Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Seahawks, Jaguars Spring to the Top After Huge Wins

We are entering the business end of the NFL regular season, but there is a lot of parity at the top.

"The margin between 10 and one is smaller than it's been all season, so seeing your team back here means they're right in the mix," Tom Brady said as he unveiled his latest power rankings on Christmas Eve. "We're heading into Week 17 and we know who the good teams are. What we're going to figure out over the next month is who the great teams are."

This weekend, Brady will be on the call for a potential Super Bowl preview between the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills.

"I hope everyone has a great Christmas," Brady said. "Surrounded by friends and family, we're headed off to Buffalo for a great showdown against the Eagles on Sunday. If this gets a million likes, I'll jump through a burning table before the game.

"Hang on. No, deal's off."

Tom Brady's Week 16 Power Rankings 🚨

Brady Thoughts: "We got movement at the top spot yet again, and I think it just shows how many teams have a real shot this year at hoisting the Lombardi."

Caleb Williams was incredible down the stretch against the Packers and earned Tom Brady's "LFG Player of the Game" honor for his efforts. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

"At five, it's the 49ers following Brock Purdy's masterclass on Monday night. Everyone has been looking to write this team off with all their injury trouble all year, but the offense, they're hitting their stride at the right time – and they've got that playoff experience on the roster. San Francisco is on the rise."

Brock Purdy dominated the Colts on Monday night. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"The Broncos slide to the four spot after a somewhat surprising home loss to Jacksonville, but given their body of work, it's hard to see this is anything more than an outlier performance from this defense. I don't think anyone needs to reach for the panic button at Mile High."

"The Bills won their fourth straight against the Browns on Sunday to keep the AFC East Race alive for another week. It wasn't pretty, but come on, is it ever pretty when you're playing on the lake in Cleveland in late December? Buffalo got the win, Myles Garrett didn't destroy anyone, and they can just get out of town and keep it moving."

Josh Allen kept the Bills rolling on Sunday with a win in Cleveland. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

"The Jags hit their season high at number two after knocking off the top-ranked Broncos on the road. Building on six straight wins, Jacksonville has a chance to wrap up the AFC South against the Colts this weekend. Could they even swipe the top seed in the AFC? That's a question I didn't think I'd be asking two months ago."

"Rising to the number one spot, it's Seattle. I can admit I was a little slow to come around on this team, but they've proven their worth, winning their fifth straight in a game-of-the-year thriller against the Rams on Thursday night."

Sam Darnold bounced back after three turnovers to beat the Rams last week. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)