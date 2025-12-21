Jay Glazer: The Moment That Changed Bears' Season and Led to Epic Win vs. Packers

Caleb Williams further established himself as "Cardiac Caleb" and the Chicago Bears cemented their "Comeback Kids" moniker with a dramatic, 22-16 overtime victory over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night. But that moment was several weeks in the making.

FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer shared that the Bears, who improved to 11-4 with Saturday's win, believe that the trajectory of their season changed nearly two months ago.

"There's a lot of people I talk to in that organization, and they all point to a Week 9 win against the Bengals that really turned their season around," Glazer said on "FOX NFL Sunday." "It was really similar to what happened last night on the other side. They're up big against the Bengals, lose a huge lead, then they messed up an onside kick.

"But with 17 seconds left in that game against the Bengals, their quarterback, Caleb Williams, hit Colston Loveland for a game-winning touchdown. They said that game changed everything, saying, ‘We went from the sky is always falling’ to 'If there's any seconds left on the clock, Caleb Williams can win this for us.' That's what happened last night."

In that game against the Bengals, the Bears took a 41-27 lead in the fourth quarter and got the ball back holding a 14-point advantage following a Joe Flacco interception with less than three minutes remaining. But the Bengals scored two quick touchdowns, thanks to recovering an onside kick between scores. They also successfully converted a two-point conversion following one of those touchdowns, giving them a 42-41 lead with 52 seconds remaining.

However, as Glazer mentioned, Williams led the Bears to a quick touchdown drive, only needing four plays to take the lead back as Loveland broke loose for a 58-yard score. That touchdown wound up winning the game for Chicago.

Fast-forward to Saturday, and the Bears had to make a comeback in the fourth quarter again. They trailed the Packers 16-6 in the final five minutes before a field goal from Cairo Santos made it a 16-9 game with 1:59 remaining. The Bears were able to recover the ensuing onside kick, giving them one last chance to tie the game.

Unlike what happened at Lambeau Field two weeks prior, Williams helped the Bears find the end zone and tie the game in the final minute. Facing a fourth-and-4 from the Packers' 6-yard line, Williams got a pass off while the Packers were blitzing. Rookie wide receiver Jahdae Walker came down with the grab in the back corner of the end zone, tying the game in the final seconds.

The Bears then stopped the Packers on the opening drive of overtime, setting up Williams' 46-yard game-winning touchdown pass to DJ Moore. The play capped the Bears' sixth fourth-quarter comeback victory this season, and now they control their own destiny in the NFC North and remain firmly in the hunt to get the NFC's No. 1 seed.