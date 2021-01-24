FOX NFL KICKOFF

Josh Allen's dad, recovering from COVID, won't be at AFC Championship Game -- Peter Schrager
JANUARY 24 Fox Sports
Aaron Rodgers must win another Super Bowl to cement his legacy — Tony Gonzalez
JANUARY 24 Fox Sports
Drew Brees vs. Tom Brady – NFL on FOX crew break down the matchup
JANUARY 16 Fox Sports
Browns play a style that should worry the Chiefs in AFC Divisional Round -- Colin Cowherd
JANUARY 16 Fox Sports
Michael Vick lays out Ravens game plan to beat the Bills
JANUARY 16 Fox Sports
Packers now have 'a surf and turf backfield' -- Tony Gonzalez on their dual-threat offense
JANUARY 3 Fox Sports
Lions coaching search centering on Marvin Lewis, Eric Bieniemy, others — Peter Schrager
JANUARY 3 Fox Sports
Home-field advantage will still matter in this year’s NFL playoffs — Dave Wannstedt
JANUARY 3 Fox Sports
Ravens are good, but they are going to miss the playoffs — Tony Gonzalez
DECEMBER 27, 2020 Fox Sports
'No question' Rams 'defense is Super Bowl ready' -- Dave Wannstedt
DECEMBER 27, 2020 Fox Sports
Steelers are in serious trouble and other teams know it -- Colin Cowherd
DECEMBER 27, 2020 Fox Sports
Jalen Hurts 'can be the future' for the Eagles, Carson Wentz is done in Philly -- Jimmy Johnson
DECEMBER 27, 2020 Fox Sports
Ryan Fitzpatrick would start over Tua Tagovailoa if I were the Dolphins — Tony Gonzalez
DECEMBER 27, 2020 Fox Sports
Washington considered releasing QB Dwayne Haskins after strip club photos -- Peter Schrager
DECEMBER 27, 2020 Fox Sports
‘We’re being too critical of Tom Brady’ in his first year with Buccaneers — Colin Cowherd
DECEMBER 20, 2020 Fox Sports
Super Bowl? Saints’ Drew Brees will get ‘sneak preview’ of Chiefs’ defense — Michael Vick
DECEMBER 20, 2020 Fox Sports
Bills are the NFL’s new ‘it team’ for the next couple years — Tony Gonzalez
DECEMBER 20, 2020 Fox Sports
Bruce Arians involved himself heavily in offensive gameplan this week -- Peter Schrager
DECEMBER 13, 2020 Fox Sports
Giants are team ‘nobody in the NFC wants to play’ in the playoffs — Colin Cowherd
DECEMBER 13, 2020 Fox Sports
Cooper Manning does yoga with Bengals pass rusher Mike Daniels | MANNING HOUR
DECEMBER 13, 2020 Fox Sports
Re-signing Dak Prescott should not be Cowboys' No. 1 offseason priority -- Colin Cowherd
DECEMBER 13, 2020 Fox Sports
Joe Buck gives inside look at keys to Buccaneers vs. Vikings
DECEMBER 13, 2020 Fox Sports
Giants QB Daniel Jones will be ‘full go’ in his return from injury — Peter Schrager
DECEMBER 13, 2020 Fox Sports
'Watch out for the Rams' to come out of the NFC -- Colin Cowherd
DECEMBER 13, 2020 Fox Sports
Josh Gordon to return to Seahawks for last two games of regular season, playoffs – Jay Glazer
DECEMBER 6, 2020 Fox Sports
