Jay Glazer: Colts Still Interested in Signing Daniel Jones as Long-term QB

Published Dec. 14, 2025 11:57 a.m. ET

Despite Daniel Jones' season-ending Achilles tear, he still could be the Indianapolis Colts' quarterback of the future. The Colts would feel comfortable re-signing the pending free agent this offseason, FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported.

"Daniel Jones had surgery earlier this week. It was fine, to the point where they do believe he's going to be back in time for training camp next year," Glazer said on "FOX NFL Kickoff." "The big thing, at least this regime right here, they saw what they needed to with Daniel Jones. He's a free agent, but they do believe, ‘That’s our quarterback of the future.' I do think they're going to try to re-sign him, despite this injury."

Prior to tearing his Achilles in the Colts' Week 14 loss to the Jaguars, Jones was one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season, reviving his career and helping Indianapolis become a playoff contender in the process. He completed 68% of his passes for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions to go with 164 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns, earning some MVP buzz at one point in the season. 

Jones went 8-5 in the games he started this season, but Indianapolis' loss to Jacksonville last week extended its losing streak to three games. As the Colts lost to some fellow playoff contenders in recent weeks, it was revealed that Jones was playing through a broken fibula in his left leg. 

Since Jones' fast start to the season, it's been reported that the Colts would like to keep him. They even doubled down on the belief that Jones could be their franchise quarterback when they sent two first-round picks to the Jets for cornerback Sauce Gardner ahead of the trade deadline in November.

If the Colts aren't able to agree to a new deal with Jones prior to the start of free agency in March, they could place the franchise tag on him. That would cost the team roughly $45 million in 2026, according to ESPN.

Jones joined the Colts in free agency this past offseason, signing a one-year, $14 million deal.

As for what the Colts are doing at quarterback with Jones out, they coaxed 44-year-old Philip Rivers out of retirement earlier this week and will start him against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Backup Anthony Richardson is still on injured reserve with an eye injury.

RELATED: Beyond the Gridiron: As Philip Rivers Returns to NFL, a High School Cheers its Coach

