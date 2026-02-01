National Football League
Patriots FB Jack Westover's Sister Wins $18K on Preseason Super Bowl Bet
National Football League

Patriots FB Jack Westover's Sister Wins $18K on Preseason Super Bowl Bet

Published Feb. 1, 2026 7:56 p.m. ET

In terms of preseason betting odds, the Seattle Seahawks-New England Patriots matchup in Super Bowl LX is the most unlikely Super Bowl matchup ever — and someone close to one of the teams was able to cash off that stat.

Patriots fullback Jack Westover's sister placed a $5 bet on her brother's team to take on the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX back in training camp. Roughly six months later, she's $18,000 richer as a result of the bet, Westover told KJR 93.3 FM in an interview

"She has her second baby on the way, so she's happy about that," Westover said.

Westover's comment implies that his sister wagered the Patriots and Seahawks to meet in Super Bowl LX at roughly +360000 odds, capitalizing on the longshot odds each team would be playing in Santa Clara on Feb. 8. 

Regardless of who wins Super Bowl LX, it will be the most unlikely Super Bowl champion in terms of preseason betting odds since 1999, when the Rams had +15000 odds to win the Super Bowl. The Patriots held +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl entering the year, while the Seahawks had +6000 preseason odds to win it all when the regular season began. 

Westover and his family grew up in Washington, so his sister's wager might have been a bit of a homer bet. The second-year fullback actually began his NFL career with the Seahawks, joining them as an undrafted free agent in 2024 before getting cut at the end of training camp that year. He spent the majority of his childhood in Bellevue, Washington, and was a walk-on at Washington, starring as a tight end for the Huskies team that made the national championship game in 2023. 

Just over a month after Westover was released by the Seahawks, he joined the Patriots' practice squad. He found a spot on the Patriots' 53-man roster when he decided to switch his position from tight end to fullback over the offseason, carving himself a role in offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' offense. 

Westover didn't have a terribly productive year. He has two catches on three targets for eight yards between the regular season and playoffs. He also hasn't recorded a carry, but he's played in 24.2% of the Patriots' offensive snaps this season and been a special teams contributor. 


 

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Vikings Fire General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah After Missing Playoffs

Vikings Fire General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah After Missing Playoffs

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2026 NFL Scores Image 2026 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes