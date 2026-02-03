Tom Brady: Will I Get Hall of Fame Snub Like Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft?

Tom Brady has zero doubt that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his former head coach, Bill Belichick, will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after getting snubbed this year. However, the seven-time Super Bowl winner wonders if he'll suffer from the same fate and fail to make it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot.

"To me, it's not a matter of if they're going to get in, it's just a matter of when they're going to get in," Brady said Tuesday on FS1's "The Herd." "They're tremendous at what they've done in the league. Maybe it's not trending so well for ex-Patriots. Maybe I should be a little concerned here. I think, at some point, this thing is going to go in everyone's direction the right way."

It was reported last week that Belichick, 73, wouldn't make the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot, with several people calling the decision the biggest Hall of Fame snub ever. Brady even expressed dismay in Belichick getting snubbed, saying, "If he's not a first-ballot Hall of Famer, there's really no coach that should ever be a first-ballot Hall of Famer."

Kraft, meanwhile, has been eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame for over a decade, but this was the first year he made the final round of voting. The 84-year-old has owned the Patriots since 1994, overseeing the franchise's sudden turnaround to become one of the NFL's premier organizations.

Tom Brady on Robert Kraft not making the Hall of Fame

As the Patriots are set to play in their 11th Super Bowl in Kraft's tenure as the team's owner, Brady shared why he's turned New England into a six-time Super Bowl champion.

"It always starts at the top. The leadership, the figurehead of the organization for the Patriots, is RKK," Brady said of Kraft. "Being there for 20 years with him and watching the nuances of that ownership role was something for me to learn a lot from. How he managed different personalities, how he could fill in the gaps when he saw them and where he saw them, he just did the most unbelievable job. Seeing it firsthand and being a part of it, recognizing the importance of that role in a football organization.

"I believe the owners are the chief accountability officer. You hold everyone to a standard, and you expect everyone to live up to that. And believe me, when the owner is sitting up there in a team meeting room, the players are sitting up a lot straighter. The head coach's message is directed a lot more intently. RKK, his office was at the stadium. He would sit in there in team meeting rooms. He would be there on the practice field. He would be there at every road game, shaking people's hands as they walk off the field. There's an importance in football and Patriots football that RKK doesn't take lightly."

Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady won six Super Bowls together with the Patriots. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Brady also mentioned Kraft's role as the chairman of the league's media committee as another reason why the Patriots' owner is worthy of induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"Take a look at the contributions that he's made to the league and the NFL in general to negotiate media rights deals," Brady said. "This is the most popular sport in America. The thousands of hours he spent bringing this game to light for the fans, that doesn't go unnoticed. Now that I'm in TV, I understand the amount of work that it takes for FOX to broadcast the game. The partnership that FOX and its partners have with the NFL is extremely important. That working relationship is so critical to this game being spread throughout our entire country and bringing a lot of joy to people's lives."

In his role as the chairman of the league's media committee, Kraft helped the NFL land $111 billion when the league agreed to its current broadcasting deals. Kraft has also been widely credited for helping end the NFL lockout in 2011.

But that wasn't enough for Kraft to earn his spot in the Hall of Fame this year. Now, there's the possibility of Belichick and Kraft getting inducted alongside Brady in the coming years. Brady won't be eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame until 2028, while former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski is eligible for induction in 2027.

But only five players from the Patriots' dynasty era have made the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with three of them (Randy Moss, Darrelle Revis and Junior Seau) spending little time in New England. Ty Law and Richard Seymour are the only ex-Patriots from that era who spent the majority of their careers in New England to make the Hall of Fame, while former stars like Rodney Harrison, Adam Vinatieri and Vince Wilfork have had difficulty getting inducted.

Still, the shock value of Belichick's snub seemingly trumped them all. While Brady acknowledged that the news of Belichick not making the Hall of Fame might have hurt him last week, he also thinks it'll make the moment that his former head coach gets his bust in Canton all the more sweeter.

"In some ways, it rallied a lot of people who played for Bill and made sure they reached out to him to express how much they appreciated him, which I'm sure felt good for Bill," Brady said. "We all want everything in our life to happen on our timeframe and schedule. We want everything to go when we want it to go. But the reality is, that's not life. I actually think it's going to work in his favor when he does get in, because there's going to be a lot of people that realize the impact he made on their lives as a coach, as a player, and they're going to be there to celebrate him.

"This was another opportunity for everybody to reach out to him and tell him how much they appreciate him, even though he didn't get exactly what he probably deserved here the first time around."