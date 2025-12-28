Jay Glazer: Raiders Star DE Maxx Crosby 'Is Not a Happy Camper Right Now'

There's a chance star edge rusher Maxx Crosby has played his final snap with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Crosby remains unhappy with the Raiders' decision to place him on injured reserve and shut him down for the remainder of the 2025 regular season, FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported. Glazer added that Crosby is "not a happy camper right now" as he characterized the conversations he's had with the Raiders star in recent days.

"I've been on the phone with Maxx a bunch over the last couple of days and he's not happy," Glazer said on "FOX NFL Sunday." "He was like, ‘Jay, I play football. This is what I do. I’ve had a knee injury since Week 3 that I've played with the entire time. They told me they were shutting me down, I was like, no, absolutely not. I play football. There's no shutting it down for me. I want to be out there. I want to be out there with my teammates.' It just wasn't acceptable to Maxx."

With Crosby strongly disagreeing with the Raiders' decision to sideline him for the remainder of the 2025 season, Glazer hinted that he could request to be traded this offseason.

"Remember, at the trade deadline, I said that Maxx Crosby told me that he [didn't] want to go anywhere," Glazer said on "FOX NFL Kickoff." "He told the team he doesn't want to get traded anywhere else. I don't know if that's still the case. I think there's some massaging that still has to happen."

The Raiders informed Crosby this week that they wanted him to sit out the final two games of the regular season, a decision that the five-time Pro Bowler "vehemently disagreed" with and caused him to leave the building, Glazer reported Friday. Glazer said that shortly after he made that report, "about 20 teams" called him to see what the chances were that the Raiders would actually trade him this offseason.

Las Vegas' decision to sideline Crosby came on the eve of its Week 17 matchup with the New York Giants, in which the loser will control its own destiny to get the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders, though, insisted that the decision to sideline Crosby was related to a knee injury that he's battled this season, as he'll reportedly undergo a meniscus trim this offseason.

"After deliberate and thorough consultation with multiple top medical professionals, it became clear that this decision is in the best interest of both the franchise and the player," the team said in a statement on Saturday. "Maxx is the ultimate warrior, and he has fought extremely hard to compete each week with his teammates since injuring his knee mid-season.

"We are grateful for his extraordinary contributions. He is a true Raider on and off the field. We look forward to his leadership and toughness into 2026 and beyond."

Jay Glazer gives update on Maxx Crosby's future with the Raiders

Crosby, as Glazer mentioned, has remained loyal to the Raiders ever since the team selected him in the fourth round in the 2019 NFL Draft, although he has threatened to request a trade in the past. Following the 2023 season, he insisted that the team make Antonio Pierce their head coach after a successful stint as interim head coach, saying he wouldn't want to remain with the team otherwise.

Even though the Raiders fired Crosby's coach of choice after one season, he doubled down on his commitment to the team this past offseason when he signed an extension that was the largest for an edge rusher in NFL history at the time. "It's an honor to be a part of Raider Nation," Crosby said at the time of the extension.

As Crosby's extension signaled a belief in the culture Pete Carroll was building in his first year with the team, the Raiders wound up having another miserable year despite their star edge rusher having another miserable season. Las Vegas' At 2-13, the Raiders have lost 13 games for the second straight season and Crosby is on a losing team for the fifth time in his seven-year career.

Crosby, 28, has 73 total tackles, 10.0 sacks and two forced fumbles this season. He has also remained one of the game's best all-around edge rushers, being one of only two players at the position to rank in the top 10 in pass rush win rate (15%) and run stop win rate (39%). His 39% run stop win rate tops all edge rushers.

Considering how well Crosby has played and the fact that he's under contract through the end of the 2029 season, the Raiders could fetch some major draft capital to help jump-start their rebuild if they traded him this offseason.

However, FOX Sports NFL analyst and former Raiders star Charles Woodson is pleading with Crosby to remain in L.V.

"Maxx, you ain't going nowhere," Woodson said. "You ain't going nowhere. I'm sorry, dog. You're Silver & Black. We love you, Maxx. We're trying to take care of you, Maxx."

