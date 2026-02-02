National Football League
Goodell: NFL 'Not Involved' In HOF Vote, Believes Belichick Will Get Inducted
Updated Feb. 2, 2026 8:00 p.m. ET

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league has nothing to do with the vote for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and that he believes Bill Belichick will eventually get inducted.

A report from ESPN last week said Belichick did not get enough votes in his first year of eligibility despite winning a record six Super Bowl titles as head coach of the New England Patriots.

There was speculation that Belichick's role in the Spygate scandal in 2007 and changes to the voting process might have contributed to at least 11 of the 50 voters opting against voting for Belichick.

Belichick was in a group with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and three seniors players — Ken Anderson, Roger Craig and L.C. Greenwood — with voters only allowed to vote for three candidates with 80% support needed.

"We are not involved in it," Goodell said. "Bill Belichick's record goes without saying, same with the Patriots and Robert Kraft, who is also a candidate. They are spectacular. 

"They have contributed so much to this game, and I believe they will be Hall of Famers."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

