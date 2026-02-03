Which NFL Owners Are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

On the heels of former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick failing to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot, Patriots owner Robert Kraft shared the same fate.

This was Kraft's first time on the ballot, with the owner's Patriots having made the Super Bowl — including Super Bowl LX — a combined 11 times, with New England winning the championship game six times since he bought the team in January 1994.

On that note, which owners have cracked the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Here are the 16 owners with a bust in Canton — mentioned in alphabetical order: