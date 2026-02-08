National Football League
Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show Set List; Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin Guest Star
National Football League

Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show Set List; Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin Guest Star

Updated Feb. 8, 2026 10:01 p.m. ET

Bad Bunny had fireworks, a live wedding, and a couple of surprise guests join him for his halftime performance at Super Bowl LX.

Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin each joined the Puerto Rican superstar singer. Lady Gaga sang her part of "Die with a Smile," while Martin sang "LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii" alongside Bad Bunny. 

They weren't the only celebrities to appear during Bad Bunny's halftime show, either. Pedro Pascal, Karol G, Jessica Alba and Cardi B each appeared during the set.

This marks Lady Gaga's second appearance at a Super Bowl halftime show. She was the headliner of the Super Bowl LI halftime show.  

Here are some of the visuals from Bad Bunny's halftime performance, preceded by the full set list:

[SUPER BOWL LX: Seahawks vs. Patriots Score, Live Updates, More

Bad Bunny Super Bowl Set List

  • "Tití Me Preguntó"
  • "Yo Perreo Sola"
  • "EoO"
  • "Safaera"
  • "Voy a Llevarte Pa’ PR"
  • "Monaco"
  • "Die with a Smile" feat. Lady Gaga
  • "BAILE INoLVIDABLE"
  • "NUEVAYoL"
  • "LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii" feat. Ricky Martin
  • "El Apagón"
  • "Café Con Ron"
  • "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS"

[SUPER BOWL ADS: Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2026]

[SUPER BOWL LX: Sights and Sounds from Seahawks-Patriots at Levi's Stadium
[SUPER BOWL MVPs: Top-10 Super Bowl MVPs Since 2000]
[CELEBRITIES: Who was at the 2026 Super Bowl?]

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Super Bowl Locations, Dates for 2027, 2028... and 2029?

Super Bowl Locations, Dates for 2027, 2028... and 2029?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2026 NFL Scores Image 2026 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes