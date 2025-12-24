National Football League
Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Seahawks, Jaguars Spring to the Top After Huge Wins
National Football League

Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Seahawks, Jaguars Spring to the Top After Huge Wins

Updated Dec. 24, 2025 3:31 p.m. ET
Tom Brady
Tom Brady
Lead NFL Analyst 🐐

We are entering the business end of the NFL regular season, but there is a lot of parity at the top.

"The margin between 10 and one is smaller than it's been all season, so seeing your team back here means they're right in the mix," Tom Brady said as he unveiled his latest power rankings on Christmas Eve. "We're heading into Week 17 and we know who the good teams are. What we're going to figure out over the next month is who the great teams are."

This weekend, Brady will be on the call for a potential Super Bowl preview between the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills.

"I hope everyone has a great Christmas," Brady said. "Surrounded by friends and family, we're headed off to Buffalo for a great showdown against the Eagles on Sunday. If this gets a million likes, I'll jump through a burning table before the game. 

"Hang on. No, deal's off."

Tom Brady's Week 16 Power Rankings 🚨

Tom Brady's Week 16 Power Rankings 🚨

Brady Thoughts: "We got movement at the top spot yet again, and I think it just shows how many teams have a real shot this year at hoisting the Lombardi."

#10 Houston Texans
previously unranked
10-5
#9 Chicago Bears
11-4

Caleb Williams was incredible down the stretch against the Packers and earned Tom Brady's "LFG Player of the Game" honor for his efforts. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

#8 New England Patriots
Previously ranked: 6
12-3
#7 Los Angeles Chargers
Previously ranked: 4
11-4
#6 Los Angeles Rams
Previously ranked: 2
11-4
#5 San Francisco 49ers
Previously ranked: 7
11-4

"At five, it's the 49ers following Brock Purdy's masterclass on Monday night. Everyone has been looking to write this team off with all their injury trouble all year, but the offense, they're hitting their stride at the right time – and they've got that playoff experience on the roster. San Francisco is on the rise."

Brock Purdy dominated the Colts on Monday night. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

#4 Denver Broncos
Previously ranked: 1
12-3

"The Broncos slide to the four spot after a somewhat surprising home loss to Jacksonville, but given their body of work, it's hard to see this is anything more than an outlier performance from this defense. I don't think anyone needs to reach for the panic button at Mile High."

#3 Buffalo Bills
11-4

"The Bills won their fourth straight against the Browns on Sunday to keep the AFC East Race alive for another week. It wasn't pretty, but come on, is it ever pretty when you're playing on the lake in Cleveland in late December? Buffalo got the win, Myles Garrett didn't destroy anyone, and they can just get out of town and keep it moving."

Josh Allen kept the Bills rolling on Sunday with a win in Cleveland. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

#2 Jacksonville Jaguars
Previously ranked: 8
11-4

"The Jags hit their season high at number two after knocking off the top-ranked Broncos on the road. Building on six straight wins, Jacksonville has a chance to wrap up the AFC South against the Colts this weekend. Could they even swipe the top seed in the AFC? That's a question I didn't think I'd be asking two months ago."

#1 Seattle Seahawks
Previously ranked: 5
12-3

"Rising to the number one spot, it's Seattle. I can admit I was a little slow to come around on this team, but they've proven their worth, winning their fifth straight in a game-of-the-year thriller against the Rams on Thursday night."

Sam Darnold bounced back after three turnovers to beat the Rams last week. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Week 17 Buzz: Chiefs Place Rashee Rice, Trent McDuffie on Injured Reserve

2025 NFL Week 17 Buzz: Chiefs Place Rashee Rice, Trent McDuffie on Injured Reserve

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes