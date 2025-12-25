2026 NFL Mock Draft: Mendoza and Moore Go Top Two; Simpson to Steelers

It's late December, and we still have nearly a month left of college football.

That means we still have a month to see which players will increase their draft stock in some incredible College Football Playoff matchups. FOX Sports Research has put together a mock for the 2026 NFL Draft ahead of the CFP quarterfinals.

The draft order below was determined by aggregating several projections for each team while still factoring in trades involving draft picks to account for teams with multiple selections.

Let's take a look.

Note: Several players expected to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft have not because of their participation in upcoming CFP games; below is a projection of players who are expected to declare at the conclusion of their respective seasons.

1. New York Jets (from Giants): Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Jets are in desperate need of a franchise quarterback, and Mendoza has exhibited all the tools you want to see in a top QB prospect: elite arm strength, the ability to throw into tight windows, and sneaky mobility for a 6-foot-5 signal caller. The Heisman winner leads all of FBS with 33 pass touchdowns this season, which is also the Indiana single-season record.

With a couple more clutch performances in the CFP, it'll be tough for any team to pass on him with the first pick.

2. Las Vegas Raiders: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Geno Smith is 35 years old and hasn't lived up to expectations in Las Vegas. Moore was the third-ranked QB in his high school class and fourth-ranked player in the country (according to 247Sports) and has shown flashes of brilliance all year.

Moore can escape the pocket, but he's still an extremely accurate passer with a completion rate of 72.4% on the year. The Oregon Duck is one of three Power 4 quarterbacks to have completed over 70% of his passes, been responsible for 30 or more TDs, thrown for over 3,000 yards, and have less than 10 interceptions. The other two were Julian Sayin and Diego Pavia, both Heisman finalists.

Dante Moore has played himself into a top pick if he comes out for the draft. (CFP/Getty Images)

3. Cleveland Browns: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

While Cleveland could really use a receiver, it has two picks in the first round and can get better value at that position later in the first round. Mauigoa is a blue-chip prospect with freakish tools for an offensive lineman. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), he's given up just three sacks in 1,015 pass blocking snaps over the past two seasons – and in 2023, he was a freshman All-America selection. He can also move into the interior with his frame and agility.

4. New York Giants (from Jets): Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

At 6-foot-6 and 308 pounds, Fano is another new-era offensive tackle with incredible athleticism for his size. In three seasons, he's given up just three sacks and seven QB hits, highlighted by a 2025 campaign in which he didn't allow a single sack in 382 pass blocking snaps (according to PFF).

With Jaxon Dart under center for the future, this is a step in the right direction for New York to build around him. Fano and Mauigoa are the 1A and 1B offensive tackles in this draft.

5. Tennessee Titans: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Easily the best receiver in this draft, Tate is next in the long line of pro Buckeye receivers. With a disappointing and injury-riddled season from Calvin Ridley, he would be the surefire top target for Cam Ward and the ultimate security blanket for the young QB.

At 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, he's a big receiver who can dominate in the red zone while also serving as a deep threat. This year, he's one of 10 Power 4 receivers to have nine receiving TDs and over 800 receiving yards.

6. Arizona Cardinals: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

A big riser on draft boards over the past few months, Reese has cemented himself as the clear-cut best linebacker in this draft. Due to his elite speed for his size, he can drop back into coverage as an off-ball backer or line up on the edge and rush the passer. Reese has 6.5 sacks and two passes defended on the year, and 105 total tackles in two seasons for the Buckeyes.

Reese is an instant boost for a struggling Cardinals defense.

7. Washington Commanders: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Downs might be the smartest football player in this draft, having lined up all over the field during his time at Alabama and Ohio State. This past season, he has played 34 snaps on the defensive line, 214 in the box, 134 at slot corner, nine at wide corner, and 226 at free safety. For his career, he's totaled 248 tackles, 158 solo tackles, 10 passes defended, and six interceptions.

There is nothing Downs can't do, and whatever team gets him is landing a perennial Pro Bowler.

8. New Orleans Saints: Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami

Bain might have the best film of any edge player in this draft, dominating teams like Notre Dame, Florida and most recently Texas A&M. In that first round CFP game, he had a whopping three sacks against an Aggies offensive line that had given up just 12 in 12 games.

Bain is also an elite run stopper and can move inside when needed. According to PFF, he's the only player in FBS to have over 400 pass-rushing snaps with a pass-rush grade over 90. The other five players to exceed 400 pass-rushing snaps didn't break a grade higher than 78.9, and he also has a run defense grade of 86.7.

Bain is the perfect replacement for Cam Jordan.

9. Cincinnati Bengals: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

While Clemson had a down year, Woods has too many tools for any team looking for a dominant defensive lineman to pass on.

At 6-foot-3, 315 pounds, he's reported to have a lean muscle mass percentage of 77%. He's also another player who was a freshman All-American in 2023 and posted a dominant follow-up campaign in 2024 while playing both defensive end and tackle for the Tigers. Woods finished 2025 with a career-high 30 tackles along with two sacks.

10. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The Chiefs rank in the bottom 11 of the league in rushing at 108 yards per game. Love has 35 rushing touchdowns since 2024, which is the most of any player in that span, and has averaged 6.9 yards per carry over the last two seasons with a whopping 2,497 rushing yards.

Love would be a massive boost for a KC team that will need to establish the run more as Patrick Mahomes returns from a torn ACL.

Jeremiyah Love will be a popular name on fantasy draft boards in 2026. (Michael Miller/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

11. Miami Dolphins: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

No player in Power 4 had a higher pass coverage grade on PFF than Delane at 90.9. In 357 coverage snaps, he gave up just 13 receptions for 147 yards and no touchdowns with opposing QBs sporting a 26.7 passer rating when targeting him.

Miami needs immediate help at the position, with four cornerbacks on injured reserve at the end of the season. Delane should be an instant starter for them.

12. Los Angeles Rams: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Matthew Stafford is the current MVP favorite with no signs of slowing down. At 37 years old, everything the Rams do from a roster construction standpoint should and will likely be with the intent of winning a Super Bowl immediately.

Proctor is a specimen at 6-foot-7, 366 pounds and has given up just five sacks in the last two seasons (according to PFF). Rob Havenstein is 33 years old and dealing with injuries, making this an ideal fit for Los Angeles.

13. Baltimore Ravens: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Faulk is a monster at 6-foot-6 and 288 pounds, and he displayed an incredible ability to blow past offensive tackles in the SEC over the past two seasons. He posted 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks and 45 total tackles for the Tigers in his true sophomore season in 2024.

Despite less production in 2025, he has Baltimore Raven written all over him, given his tools and athleticism.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

If it weren't for Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles would be getting a lot more recognition as a Buckeye linebacker. In his past two seasons at Ohio State, he's totaled 181 tackles, 94 solo tackles, eight passes defended, 6.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. He hits like a truck and can move well in space.

Lavonte David is 35 years old and this is a good chance for Tampa to replace him.

15. Dallas Cowboys: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The heartbeat of Georgia's defense this year, Allen is a tenacious tackler who thrives in the run game and can also cover receivers in the slot. Dallas has bolstered its defensive line with Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams, but it needs an off-ball backer with a high IQ to prevent explosive plays at the second level.

In three seasons with the Bulldogs, Allen totaled 202 tackles, 115 solo tackles, 10 passes defended, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

16. Detroit Lions: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Bailey is second in all the FBS in sacks at 13.5 and leads all Power 4 players, as well. Even looking back at his three seasons at Stanford, he's had consistent production, with totaling 28 sacks from 2022 to 2025, the third-most of any player in that span.

Bailey is a bit undersized at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, but there's no denying his bend and burst off the edge. He should be a huge help to a Lions defense that has struggled all season.

17. Minnesota Vikings: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The brother of All-Pro corner A.J. Terrell, Avieon has had a ton of production in three seasons at Clemson, recording 25 passes defended, 125 total tackles, eight forced fumbles, four sacks, and three interceptions in 1,860 defensive snaps played in that span.

Avieon will be a great compliment to a secondary already featuring Byron Murphy and Isaiah Rodgers.

18. New York Jets: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

If he didn't tear his ACL back in January and miss the entire 2025 season, McCoy would easily be the first corner taken in this draft. He was a first-team All-American last season, finishing with four interceptions and seven passes defended while also holding opposing QBs to a 53.6 passer rating (PFF).

With the departure of Sauce Gardner, McCoy would be a huge addition to New York's secondary.

19. Carolina Panthers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Sadiq is the best tight end in the draft, and it's not close. He can run, block well and has great hands. His eight receiving touchdowns was the most of any tight end in FBS, making him a big-time red zone threat, as well.

Carolina could go with a defensive player here, but quarterback Bryce Young has taken a huge step this year. A lot of that progress has to do with the addition of wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in last year's draft. Expect the Panthers to continue to give their young QB offensive weapons.

Kenyon Sadiq is likely to be the first tight end taken in the 2026 draft. (Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

It's still unclear if he'll return to school, but Simpson is the clear No. 3 QB in this draft. He's had a mix of incredible games along with some terrible ones, but his decisiveness and accuracy are tools teams can work with. On the year, he's thrown for 3,500 yards, 28 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He also just took down a vaunted Oklahoma defense on the road in the first round of the CFP.

Regardless of whether the Steelers re-sign Aaron Rodgers, they'll need to draft a quarterback at some point in this draft. Simpson would be a good pick, and Pittsburgh would be a solid landing spot.

21. Dallas Cowboys: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland both dealt with injuries this season, and the Cowboys defense is giving up 253.6 passing yards per game, which is the worst mark in the league.

Cisse is a tough corner who isn't afraid to tackle and has 10 passes defended over the past two seasons, and he gave up just 18 receptions and one TD in 2025 (PFF).

22. Philadelphia Eagles: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Yup, Fano isn't the only stud offensive lineman for the Utes. Lomu gave up just two sacks in 807 pass-blocking snaps over the past two seasons and is a high-ceiling prospect, having just 28 collegiate games under his belt.

Despite Lane Johnson's dominance, he's 35 years old and likely doesn't have too many years left. Lomu is a more game-ready version of Jordan Mailata, who the Eagles drafted in 2018 as a project player and made First Team All-Pro last season.

23. Houston Texans: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Sheldon Rankins has been a surprising bright spot this season, but he's 31 years old and on a one-year deal. McDonald has been an absolute monster in the middle of Ohio State's defensive line, which is holding opponents to 8.2 points per game and 84.5 rush yards per game.

The 6-foot-3, 326-pound defensive tackle has three sacks and two forced fumbles on the year.

24. Buffalo Bills: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

It's amazing what Josh Allen has done despite not having a go-to deep threat in Buffalo. While Keon Coleman has shown flashes, he hasn't been consistent or reliable enough.

Lemon won this year's Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the best wide receiver in college football. He can also play in the slot and is tough to tackle, having also rushed for two scores on the year. In fact, he's the only player in all of FBS to have caught 10 touchdowns and have multiple rushing scores, as well.

Makai Lemon is coming off another stellar season for USC. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

25. Los Angeles Chargers: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

Uigagalelei is an ultra-strong player at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, and he posted a whopping 10.5 sacks in 2024 with five so far this year. He can play both inside and out, possessing all the tools to be a dominant run stopper and pass rusher.

He has "John Harbaugh player" written all over him.

26. San Francisco 49ers: A'Mauri Washington, DL, Oregon

Washington has quickly risen up draft boards after a dominant campaign with the Ducks in his first season as a full-time starter, exhibiting elite power and quickness for someone who's 6-foot-3, 330 pounds. If he can continue to build on his season with some dominant run-stopping play in the CFP, he could find himself in the top 20 by April.

27. Cleveland Browns: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Tyson could easily go top 10 or 15 in this draft, depending on how badly teams want a receiver. Tate is the clear-cut No. 1 receiver, though, so expect Tyson to fall into the end of the first round as most teams need help in the trenches or on defense.

Tyson is a big-bodied receiver at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, and he catches everything thrown at him, serving as just the type of explosive playmaker Cleveland so desperately needs. In two seasons with ASU, he's caught 136 balls for 1,812 yards and a whopping 18 touchdowns.

28. Los Angeles Rams: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

It's not often you see an interior lineman lead your team in pressures, but that's just what Banks did for Florida in 2024 with 29. He also added 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He only played three games this season due to injury, but he has all the tools to dominate at the next level with his 6-foot-6, 330-pound frame. This would be a steal for the Rams to add to a defense that already features several young stars.

29. Chicago Bears: LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

Overton fits the mold of all the past Alabama defensive linemen over the past decade in that he's incredibly athletic, nasty, physical and relentless.

At 6-foot-5, 283 pounds, he can play inside and can thrive in multiple schemes. Chicago can go with an offensive player here, but Overton has the potential to be a game-wrecker for it if he's available.

30. New England Patriots: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Like most of Clemson's stars this season, Parker had a less productive 2025, only finishing with five sacks and 37 tackles. His 2024 tape is undeniable, though, with 11 sacks and six forced fumbles. He's showcased above-average bend during his time at Clemson and can also drop in coverage. Parker's 12.5 tackles for loss in 2023 were also a school record for a true freshman.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel could very well fulfill all the potential scouts saw in him going into the season.

31. Seattle Seahawks: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Howell ranks fourth in FBS in sacks since 2022 with 27 to his name in that span, but he's a bit undersized at 6-foot-2, 248 pounds. Still, he has an incredible burst off the edge and would be a great supplement to 33-year-old DeMarcus Lawrence, who has two years left on his contract with Seattle.

32. Denver Broncos: Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

There isn't much Denver needs, currently sitting at 13-3. But Ioane is easily the best guard in the draft and could be a steal for them, as Ben Powers only has one year left on his contract after 2025.

This season, Ioane was the only Big Ten guard to play 300+ pass blocking snaps, record a pass block grade of 87+ and not give up a single sack or QB hit.

No. 1 Overall Pick Odds:

Fernando Mendoza: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Dante Moore: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Rueben Bain Jr.: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Arvell Reese: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Ty Simpson: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Keldric Faulk: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Jordyn Tyson: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Francis Mauigoa: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

T.J. Parker: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Spencer Fano: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Peter Woods: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

David Bailey: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Cashius Howell: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Garrett Nussmeier: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Drew Allar: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Carson Beck: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Carnell Tate: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Caleb Downs: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)