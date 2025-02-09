National Football League Super Bowl 2026 odds: Eagles open as favorites to repeat Updated Feb. 9, 2025 10:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

While the Super Bowl LIX result was one few expected, it's time to forget about it and look ahead to next year.

Super Bowl LX will take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California — home of the San Francisco 49ers — on Feb. 8, 2026. Here are the early odds for next year's NFL title game.

Super Bowl LX odds

Eagles: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Chiefs: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Bills: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Ravens: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Lions: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

49ers: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Commanders: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Bengals: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Packers: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Rams: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Chargers: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Texans: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Buccaneers: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Broncos: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Vikings: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Bears: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Cowboys: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Seahawks: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Steelers: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Dolphins: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Falcons: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Cardinals: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Patriots: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Jaguars: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Raiders: +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Colts: +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Panthers: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Jets: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Saints: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Giants: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Titans: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Browns: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Kansas City's bid for the first Super Bowl three-peat in NFL history came up well short, as it got blasted 40-22 by Philadelphia on Sunday.

And with that, the Eagles are the favorite to win two in a row, just like the Chiefs did with wins in Super Bowl LVII and LVIII.

Outside the Chiefs going back-to-back in 2022 and 2023, winning two in a row is a feat seldom accomplished in the Super Bowl era.

New England won the Super Bowl in 2003 and 2004. Before that, the Broncos won in 1997 and 1998, and the Cowboys won in 1993 and 1994.

The Niners went back-to-back in 1988 and 1989, the Steelers won in 1974 and 1975, and then again in 1978 and 1979.

The Dolphins won in 1972 and 1973, and lastly, the Packers won in 1966 and 1967.

