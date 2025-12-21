J.J. McCarthy Departs Vikings Game vs. Giants Early Due to Hand Injury

J.J. McCarthy has suffered another setback.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback departed their game against the New York Giants early due to a right-hand injury he suffered late in the first half. McCarthy suffered the injury when Giants edge rusher Brian Burns hit his throwing hand to force a fumble, which led to a scoop-and-score for New York. McCarthy was blindsided by the hit, looking to his left when Burns was rushing in from his right to deliver the blow.

Shortly after the play, McCarthy was seen on the Vikings' sideline wincing in pain as team doctors evaluated him.

Sunday's injury marks the third ailment that's forced McCarthy to miss time this season. He missed five games due to an ankle sprain earlier in the year and a concussion sidelined him for a game more recently.

Of course, the injuries for McCarthy have occurred after he missed the entirety of his rookie season due to a meniscus tear. He's also dealt with some on-field struggles, going 2-4 in his first six starts with six touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

But McCarthy had played better as of late. He helped the Vikings get a victory in his last two starts, throwing for 413 yards, five touchdowns and an interception over that stretch. He also had a rushing score in the Vikings' win over the Dallas Cowboys last week.

McCarthy had completed 9 of 14 passes for 108 yards and an interception to go with 20 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown at the time of his injury on Sunday. The play that knocked McCarthy out of the game helped the Giants cut the Vikings' lead to 13-10.

Rookie Max Brosmer replaced McCarthy after the injury.

