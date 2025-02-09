National Football League
Super Bowl 2026 odds: Eagles open as favorites to repeat
National Football League

Super Bowl 2026 odds: Eagles open as favorites to repeat

Updated Feb. 9, 2025 10:38 p.m. ET

While the Super Bowl LIX result was one few expected, it's time to forget about it and look ahead to next year. 

Super Bowl LX will take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California — home of the San Francisco 49ers — on Feb. 8, 2026. Here are the early odds for next year's NFL title game.

Super Bowl LX odds

Eagles: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Chiefs: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Bills: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Ravens: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Lions: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
49ers: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Commanders: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Bengals: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Packers: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Rams: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Chargers: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Texans: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Buccaneers: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Broncos: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Vikings: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Bears: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Cowboys: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Seahawks: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)
Steelers: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)
Dolphins: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)
Falcons: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)
Cardinals: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)
Patriots: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Jaguars: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Raiders: +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)
Colts: +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)
Panthers: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)
Jets: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)
Saints: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Giants: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Titans: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Browns: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

ADVERTISEMENT

Kansas City's bid for the first Super Bowl three-peat in NFL history came up well short, as it got blasted 40-22 by Philadelphia on Sunday. 

And with that, the Eagles are the favorite to win two in a row, just like the Chiefs did with wins in Super Bowl LVII and LVIII.

Outside the Chiefs going back-to-back in 2022 and 2023, winning two in a row is a feat seldom accomplished in the Super Bowl era. 

New England won the Super Bowl in 2003 and 2004. Before that, the Broncos won in 1997 and 1998, and the Cowboys won in 1993 and 1994.

The Niners went back-to-back in 1988 and 1989, the Steelers won in 1974 and 1975, and then again in 1978 and 1979.

The Dolphins won in 1972 and 1973, and lastly, the Packers won in 1966 and 1967.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: How to watch Super Bowl 2025: Date, time, TV channel, stream for Chiefs vs Eagles

How to watch Super Bowl 2025: Date, time, TV channel, stream for Chiefs vs Eagles

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Image Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes