Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Reportedly Fails to Make Pro Football Hall of Fame

First, Bill Belichick. Now, Robert Kraft.

The New England Patriots owner has failed to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame in what was his first time on the ballot, ESPN reported on Tuesday morning. New England has won six Super Bowls and appeared in 11 Super Bowls altogether under Kraft, including this week's Super Bowl LX matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

The now-84-year-old Kraft bought the Patriots in January 1994.

Kraft's snub comes one week after Belichick — who won six Super Bowls as New England's head coach (2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016 and 2018) and two more as the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants (1986 and 1990) — failed to make the Hall of Fame on the first ballot; Belichick is third in NFL history with 302 wins as a head coach (1991-95 with the Cleveland Browns and 2000-23 with the Patriots).

"We are not involved in it," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Monday about the Hall of Fame selection process. "Bill Belichick's record goes without saying, same with the Patriots and Robert Kraft, who is also a candidate. They are spectacular."

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2026 will be officially introduced on Thursday night.