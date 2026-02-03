National Football League
Which NFL Owners Are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
Updated Feb. 3, 2026 4:46 p.m. ET
On the heels of former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick failing to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot, Patriots owner Robert Kraft shared the same fate.
This was Kraft's first time on the ballot, with the owner's Patriots having made the Super Bowl — including Super Bowl LX — a combined 11 times, with New England winning the championship game six times since he bought the team in January 1994.
On that note, which owners have cracked the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Here are the 16 owners with a bust in Canton — mentioned in alphabetical order:
- Bert Bell (Philadelphia Eagles/Pittsburgh Steelers)
- Charles Bidwell (Cardinals)
- Pat Bowlen (Denver Broncos)
- Paul Brown (Cleveland Browns/Cincinnati Bengals)
- Al Davis (Raiders)
- Eddie DeBartolo Jr. (San Francisco 49ers)
- George Halas (Chicago Bears — head coach, general manager and owner)
- Lamar Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs)
- Jerry Jones (Dallas Cowboys)
- Tim Mara (New York Giants)
- Wellington Mara (New York Giants)
- George Preston Marshall (Washington)
- Dan Reeves (Los Angeles Rams)
- Dan Rooney (Pittsburgh Steelers)
- Tex Schramm (Dallas Cowboys)
- Ralph Wilson (Buffalo Bills)
