2026 NFL Draft Order After Christmas Day Games
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft might be at stake on Sunday.
In a matchup between the NFL's only two-win teams this season, the loser of the New York Giants-Las Vegas Raiders game will control its own destiny to get the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft entering Week 18.
There are some other games this weekend that will have a big impact on next year's draft order. The Dallas Cowboys' chances of getting a top-10 pick essentially went away with their win on Christmas Day, while the Washington Commanders guaranteed themselves a top-10 pick with their loss on Thursday.
Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Rams are in a rare situation where a win would improve their draft capital. They own the Atlanta Falcons' first-round pick this year, so a victory on Monday night would improve the Rams' chances of getting a top-10 pick in April's draft.
Let's take a closer look at the 2026 NFL Draft order as Week 17 develops.
1. New York Giants (2-13)
2. Las Vegas Raiders (2-13)
3. Tennessee Titans (3-12)
4. New York Jets (3-12)
5. Arizona Cardinals (3-12)
6. Tennessee Titans (3-12)
7. Washington Commanders (4-12)
8. New Orleans Saints (5-10)
9. Cincinnati Bengals (5-10)
10. Miami Dolphins (6-9)
11. Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta Falcons, 6-9)
12. Kansas City Chiefs (6-9)
13. Baltimore Ravens (7-8)
14. Minnesota Vikings (7-8)
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8)
16. Dallas Cowboys (7-7-1)
17. Detroit Lions (8-7)
18. New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts, 8-7)
19. Carolina Panthers (8-7)
20. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6)
21. Dallas Cowboys (from Green Bay Packers, 9-5-1)
22. Philadelphia Eagles (10-5)
23. Houston Texans (10-5)
24. Buffalo Bills (11-4)
25. Los Angeles Chargers (11-4)
26. San Francisco 49ers (11-4)
27. Cleveland Browns (from Jacksonville Jaguars, 11-4)
28. Los Angeles Rams (11-4)
29. Chicago Bears (11-4)
30. New England Patriots (12-3)
31. Denver Broncos (12-3)
32. Seattle Seahawks (12-3)
