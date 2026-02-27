NFL Combine Survey: 42 Prospects Share Who They'd Pick No. 1, Other Than Fernando Mendoza

INDIANAPOLIS — Even before the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine began this week, we already had a strong inclination that the Las Vegas Raiders would select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. But if the reigning Heisman winner wasn't in this draft, who would be the No. 1 pick?

We asked that question to 42 prospects participating in this week's combine in our NFL Combine Survey. We also said that the players couldn't pick themselves to answer the question, leading to four different prospects getting at least four votes.

Miami (Fla.) edge rusher Rueben Bain was the runaway winner, though. He received 11 of the 34 votes, with eight players abstaining from picking a player.

"Rueben Bain was unstoppable in the playoffs," a prospect told me.

Bain had 9.5 sacks this past season, including five in the College Football Playoff. While there were some concerns over his arm measurement at the combine, an AFC executive told our Ben Arthur that teams shouldn't be worried about that.

After Bain, Ohio State's Arvell Reese received the second-most votes with seven. Reese played off-ball linebacker and edge rusher in college, with his versatility making him one of the most intriguing prospects in this year's draft.

"A defensive person. Probably a D-end," one of the prospects who didn't pick a player told me when answering this question.

Another Miami player and a second Ohio State player were tied for the third-most votes. Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa and Ohio State safety Caleb Downs received four votes each.

"61, whoever that is, however you say his name," one of the four Mauigoa voters told me.

A handful of other expected first-round picks also received votes in this category. Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey, Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles and Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate were among the group that each received a vote.

And this is a question where we're trusting prospects to name their best guess, to answer truthfully, but it sometimes devolves to naming a teammate or training partner. Among the abstentions were honest answers like "I have no idea" and "I haven't paid much attention." So let them have their fun, we say.

RESULTS:

Rueben Bain, edge rusher, Miami: 11

Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State: 7

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State: 4

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami: 4

(Prospects to receive one vote: David Bailey, OLB, Texas Tech; Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas; Lee Hunter, DL, Texas Tech; Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, DB, Toledo; T.J. Parker, DL, Clemson; Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State; Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State; Logan Taylor, OL, Boston College)