How to Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks: Time, TV Channel and Live Stream

On Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, a pair of the top offensive performers in the league will be on display when Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seattle Seahawks (13-3) visit Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers (12-4).

From an offensive standpoint, the Seahawks rank eighth in the NFL with 350.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth in total defense (292.9 yards allowed per contest). In terms of points scored the 49ers rank eighth in the NFL (27.1 points per game), and they are 13th on defense (22.4 points allowed per game).

How to Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks

When: Saturday, January 3, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

TV: ABC/ESPN

Live Box Score: Fox Sports

Seahawks vs. 49ers: Head-to-Head

In the past five meetings, San Francisco has a 4-1 record against Seattle.

In those games, the 49ers have a 3-2 record ATS, while the two teams have gone over the point total on two occasions.

San Francisco has scored 129 points in the last five matchups while only giving up 86 to Seattle

Seahawks' 2025 Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2025 49ers L 17-13 FOX 9/14/2025 at Steelers W 31-17 FOX 9/21/2025 Saints W 44-13 CBS 9/25/2025 at Cardinals W 23-20 Amazon Prime Video 10/5/2025 Buccaneers L 38-35 CBS 10/12/2025 at Jaguars W 20-12 FOX 10/20/2025 Texans W 27-19 ESPN 11/2/2025 at Commanders W 38-14 NBC/Peacock 11/9/2025 Cardinals W 44-22 CBS 11/16/2025 at Rams L 21-19 FOX 11/23/2025 at Titans W 30-24 FOX 11/30/2025 Vikings W 26-0 FOX 12/7/2025 at Falcons W 37-9 FOX 12/14/2025 Colts W 18-16 CBS 12/18/2025 Rams W 38-37 Amazon Prime Video 12/28/2025 at Panthers W 27-10 CBS 1/3/2026 at 49ers - ABC/ESPN

Seahawks Stats & Insights

Seattle ranks eighth in pass offense (231 passing yards per game) and 12th in pass defense (198.6 passing yards allowed per game) this season.

On defense, the Seahawks have been a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards, ranking third-best by giving up just 94.4 per game. They rank 16th on offense (119.8 rushing yards per game).

With 24 forced turnovers (fifth in NFL) against 28 turnovers committed (31st in NFL), Seattle's -4 turnover margin ranks 23rd in the NFL.

Seahawks Key Players

The Seahawks' air attack has been helped by Smith-Njigba, who has reeled in 113 balls on 155 targets for 1,709 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In 16 games, Sam Darnold has thrown for 3,850 yards (240.6 yards per game) to go along with 25 touchdowns, 14 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

Kenneth Walker III has run for 930 yards (58.1 yards per carry) and five rushing touchdowns for the Seahawks in 2025.

49ers' 2025 Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2025 at Seahawks W 17-13 FOX 9/14/2025 at Saints W 26-21 FOX 9/21/2025 Cardinals W 16-15 FOX 9/28/2025 Jaguars L 26-21 FOX 10/2/2025 at Rams W 26-23 Amazon Prime Video 10/12/2025 at Buccaneers L 30-19 CBS 10/19/2025 Falcons W 20-10 NBC 10/26/2025 at Texans L 26-15 FOX 11/2/2025 at Giants W 34-24 CBS 11/9/2025 Rams L 42-26 FOX 11/16/2025 at Cardinals W 41-22 FOX 11/24/2025 Panthers W 20-9 ESPN 11/30/2025 at Browns W 26-8 CBS 12/14/2025 Titans W 37-24 FOX 12/22/2025 at Colts W 48-27 ESPN 12/28/2025 Bears W 42-38 NBC/Peacock 1/3/2026 Seahawks - ABC/ESPN

49ers Stats & Insights

San Francisco's passing attack has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks fourth-best in the NFL with 252.3 passing yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is giving up 235.6 passing yards per game, which ranks 25th.

In terms of rushing, the 49ers rank 22nd in the NFL on offense (110.3 rushing yards per game) and sixth on defense (103.3 rushing yards allowed per contest).

San Francisco has a -5 turnover margin this season, which ranks 25th in the NFL.

49ers Key Players

On the ground, McCaffrey has 10 touchdowns and 1,179 yards (73.7 per game).

In eight games, Brock Purdy has thrown for 2,040 yards (255 per game), with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.3%.

In 11 games, Mac Jones has passed for 2,151 yards (195.5 per game), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.6%.

