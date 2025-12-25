2026 NFL Draft Order After Christmas Day Games

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft might be at stake on Sunday.

In a matchup between the NFL's only two-win teams this season, the loser of the New York Giants-Las Vegas Raiders game will control its own destiny to get the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft entering Week 18.

There are some other games this weekend that will have a big impact on next year's draft order. The Dallas Cowboys' chances of getting a top-10 pick essentially went away with their win on Christmas Day, while the Washington Commanders guaranteed themselves a top-10 pick with their loss on Thursday.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Rams are in a rare situation where a win would improve their draft capital. They own the Atlanta Falcons' first-round pick this year, so a victory on Monday night would improve the Rams' chances of getting a top-10 pick in April's draft.

Let's take a closer look at the 2026 NFL Draft order as Week 17 develops.

1. New York Giants (2-13)

2. Las Vegas Raiders (2-13)

3. Tennessee Titans (3-12)

4. New York Jets (3-12)

5. Arizona Cardinals (3-12)

6. Tennessee Titans (3-12)

7. Washington Commanders (4-12)

8. New Orleans Saints (5-10)

9. Cincinnati Bengals (5-10)

10. Miami Dolphins (6-9)

11. Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta Falcons, 6-9)

12. Kansas City Chiefs (6-9)

13. Baltimore Ravens (7-8)

14. Minnesota Vikings (7-8)

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8)

16. Dallas Cowboys (7-7-1)

17. Detroit Lions (8-7)

18. New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts, 8-7)

19. Carolina Panthers (8-7)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6)

21. Dallas Cowboys (from Green Bay Packers, 9-5-1)

22. Philadelphia Eagles (10-5)

23. Houston Texans (10-5)

24. Buffalo Bills (11-4)

25. Los Angeles Chargers (11-4)

26. San Francisco 49ers (11-4)

27. Cleveland Browns (from Jacksonville Jaguars, 11-4)

28. Los Angeles Rams (11-4)

29. Chicago Bears (11-4)

30. New England Patriots (12-3)

31. Denver Broncos (12-3)

32. Seattle Seahawks (12-3)

