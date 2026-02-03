3 Keys to Victory for the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX

The last time the Seahawks were on the Super Bowl stage, they fell just short — in heartbreaking fashion — to the Patriots.

Malcolm Butler’s goal-line interception of Russell Wilson in the closing seconds of Super Bowl XLIX remains one of the most shocking and league-defining plays in NFL history.

With a title back within Seattle's grasp 11 years later, what will it take to finish the job this time? No doubt Seattle stars Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba will have to play well, but let's dive deeper.

Here are three keys to victory for the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX:

1. Attack Patriots LT Will Campbell

Drake Maye was the fourth-most sacked quarterback in the NFL this season (47), and his pass protection has continued to show vulnerabilities against strong defensive fronts in the playoffs. He’s been sacked 15 times this postseason (five apiece in the wild card, divisional and AFC Championship Game), the most by any player to reach a Super Bowl since 1970, according to Next Gen Stats.

And Campbell may be New England’s weakest link. Including the playoffs, the No. 4 overall pick has allowed 12.5 sacks, the third-most among left tackles in 2025, per NGS. So don’t be surprised to see Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald find multiple ways to attack Campbell, who allowed five pressures against the Chargers in the wild-card round and two sacks against the Texans in the divisional round.

Rookie left tackle Will Campbell allowed four pressures and two sacks against the Texans in the divisional game at Gillette Stadium. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Pro Bowl defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence should be a common matchup for the Patriots rookie. Lawrence aligned on the left edge on 321 snaps this season (48.0%) — but Seattle could deploy a variety of stunts, twists and blitzes to the left side to put stress on New England’s communication up front.

The Seahawks certainly have the personnel to do it, even without sending extra pass rushers. They had six defensive linemen generate at least 30 pressures in the regular season, per NGS.

2. Lean on RB Kenneth Walker III

Star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is clearly the Seahawks’ best offensive weapon, but Walker has been the engine of the team’s run to the Super Bowl. The standout running back has had 100-plus scrimmage yards in three straight games and has four rushing touchdowns in the playoffs.

Fourth-year pro Kenneth Walker III has been a star for the Seahawks in the playoffs, rushing for four touchdowns in two games. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Continuing to lean on him will be paramount for Seattle’s title hopes. Not just because New England will likely do everything it can to take Smith-Njigba out of the game, but because of weaknesses in the Patriots’ run defense.

Yes, New England was elite at stopping the run during the regular season, giving up just 101.7 rushing yards per game in 2025 (sixth-best in the NFL), but it's vulnerable in the red zone. Inside the 20, the Patriots stuffed ball carriers for a loss or no gain on just 15.1% of their designed runs, the lowest rate in the NFL, per NGS.

Walker is positioned to take advantage. Among the 48 qualified running backs, the fourth-year pro ranked in the top nine in both yards per carry and rushes of 10-plus yards in the red zone, according to Next Gen Stats.

3. Target Patriots CB Carlton Davis III

The Patriots have primarily aligned their cornerbacks by side this season, with Davis on the left (76.2% of time, per NGS) and Pro Bowler Christian Gonzalez on the right (71.8%).

Signed to a three-year, $60 million deal last offseason, Davis gave up 13 receptions for 167 yards and four touchdowns with a 103.0 passer rating allowed on passes that traveled between 10-19 air yards, according to Next Gen Stats.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold threw 11 touchdowns on passes that traveled within that air yardage range, more than at any other distance.