4 Takeaways From the Chargers' Win Over the Cowboys

The Chargers went down to Texas and got one step closer to the playoffs.

By taking down the Cowboys 34-17 Sunday at AT&T Stadium, Los Angeles can clinch a playoff berth with a Texans’ loss or tie with the Raiders or a Colts’ loss or tie with the Niners Monday night.

Here are my takeaways:

1. Chargers’ offensive explosion a blip or sign of more to come?

In recent weeks, the Chargers have proved that they have one of the league’s top defenses, one capable of leading a team. But to go on a deep playoff run, Los Angeles will need the offense to hold up its end of the bargain. And on Sunday, the Chargers showed what they’re capable of offensively.

Los Angeles had 452 yards of offense, including 300 through the air. Justin Herbert was on a heater, completing 79.3% of his passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions with a season-high 132.8 passer rating. Herbert entered the week as the most pressured quarterback in the NFL, but he didn’t take a sack Sunday. The Chargers had four different pass-catchers with at least 40 receiving yards. Their 300 net passing yards marked their most in a game since Week 7.

Of course, the Chargers’ showing gets a bit of an asterisk, considering the Cowboys entered Sunday with the NFL’s worst pass defense (254.8 passing yards allowed/game). But as long as the pass protection holds up — which is a big if, to be clear — the Chargers are a threat to find consistent success through the air, which makes them a major threat in the AFC.

2. Cowboys must go in a different direction at DC this offseason

Dallas’ defense has lost all the juice it gained post-trade deadline from the acquisition of star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Against the Chargers, the Cowboys had no answers in the run or pass game. Sunday marked the fourth straight game they’ve given up at least 28 points, including the third straight in which they’ve allowed 34-plus.

With just two games left, Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus likely finishes the year. But getting a new voice to lead the defense should be a top priority for Dallas.

3. Quentin Johnston is an X-factor for LAC

Third-year receiver Quentin Johnston, who missed last week’s game with a groin injury, caught four passes for a season-high 104 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s win over the Cowboys. The Chargers improved to 5-1 when he has at least 50 receiving yards.

There’s something to be said about what his presence does for Herbert & Co. The former first-round pick leads the team in receiving touchdowns and his 12.7 yards per receptions leads all Chargers wide receivers (third among all players).

4. Cowboys must do whatever it takes to retain Pickens long term

George Pickens had fewer than 40 receiving yards in back-to-back games entering Sunday, but he returned to top form against the Chargers with seven catches for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Jerry Jones said this past week that Pickens’ recent struggles didn’t change his feelings about wanting to extend the standout receiver, and Sunday was a reminder of how much value he adds to Dallas’ offense.

4 ½. What’s next?

The Chargers will await the result of Texans-Raiders, which is part of Sunday’s late afternoon slate. If Houston loses, Los Angeles will clinch a playoff berth.

Even if the Texans win, a Colts’ loss on Monday to San Francisco would get the Chargers into the postseason.

Next Saturday, they'll host Houston before facing the Broncos in Denver in the regular-season finale.

The Cowboys end their 2025 season on the road against two division opponents: at the Commanders (4-11) on Thursday Night Football and at the Giants (2-13) in Week 18.

Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .