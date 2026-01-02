How to Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks: Time, TV Channel and Live Stream
On Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, a pair of the top offensive performers in the league will be on display when Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seattle Seahawks (13-3) visit Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers (12-4).
From an offensive standpoint, the Seahawks rank eighth in the NFL with 350.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth in total defense (292.9 yards allowed per contest). In terms of points scored the 49ers rank eighth in the NFL (27.1 points per game), and they are 13th on defense (22.4 points allowed per game).
See more info below, including how to watch this game on TV.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks
- When: Saturday, January 3, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
- TV: ABC/ESPN
- Live Box Score: Fox Sports
Seahawks vs. 49ers: Head-to-Head
- In the past five meetings, San Francisco has a 4-1 record against Seattle.
- In those games, the 49ers have a 3-2 record ATS, while the two teams have gone over the point total on two occasions.
- San Francisco has scored 129 points in the last five matchups while only giving up 86 to Seattle
Seahawks' 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/7/2025
|49ers
|L 17-13
|FOX
|9/14/2025
|at Steelers
|W 31-17
|FOX
|9/21/2025
|Saints
|W 44-13
|CBS
|9/25/2025
|at Cardinals
|W 23-20
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/5/2025
|Buccaneers
|L 38-35
|CBS
|10/12/2025
|at Jaguars
|W 20-12
|FOX
|10/20/2025
|Texans
|W 27-19
|ESPN
|11/2/2025
|at Commanders
|W 38-14
|NBC/Peacock
|11/9/2025
|Cardinals
|W 44-22
|CBS
|11/16/2025
|at Rams
|L 21-19
|FOX
|11/23/2025
|at Titans
|W 30-24
|FOX
|11/30/2025
|Vikings
|W 26-0
|FOX
|12/7/2025
|at Falcons
|W 37-9
|FOX
|12/14/2025
|Colts
|W 18-16
|CBS
|12/18/2025
|Rams
|W 38-37
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/28/2025
|at Panthers
|W 27-10
|CBS
|1/3/2026
|at 49ers
|-
|ABC/ESPN
Seahawks Stats & Insights
- Seattle ranks eighth in pass offense (231 passing yards per game) and 12th in pass defense (198.6 passing yards allowed per game) this season.
- On defense, the Seahawks have been a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards, ranking third-best by giving up just 94.4 per game. They rank 16th on offense (119.8 rushing yards per game).
- With 24 forced turnovers (fifth in NFL) against 28 turnovers committed (31st in NFL), Seattle's -4 turnover margin ranks 23rd in the NFL.
Seahawks Key Players
- The Seahawks' air attack has been helped by Smith-Njigba, who has reeled in 113 balls on 155 targets for 1,709 yards and 10 touchdowns.
- In 16 games, Sam Darnold has thrown for 3,850 yards (240.6 yards per game) to go along with 25 touchdowns, 14 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.
- Kenneth Walker III has run for 930 yards (58.1 yards per carry) and five rushing touchdowns for the Seahawks in 2025.
49ers' 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/7/2025
|at Seahawks
|W 17-13
|FOX
|9/14/2025
|at Saints
|W 26-21
|FOX
|9/21/2025
|Cardinals
|W 16-15
|FOX
|9/28/2025
|Jaguars
|L 26-21
|FOX
|10/2/2025
|at Rams
|W 26-23
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/12/2025
|at Buccaneers
|L 30-19
|CBS
|10/19/2025
|Falcons
|W 20-10
|NBC
|10/26/2025
|at Texans
|L 26-15
|FOX
|11/2/2025
|at Giants
|W 34-24
|CBS
|11/9/2025
|Rams
|L 42-26
|FOX
|11/16/2025
|at Cardinals
|W 41-22
|FOX
|11/24/2025
|Panthers
|W 20-9
|ESPN
|11/30/2025
|at Browns
|W 26-8
|CBS
|12/14/2025
|Titans
|W 37-24
|FOX
|12/22/2025
|at Colts
|W 48-27
|ESPN
|12/28/2025
|Bears
|W 42-38
|NBC/Peacock
|1/3/2026
|Seahawks
|-
|ABC/ESPN
49ers Stats & Insights
- San Francisco's passing attack has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks fourth-best in the NFL with 252.3 passing yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is giving up 235.6 passing yards per game, which ranks 25th.
- In terms of rushing, the 49ers rank 22nd in the NFL on offense (110.3 rushing yards per game) and sixth on defense (103.3 rushing yards allowed per contest).
- San Francisco has a -5 turnover margin this season, which ranks 25th in the NFL.
49ers Key Players
- On the ground, McCaffrey has 10 touchdowns and 1,179 yards (73.7 per game).
- In eight games, Brock Purdy has thrown for 2,040 yards (255 per game), with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.3%.
- In 11 games, Mac Jones has passed for 2,151 yards (195.5 per game), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.6%.
FOX Sports used technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar to create this story.
