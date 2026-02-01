Justin Jefferson 'Definitely' Thinks Vikings Would've Done Better With Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold has quarterbacked the Seattle Seahawks to the Super Bowl after leaving the Minnesota Vikings in the offseason, and Justin Jefferson can't help but think what could've been if the quarterback remained in the Twin Cities for another year.

In fact, the Vikings' star wide receiver admitted in an interview with USA Today that he thinks his team would've done better than the 9-8 record they posted in 2025 had they kept Darnold.

"Everyone knows the difficulty of the quarterback position this year, how we were dealt it, but having a quarterback that already had a season under his belt with us, knew the plays, knew the playbook, knew the players, throwing to me, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, all these guys, I definitely feel like we would've done better," Darnold said. "But it is what it is, it’s on to newer and better things. But I’m definitely happy and proud of him that he is able to reach it this year."

Of course, the Vikings opted to go with J.J. McCarthy, who the team selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, at quarterback this season, even after Darnold's strong 2024 campaign. McCarthy struggled on the field and had multiple injury concerns during the 2025 season, completing 57.6% of his passes for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 10 games.

Darnold, meanwhile, threw for 4,048 yards, 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions to help the Seahawks go 14-3 in the regular season. He's also played well this postseason, throwing for 346 yards and three touchdowns in the Seahawks' NFC Championship Game victory over the Los Angeles Rams last week. That's a major step up from how Darnold played in the Vikings' final two games last season, when they put up just 18 total points as they saw their season end in the wild-card round.

Is Sam Darnold a top 5 QB if he wins Super Bowl LX?

Jefferson thinks that could've been the Vikings hoisting the NFC title if they kept Darnold. "Yeah, for sure, definitely," Jefferson told USA Today when asked if he's thought about the Vikings playing in the Super Bowl had Darnold stayed.

Darnold was actually better with the Vikings last season than he was with the Seahawks this season. He threw for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go with a 102.5 passer rating. The Vikings won 14 games as a result of Darnold's play, and the QB earned himself a three-year, $100.5 million deal from Seattle in the offseason.

Jefferson's numbers were certainly better with Darnold last season than they were with McCarthy and the Vikings' backup quarterbacks this season. Jefferson had 103 receptions for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024 before recording 84 catches for 1,048 yards and two touchdowns in 2025.

The Vikings seemed to get some improved play from McCarthy as the season went on, and Minnesota was able to win its last five games. Still, that isn't much compared to the Super Bowl run that the Seahawks and Darnold are on, and Jefferson knows it.

"It’s definitely tough. It’s tough to watch," Jefferson said. "I love that he’s in the Super Bowl. I’m happy for him, I want nothing but the best for him, especially the way his journey was at first, people doubting him and people not giving him the respect. Now they’re giving him the respect. Now they’re seeing that he’s a top-tier quarterback in this league.

"Of course, selfishly, I wish he had done that for us last year, but to see him blossom and bounce back right after last year and make it this year, I’m happy for him and I hope he wins. I’m rooting for Seattle and I think Seattle’s gonna win. I’ll be rooting for him."