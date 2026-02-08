Celebrities at Super Bowl LX: Bad Bunny, Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, More
It's Super Bowl Sunday!
It's set to be a star-studded full house at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, and we're keeping track of the biggest and most notable names in attendance.
We already know a few big-name celebrities that will make an appearance. Fresh off his three-win night at the 68th Grammy Awards last weekend, Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny is headlining this year's halftime performance.
Prior to kickoff, 11-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile is set to perform "America the Beautiful" at the Super Bowl LX pregame show, and Billboard chart-topper Charlie Puth will take the stage to perform the national anthem.
Check back for updates on the other celebrities at Super Bowl LX.
