Patriots FB Jack Westover's Sister Wins $18K on Preseason Super Bowl Bet

In terms of preseason betting odds, the Seattle Seahawks-New England Patriots matchup in Super Bowl LX is the most unlikely Super Bowl matchup ever — and someone close to one of the teams was able to cash off that stat.

Patriots fullback Jack Westover's sister placed a $5 bet on her brother's team to take on the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX back in training camp. Roughly six months later, she's $18,000 richer as a result of the bet, Westover told KJR 93.3 FM in an interview.

"She has her second baby on the way, so she's happy about that," Westover said.

Westover's comment implies that his sister wagered the Patriots and Seahawks to meet in Super Bowl LX at roughly +360000 odds, capitalizing on the longshot odds each team would be playing in Santa Clara on Feb. 8.

Regardless of who wins Super Bowl LX, it will be the most unlikely Super Bowl champion in terms of preseason betting odds since 1999, when the Rams had +15000 odds to win the Super Bowl. The Patriots held +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl entering the year, while the Seahawks had +6000 preseason odds to win it all when the regular season began.

Westover and his family grew up in Washington, so his sister's wager might have been a bit of a homer bet. The second-year fullback actually began his NFL career with the Seahawks, joining them as an undrafted free agent in 2024 before getting cut at the end of training camp that year. He spent the majority of his childhood in Bellevue, Washington, and was a walk-on at Washington, starring as a tight end for the Huskies team that made the national championship game in 2023.

Just over a month after Westover was released by the Seahawks, he joined the Patriots' practice squad. He found a spot on the Patriots' 53-man roster when he decided to switch his position from tight end to fullback over the offseason, carving himself a role in offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' offense.

Westover didn't have a terribly productive year. He has two catches on three targets for eight yards between the regular season and playoffs. He also hasn't recorded a carry, but he's played in 24.2% of the Patriots' offensive snaps this season and been a special teams contributor.



