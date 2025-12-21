Dallas Cowboys, INDYCAR Combine for Grand Prix of Arlington: 'Such a Big Moment'
INDYCAR is headed to Arlington, Texas, next March, bringing two "American institutions together."
From March 13-15, INDYCAR will unveil a brand-new stop right outside AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. On "FOX NFL Sunday," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and INDYCAR driver Pato O'Ward got a bird's-eye view of what the course will look like.
The collaboration between INDYCAR and the Cowboys had the FOX football crew psyched on Sunday morning.
"Two American institutions: INDYCAR racing, which we had a great time at last year at the INDY 500, and then you look at the Dallas Cowboys," Michael Strahan said.
This will be the first-ever Grand Prix of Arlington and the third stop on the INDYCAR calendar, after the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and the Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway.
"We’re excited about this thing," Jones said. "It’s something that will be here for days and years to come."
It's no surprise that Jones' team is the one to bring this landmark event to his team's stadium. Terry Bradshaw noted on "FOX NFL Sunday" that Jones has always been at the forefront of change in the NFL, so this partnership is no surprise.
"He changed the NFL," Bradshaw said. "He showed them how you can market your team without having to just be in a football game, and he has done that. They all fought him on it, but they have now learned a great lesson on how to make money from Jerry Jones."
The race itself, which will be broadcast on FOX on March 15, will be a memorable one.
Strahan added, "To put the NFL and INDYCAR together in Arlington, that’s such a big moment."
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule Ahead of Sunday's Week 16 Late Slate
Packers QB Jordan Love Ruled Out With Concussion vs. Bears
NFC East Champions: Complete list of winners by year
-
4 Takeaways From the Eagles' Win Over the Commanders
2025 NFL, CFP Odds: Best Bets for JMU-Oregon, Patriots-Ravens
Oldest NFL Teams: Full list of the first NFL franchises
-
The Super Bowl Tom Brady Knew Opposing Defense 'Better Than They Knew Themselves'
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2026, 2027, 2028
2026 NFL Draft Guide to Bowl Season: The Best Prospect At Each Position
-
2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule Ahead of Sunday's Week 16 Late Slate
Packers QB Jordan Love Ruled Out With Concussion vs. Bears
NFC East Champions: Complete list of winners by year
-
4 Takeaways From the Eagles' Win Over the Commanders
2025 NFL, CFP Odds: Best Bets for JMU-Oregon, Patriots-Ravens
Oldest NFL Teams: Full list of the first NFL franchises
-
The Super Bowl Tom Brady Knew Opposing Defense 'Better Than They Knew Themselves'
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2026, 2027, 2028
2026 NFL Draft Guide to Bowl Season: The Best Prospect At Each Position