National Football League
Dallas Cowboys, INDYCAR Combine for Grand Prix of Arlington: 'Such a Big Moment'
National Football League

Dallas Cowboys, INDYCAR Combine for Grand Prix of Arlington: 'Such a Big Moment'

Updated Dec. 21, 2025 3:40 p.m. ET

INDYCAR is headed to Arlington, Texas, next March, bringing two "American institutions together."

From March 13-15, INDYCAR will unveil a brand-new stop right outside AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. On "FOX NFL Sunday," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and INDYCAR driver Pato O'Ward got a bird's-eye view of what the course will look like.

The collaboration between INDYCAR and the Cowboys had the FOX football crew psyched on Sunday morning.

"Two American institutions: INDYCAR racing, which we had a great time at last year at the INDY 500, and then you look at the Dallas Cowboys," Michael Strahan said.

This will be the first-ever Grand Prix of Arlington and the third stop on the INDYCAR calendar, after the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and the Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway.

"We’re excited about this thing," Jones said. "It’s something that will be here for days and years to come."

It's no surprise that Jones' team is the one to bring this landmark event to his team's stadium. Terry Bradshaw noted on "FOX NFL Sunday" that Jones has always been at the forefront of change in the NFL, so this partnership is no surprise.

"He changed the NFL," Bradshaw said. "He showed them how you can market your team without having to just be in a football game, and he has done that. They all fought him on it, but they have now learned a great lesson on how to make money from Jerry Jones."

The race itself, which will be broadcast on FOX on March 15, will be a memorable one.

Strahan added, "To put the NFL and INDYCAR together in Arlington, that’s such a big moment."

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Week 16 Buzz: Patrick Mahomes Begins Rehab; Mike McDaniel to Return?

2025 NFL Week 16 Buzz: Patrick Mahomes Begins Rehab; Mike McDaniel to Return?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes