Celebrities at Super Bowl LX: Bad Bunny, Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, More

It's Super Bowl Sunday!

It's set to be a star-studded full house at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, and we're keeping track of the biggest and most notable names in attendance.

We already know a few big-name celebrities that will make an appearance. Fresh off his three-win night at the 68th Grammy Awards last weekend, Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny is headlining this year's halftime performance.

Prior to kickoff, 11-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile is set to perform "America the Beautiful" at the Super Bowl LX pregame show, and Billboard chart-topper Charlie Puth will take the stage to perform the national anthem.

Check back for updates on the other celebrities at Super Bowl LX.