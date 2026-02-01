Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak Reportedly Set To Become Raiders' Next Head Coach

The Las Vegas Raiders haven't officially won the Klint Kubiak sweepstakes, but they appear primed to land the Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator to be their next head coach.

Kubiak intends to try to work out a deal with the Raiders to become their next head coach, ESPN reported Sunday. The feeling is reciprocal, as Las Vegas is also "zeroing in" on Kubiak after meeting with him on Saturday, NFL Media reported. Kubiak had also met with the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, with the expectation being that he would land either of the two remaining head coaching jobs.

With the Seahawks playing in Super Bowl LX, any team that wants to hire Kubiak to be their next head coach can't make the move official until after Feb. 8.

Kubiak, who became the Seahawks' offensive coordinator in 2025, has quickly made his way up the coaching ranks and has been regarded as one of the top offensive minds in the game. The 38-year-old helped quarterback Sam Darnold have another impressive year, while wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has emerged as the frontrunner to win Offensive Player of the Year. Seattle's offense ranked eighth in yards and third in scoring this season.

Prior to joining the Seahawks, Kubiak was the New Orleans Saints' offensive coordinator in 2024 and the San Francisco 49ers' passing game coordinator in 2023.

Kubiak was ranked as the fourth-best head coach candidate this offseason by FOX Sports' Henry McKenna. The Raiders, meanwhile, were ranked as the third-best head coach vacancy of the 10 head coaching jobs that became available by FOX Sports' Ben Arthur.

If Kubiak winds up becoming the Raiders' next head coach, he'll join a team that might be able to solve their quarterback issues soon. The Raiders hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, with Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza expected to be taken with the top selection.

Kubiak comes from a coaching family as well. His father is Gary Kubiak, who served as the offensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos teams that won two Super Bowls with John Elway in the 1990s before helping the franchise win a Super Bowl as head coach in 2015. Kubiak worked under his father when the latter was the offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings (2019-20), serving as the team's quarterbacks coach before replacing his dad as offensive coordinator in 2021.