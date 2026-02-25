National Football League
NFL Combine Survey: 42 Prospects Pick Which QB They'd Turn to With Game on the Line
National Football League

NFL Combine Survey: 42 Prospects Pick Which QB They'd Turn to With Game on the Line

Published Feb. 27, 2026 1:40 p.m. ET

INDIANAPOLIS — It's one of the most debated questions in all of football: When your team is trailing in the final minute and needs a touchdown, which quarterback are you turning to?

Well, we put 42 prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft to the test and asked them that question in our NFL Combine Survey. To no surprise, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the vote. In the three times I've done this exercise (2022, 2025), Mahomes has come out on top in this survey. 

"It's hard not to say Patrick Mahomes," one prospect told me.

Fourteen other prospects in the 2026 draft class also picked Mahomes. Among active quarterbacks, Mahomes is eighth in career fourth-quarter comebacks (20). But he has the most of any quarterback drafted in 2013 or later. 

The Chiefs' quarterback received nearly double the votes of the second-highest vote getter, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The two-time MVP received eight votes as he has 11 all-time fourth-quarter comebacks. 

Last year's runner-up, the Eagles' Jalen Hurts, didn't get a single vote, with Philadelphia's offense taking a step back. Bills quarterback Josh Allen (5) received the third-most votes after logging six game-winning drives (postseason included) this past season. 

Chicago's Caleb Williams (4) came in fourth after a strong season of fourth-quarter comebacks, logging seven fourth-quarter comeback victories in the regular season and postseason. He also had that memorable fourth-down touchdown pass to help the Bears tie the game against the Rams in their divisional-round loss. 

Speaking of the Rams, Matthew Stafford received three votes following his MVP season. Stafford's 39 fourth-quarter comeback victories are also the fourth-most all-time and lead all active quarterbacks.

Four quarterbacks got a single vote each: the Bengals' Joe Burrow, the Seahawks' Sam Darnold, the 49ers' Brock Purdy and the Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield.

As for the three players who skipped answering the question, one picked "the quarterback that coach puts out there that he trusts to go out there and execute the job. That's the quarterback we're standing with. Whoever coach puts out there." 

Another player opted to bypass answering the question for another reason.

"I'm more so into hitting quarterbacks," one of the prospects told me.

Let's take a full look at the results. 

RESULTS:

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs: 15

Lamar Jackson, Ravens 8

Josh Allen, Bills 5

Caleb Williams, Bears 4

Matthew Stafford, Rams 3

(QBs that received one vote: Joe Burrow, Bengals; Sam Darnold, Seahawks; Brock Purdy, 49ers; Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers)

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 NFL Mock Draft: Who Lands Micah Parsons 2.0? Giants, Chiefs Grab Top WRs

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Who Lands Micah Parsons 2.0? Giants, Chiefs Grab Top WRs

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes