feat. Lady Gaga

"BAILE INoLVIDABLE"

"NUEVAYoL"

"LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii" feat. Ricky Martin

"El Apagón"

"Café Con Ron"

"DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS"

