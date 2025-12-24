National Football League
2025 NFL Week 17 Picks: Best Bets for Every Game — Will's Wagers
Published Dec. 24, 2025 5:28 p.m. ET
Will Hill
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

With just two weeks left in the 2025 NFL regular season, only a few playoff spots are still up for grabs. 

The Steelers need either a win or a Ravens loss in the last two weeks to clinch the AFC North, while the Texans and Packers also have a magic number of one in order to capture playoff spots. 

While there’s not as much uncertainty as usual this time of the year, there’s still plenty to be decided in terms of seeding and division titles. 

As we enter Week 17, let’s take a look at every game and find a best bet for each one. 

 

THURSDAY, DEC. 25

COWBOYS @ COMMANDERS

Cowboys -7

The Cowboys have been eliminated, but they’ll get to face one of the worst defenses in the league, as well as third-string quarterback Josh Johnson.

LIONS @ VIKINGS

Vikings +7.5

These teams met in early November, with the Vikings winning in Detroit. Max Brosmer gets the start for the Vikings, and draws a Lions team that has been ravaged by injuries on both sides of the ball. The Vikings have been playing well. I like them to keep it close.

BRONCOS @ CHIEFS

Chiefs +13.5

I bet against the Chiefs last week thinking they’d have a hard time generating motivation on the road after just being eliminated, and they lost by 17 to the Titans. But this week, they’re at home against a division rival, in what could be Travis Kelce’s final home game. I think we see a spirited effort from the undermanned Chiefs. 

SATURDAY, DEC. 27

TEXANS @ CHARGERS

First quarter Under 7.5

Two of the league’s best defenses square off in a playoff rematch on Saturday. The Chargers' weakness is a battered offensive line, and that goes right into the teeth of the Texans’ strength, which is a ferocious defensive line. The Texans struggled on offense last week against the Raiders. This has all the makings of a slow start for both offenses.

RAVENS @ PACKERS

Packers -3

Jordan Love appears to be on track to return after leaving last week’s game with a concussion, and this appears to just not be the Ravens’ year, as they continue to suffer injuries and heartbreaking losses.

SUNDAY, DEC. 28

PATRIOTS @ JETS

Jets +13.5

It’s been a while since the Jets have played a competitive game, but their division rival playing for an AFC East title should motivate them into playing what I think could be a closer game. Plus, 13.5 is a lot of points on the road.

 

STEELERS @ BROWNS

Browns +3

Another game where I like a division rival getting points in the role of spoiler. The Steelers will be without their best wide receiver, DK Metcalf, and might have nothing to play for. If the Packers beat the Ravens on Saturday night, the Steelers are AFC North champs, and they can selectively rest players if they choose.

BUCCANEERS @ DOLPHINS

Buccaneers -5.5

The Bucs haven’t been the same team during the second half of the season, but I like them here in a game they need against a Dolphins team in evaluation mode.

CARDINALS @ BENGALS

Over 52.5

Both of these teams have played in games with 60+ points scored in two of their last three times out. I expect more fireworks on Sunday.

SEAHAWKS @ PANTHERS

Panthers +7.5

The Panthers can clinch the division with a win over the Seahawks and a loss by the Bucs on Sunday. The Panthers have been flying under the radar all year. I’ll take them getting points at home.  

JAGUARS @ COLTS

Over 48.5

There were 65 points scored in the Colts' loss to the 49ers on Monday night, and 55, 54, and 68 points scored in the last three Jaguars games. I could only look Over here.

SAINTS @ TITANS

Titans +2.5

The Saints have exceeded all expectations, but laying points on the road is expecting too much, even if it is against the lowly Titans. 

 

GIANTS @ RAIDERS

Under 41.5

The Raiders are dead last in the NFL in points scored, averaging just over 14 points per game. The Giants are 23rd in the league. No Brock Bowers for the Raiders, and Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart hasn’t been as productive since the firing of former coach Brian Daboll.

EAGLES @ BILLS

Jalen Hurts Over 31.5 rushing yards 

The Bills have one of the worst run defenses in the league, and now they face the strong rushing attack of the Eagles. Hurts ran for 40 yards last week against the Commanders, and 39 the week prior. I like him to once again go Over. 

BEARS @ 49ERS

Bears +0.5 first quarter 

The Bears are one of the few teams who chooses to take the ball first when they win the coin toss. I’ll take the half-point with the team who is likely to start on offense.

MONDAY, DEC. 29

RAMS @ FALCONS

Kyle Pitts anytime touchdown

Pitts has emerged in recent weeks after years of not living up to his lofty expectations. In the last three weeks, he's averaging over 100 yards and 10 targets per game. Look for him to find the end zone as his production continues to explode.

Will Hill, a contributor on the Bear Bets Podcast, has been betting on sports for over a decade. He is a betting analyst who has been a host on VSiN, as well as the Goldboys Network.

