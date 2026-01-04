NFL Playoff Predictions: Every Round Picked, Ending With a Bills vs. Rams Super Bowl

It’s time for playoff football.

The Pittsburgh Steelers took the AFC North in a winner-takes-all game. Thanks to the Atlanta Falcons beating the New Orleans Saints, the Carolina Panthers snuck their way into the postseason, despite losing to the Buccaneers — and considering all the officiating gaffes you could argue they were the more deserving team all along. The Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos secured their No. 1 seeds with wins. And the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams moved up in the standings in this final week.

So the field is set for the wild-card round, which is what we’ll spend the next week discussing. But why stop there? Back in May, when the NFL released the complete schedule, I projected the entire playoff field and every single playoff outcome (and scoreline). Let’s do it again.

Let’s project the entire playoff bracket, from the wild-card round to the Super Bowl.

Wild Card Round

AFC

Bye: Denver Broncos (1)

No. 2 New England Patriots 17, No. 7 Los Angeles Chargers 10

The Chargers' offense is in shambles heading into the postseason, which is fortunate for a Patriots' defense that is a mess in its own way.

The Patriots offense, though, is humming. Quarterback Drake Maye will start his career 1-0 in the postseason.

No. 6 Buffalo Bills 31, No. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars 28

This postseason, I’m trusting in Josh Allen. There might not be a hotter team in the NFL than the Jaguars, with quarterback Trevor Lawrence reaching heights that seemingly only head coach Liam Coen (and Jakobi Meyers?!) could’ve helped the QB reach.

Allen and Sean McDermott aren’t losing in the wild-card round, though — not even with this tired-looking roster.

No. 5 Houston Texans 24, No. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers 17

It never really mattered who was going to win the AFC North. Either way, they were going to be one and done. Head coach DeMeco Ryans has arguably the best defense in football. He and quarterback C.J. Stroud have won nine straight games. Let’s make it 10.

[NFL Playoff Picture: Laying Out Wild Card Weekend ]

NFC

Bye: Seattle Seahawks (1)

No. 2 Chicago Bears 17, No. 7 Green Bay Packers 13

The Packers were one of my favorite teams until Micah Parsons got hurt. Now, I just don’t think their defense is good enough. Head coach Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams might be learning on the fly, but the season showed these two guys learn quickly.

No. 6 San Francisco 49ers 24, No. 3 Philadelphia Eagles 20

The Eagles are good on defense and bad on offense. The 49ers are bad on defense and good on offense. So, this could be a strangely entertaining match.

This dysfunctional Eagles team reminds me of their 2023 team — not the 2024 edition. I see one-and-done from Philly.

No. 5 Los Angeles Rams 30, No. 4 Carolina Panthers 13

We all know how this ends.

Bryce Young and the Panthers beat the Rams earlier this season. Don't expect another upset. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Divisional Round

AFC

Buffalo Bills 35, Denver Broncos 33

Here, we have two teams that have a knack for theatrical endings. But again, I’m trusting Allen.

Even with head coach Sean Payton’s steady hand, I can’t see the Broncos holding back Allen, who realizes just as well as anyone that this is his best shot at a Super Bowl. If the Bills make it this deep, they might even have defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips and linebacker Terrel Bernard back.

New England Patriots 13, Houston Texans 9

This would be a weird one. As good as New England’s offense has been, it hasn’t seen the likes of Houston's defense.

So, in respect to edge rusher Will Anderson, cornerback Derek Stingley and company, Maye and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels would play a brand of football that we’re not accustomed to them playing. But Stroud — who is a human roller coaster — will make just enough mistakes for the Patriots to eke out a win.

NFC

Los Angeles Rams 32, Chicago Bears 31

Cardiac Caleb can’t quite close the shootout against Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua.

Seattle Seahawks 21, San Francisco 49ers 14

Kenneth Walker III goes off for 200 yards. Zach Charbonnet scores three touchdowns. The Seahawks do their thing.

If the Seahawks and 49ers meet again, expect the Seattle run game to thrive again. (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Conference Championships

AFC Championship: Buffalo Bills 27, New England Patriots 14

It’ll be a nice story in New England for the Patriots to establish their relevance again. Maye and head coach Mike Vrabel’s run will look a lot like what the Commanders did last year.

Once in the conference championship, though, the Bills will show up in a way that the Patriots will not. Buffalo will ride running back James Cook to a win. The Bills' defense will play out of its mind. And that’ll be that.

NFC Championship: Los Angeles Rams 20, Seattle Seahawks 10

Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula puts together a game plan for Darnold that holds the Seahawks' offense in check. That lets the Rams run the ball and control possession — and, in turn, the game.

Head coach Sean McVay and Stafford book their ticket to another Super Bowl.

Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams 35, Buffalo Bills 30

I’m so sorry, Buffalo. I really am. I’d like to tell you that everything is going to be OK, that the Super Bowl is waiting for you. The more I look at this matchup, though, the less I like it for the Bills.

Stafford is playing at a higher level than Allen. McVay is coaching at a higher level than McDermott. The Rams' defense is more consistent than the Bills' defense. The Rams have significantly more weapons. There are too many advantages for L.A. to think that Allen’s desperation can get him over the finish line against the Rams — particularly after (as I’d imagine it) he’ll have to drag his team to this point.

Stafford will win — and then probably retire.

Before joining FOX Sports as an NFL reporter and columnist, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on Twitter at @henrycmckenna .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!