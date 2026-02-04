Glazer: Maxx Crosby Likely Done with Raiders, Would Take Parsons-Like Deal to Land Him

Could Maxx Crosby have played his last snap with the Las Vegas Raiders? FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer believes so.

In an appearance on Yahoo Sports Daily, Glazer replied "I do" when asked if he thought Crosby's time with the Raiders was finished. Glazer added that there are a "ton" of teams that make sense as a potential landing spot for the All-Pro edge rusher.

"Probably more than Micah [Parsons]," Glazer added when asked wihat it would take for a team to land Crosby in a trade.

Glazer's basis for his belief that Crosby has played his final snap with the Raiders dates back to when Las Vegas prevented him from playing in its last two regular-season games, and placed him on injured reserve with a meniscus injury. The Raiders told Crosby that they wanted him to sit out the final two games of the regular season, a decision that the five-time Pro Bowler "vehemently disagreed" with and caused him to leave the building, Glazer reported in December.

"So, the day it happened, no less than 20 teams called me and said, ‘Dude is this real? Can we get him? What's it for?'" Glazer told Yahoo Sports Daily of his report on Crosby in December.

Crosby continues to hold the Raiders' actions against them, and it could lead to a trade request.

"It's Maxx's decision," Glazer said on Wednesday. "[The Raiders] didn't want to do it. But he was like, 'I'm not going through another rebuild.'"

The Raiders have the first-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, with many expecting them to select Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza and reset their timeline around him. Crosby, 28, signed a three-year, $106.5 million contract extension in March 2025.

Trading Crosby for a Parsons-like package would certainly indicate that the Raiders are rebuilding and resetting their timeline to compete. For reference, the Green Bay Packers gave up two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark when they landed him from the Dallas Cowboys in August.

Crosby, according to Glazer, wouldn't have to wait as long into training camp to be moved as Parsons did. He'll "probably" be moved before the April 23 draft, Glazer said.

Crosby, a two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, had another standout season in 2025, logging 10 sacks in 15 game.s