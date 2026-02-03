National Football League
Which NFL Owners Are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
National Football League

Which NFL Owners Are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Updated Feb. 3, 2026 4:46 p.m. ET

On the heels of former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick failing to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot, Patriots owner Robert Kraft shared the same fate.

This was Kraft's first time on the ballot, with the owner's Patriots having made the Super Bowl — including Super Bowl LX — a combined 11 times, with New England winning the championship game six times since he bought the team in January 1994.

On that note, which owners have cracked the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Here are the 16 owners with a bust in Canton — mentioned in alphabetical order:

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 NFL Offseason Buzz, Rumors: Rams Extend HC Sean McVay, GM Les Snead

2026 NFL Offseason Buzz, Rumors: Rams Extend HC Sean McVay, GM Les Snead

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2026 NFL Scores Image 2026 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes