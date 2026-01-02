National Football League
How to Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks: Time, TV Channel and Live Stream

Published Jan. 2, 2026 12:51 p.m. ET

On Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, a pair of the top offensive performers in the league will be on display when Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seattle Seahawks (13-3) visit Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers (12-4).

From an offensive standpoint, the Seahawks rank eighth in the NFL with 350.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth in total defense (292.9 yards allowed per contest). In terms of points scored the 49ers rank eighth in the NFL (27.1 points per game), and they are 13th on defense (22.4 points allowed per game).

See more info below, including how to watch this game on TV.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks

  • When: Saturday, January 3, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
  • TV: ABC/ESPN
  • Live Box Score: Fox Sports

Seahawks vs. 49ers: Head-to-Head

  • In the past five meetings, San Francisco has a 4-1 record against Seattle.
  • In those games, the 49ers have a 3-2 record ATS, while the two teams have gone over the point total on two occasions.
  • San Francisco has scored 129 points in the last five matchups while only giving up 86 to Seattle

Seahawks' 2025 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreTV
9/7/202549ersL 17-13FOX
9/14/2025at SteelersW 31-17FOX
9/21/2025SaintsW 44-13CBS
9/25/2025at CardinalsW 23-20Amazon Prime Video
10/5/2025BuccaneersL 38-35CBS
10/12/2025at JaguarsW 20-12FOX
10/20/2025TexansW 27-19ESPN
11/2/2025at CommandersW 38-14NBC/Peacock
11/9/2025CardinalsW 44-22CBS
11/16/2025at RamsL 21-19FOX
11/23/2025at TitansW 30-24FOX
11/30/2025VikingsW 26-0FOX
12/7/2025at FalconsW 37-9FOX
12/14/2025ColtsW 18-16CBS
12/18/2025RamsW 38-37Amazon Prime Video
12/28/2025at PanthersW 27-10CBS
1/3/2026at 49ers-ABC/ESPN

Seahawks Stats & Insights

  • Seattle ranks eighth in pass offense (231 passing yards per game) and 12th in pass defense (198.6 passing yards allowed per game) this season.
  • On defense, the Seahawks have been a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards, ranking third-best by giving up just 94.4 per game. They rank 16th on offense (119.8 rushing yards per game).
  • With 24 forced turnovers (fifth in NFL) against 28 turnovers committed (31st in NFL), Seattle's -4 turnover margin ranks 23rd in the NFL.

Seahawks Key Players

  • The Seahawks' air attack has been helped by Smith-Njigba, who has reeled in 113 balls on 155 targets for 1,709 yards and 10 touchdowns.
  • In 16 games, Sam Darnold has thrown for 3,850 yards (240.6 yards per game) to go along with 25 touchdowns, 14 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.
  • Kenneth Walker III has run for 930 yards (58.1 yards per carry) and five rushing touchdowns for the Seahawks in 2025.

49ers' 2025 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreTV
9/7/2025at SeahawksW 17-13FOX
9/14/2025at SaintsW 26-21FOX
9/21/2025CardinalsW 16-15FOX
9/28/2025JaguarsL 26-21FOX
10/2/2025at RamsW 26-23Amazon Prime Video
10/12/2025at BuccaneersL 30-19CBS
10/19/2025FalconsW 20-10NBC
10/26/2025at TexansL 26-15FOX
11/2/2025at GiantsW 34-24CBS
11/9/2025RamsL 42-26FOX
11/16/2025at CardinalsW 41-22FOX
11/24/2025PanthersW 20-9ESPN
11/30/2025at BrownsW 26-8CBS
12/14/2025TitansW 37-24FOX
12/22/2025at ColtsW 48-27ESPN
12/28/2025BearsW 42-38NBC/Peacock
1/3/2026Seahawks-ABC/ESPN

49ers Stats & Insights

  • San Francisco's passing attack has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks fourth-best in the NFL with 252.3 passing yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is giving up 235.6 passing yards per game, which ranks 25th.
  • In terms of rushing, the 49ers rank 22nd in the NFL on offense (110.3 rushing yards per game) and sixth on defense (103.3 rushing yards allowed per contest).
  • San Francisco has a -5 turnover margin this season, which ranks 25th in the NFL.

49ers Key Players

  • On the ground, McCaffrey has 10 touchdowns and 1,179 yards (73.7 per game).
  • In eight games, Brock Purdy has thrown for 2,040 yards (255 per game), with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.3%.
  • In 11 games, Mac Jones has passed for 2,151 yards (195.5 per game), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.6%.

