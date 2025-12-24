National Football League
2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule Ahead of Week 17 Christmas Slate
2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule Ahead of Week 17 Christmas Slate

Published Dec. 25, 2025 9:12 a.m. ET

We have 10 of the 14 playoff spots sealed in the NFL entering Week 17, and there's a chance that all of them are filled by Sunday at dinner time.

Here's where things stand entering Week 17:

NFL Playoff Picture

AFC

  1. Denver Broncos (12-3)*
  2. New England Patriots (12-3)*
  3. Jacksonville Jaguars (11-4)*
  4. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6)
  5. Los Angeles Chargers (11-4)*
  6. Buffalo Bills (11-4)*
  7. Houston Texans (10-5)

In the hunt: Indianapolis Colts (8-7), Baltimore Ravens (7-8)

* Clinched playoffs

The AFC North could be decided this week. The Steelers can clinch with either a Ravens loss to the Packers on Saturday night or by beating the Browns on Sunday.

A similar scenario is in place for the final wild-card spot. If the Texans beat the Chargers on Saturday, they are in. If not, the Colts host the Jaguars on Sunday. If Indianapolis wins and Houston loses, the two teams will face off in a loser-goes-home matchup for the final AFC playoff spot.

The race for seeding is also tight in the AFC. The Broncos cannot slip up as they look to clinch the No. 1 seed with the Patriots hot on their tail and the Jaguars one game back of both. Also, the Chargers and Bills are neck and neck in the race for the No. 5 seed.

 

NFC

  1. Seattle Seahawks (12-3)*
  2. Chicago Bears (11-4)*
  3. Philadelphia Eagles (10-5)*
  4. Carolina Panthers (8-7)
  5. San Francisco 49ers (11-4)*
  6. Los Angeles Rams (11-4)*
  7. Green Bay Packers (9-5-1)

In the hunt: Detroit Lions (8-7), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8)

* Clinched playoffs

The first game with playoff implications in the NFC will be Lions vs. Vikings on Christmas. The Packers will clinch a playoff spot with either a win over the Ravens or a Detroit loss against Minnesota.

The Panthers can clinch the NFC South this weekend with a win over the Seahawks and Buccaneers loss to the Dolphins. Otherwise, the division will be decided when the two teams meet in Week 18 at Raymond James Stadium.

 

NFL Playoff Bracket

AFC

  • (1) Broncos receive a bye
  • (2) Patriots vs. (7) Texans
  • (3) Jaguars vs. (6) Bills
  • (4) Steelers vs. (5) Chargers

NFC

  • (1) Seahawks receive a bye
  • (2) Bears vs. (7) Packers
  • (3) Eagles vs. (6) Rams
  • (4) Panthers vs. (5) 49ers

NFL Playoff Schedule

  • January 10-12, 2026: Wild-card round
  • January 17-18: Divisional round
  • January 25: AFC and NFC championship games
  • February 8: Super Bowl LX (in Santa Clara, California)
 

