National Football League
Celebrities at Super Bowl LX: Bad Bunny, Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, More
National Football League

Celebrities at Super Bowl LX: Bad Bunny, Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, More

Published Feb. 8, 2026 2:49 p.m. ET

It's Super Bowl Sunday!

It's set to be a star-studded full house at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, and we're keeping track of the biggest and most notable names in attendance.

We already know a few big-name celebrities that will make an appearance. Fresh off his three-win night at the 68th Grammy Awards last weekend, Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny is headlining this year's halftime performance. 

[SUPER BOWL ODDS: Bad Bunny Props for Super Bowl Halftime Show: What to Know]

Prior to kickoff, 11-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile is set to perform "America the Beautiful" at the Super Bowl LX pregame show, and Billboard chart-topper Charlie Puth will take the stage to perform the national anthem.

[SUPER BOWL ODDS: 2026 Super Bowl National Anthem Odds for Charlie Puth's Performance]

Check back for updates on the other celebrities at Super Bowl LX.

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Super Bowl locations, dates for 2026, 2027, 2028

Super Bowl locations, dates for 2026, 2027, 2028

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2026 NFL Scores Image 2026 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes