Top Teams to Build a Dynasty With in EA Sports College Football 26

Ready to etch your name in college football immortality?

Well, virtually at least.

EA Sports College Football 26 is here, where dynasties are born and legends are made. FOX Sports Research has broken down the best teams to kickstart your gridiron empire—packed with elite talent, iconic traditions, and recruiting firepower to dominate for decades. We identified the best team from each FBS conference, along with picking out a few challenging programs to build success with.

Several factors went into determining this list, which are explained below.

Criteria

QB Room

At any level of football, quarterback play is paramount to a team’s success. But when building a dynasty, quarterback depth is just as important as having a veteran starter. The schools that cracked our list not only had a starter with ample production, but also talented backups or highly-recruited prospects.

Returning Production

When building a dynasty, winning in Year 1 and 2 is still essential in order to garner strong recruiting classes and increase your coach's prestige. In order to do that, using teams with significant returning production is key. Returning production is quantified as the number of players who played in over 50% of their team’s (or former schools) snaps in the previous season, or players who accounted for a significant portion of a statistical category. For each program, we’ve listed their overall FBS rank for returning production on both offense and defense.

Recruiting Class Rankings

The core of building a dynasty lies within recruiting, both in reality and in NCAA 26. Stacking talented recruiting classes year over year is key to not only winning immediately but creating longevity for a program. This is why programs like Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State have had perennial success. We took a look at the 2026 recruiting class rankings (according to 247Sports Composite) and used this data to make our selections. Additionally, we also accounted for transfer portal class rankings for each school, as it has become a crucial method to obtain talent for all programs.

Proximity to recruiting hot bed/pipeline

A huge part of having recruiting success is being close to the states that are talent-rich hotbeds. High school players tend not to travel far when deciding where to attend college, especially when there’s a powerhouse close to where they grew up. Entering the 2024 season, the five states that had produced the most active NFL players were Texas (211), California (151), Florida (149), North Carolina (110) and Alabama (109). Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and Louisiana were the only other states that cracked the 100 mark.

Most optimal team from every conference

ACC

The Hurricanes have been the subject of much discussion entering the 2025 season, and for good reason. Miami has a top 10 high school class for 2026 and brings in the third-best transfer class for Year 1 of your dynasty. And, of course, the major recruiting pipelines of South and Central Florida serve as easy access for you to find both blue-chip recruits and hidden gems. You'll also be able to take advantage of a loaded roster in your first season, as the Canes have Carson Beck under center, along with multiple projected first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, like Francis Mauigoa (OT) and Rueben Bain (DE). And to build for the future, you'll have a sleeper in true freshman quarterback Luke Nickel— who was an Elite 11 finalist and four-star recruit.

Top-ranked high school class in ACC (10th in FBS)

Top-ranked transfer class in ACC (third in FBS)

QB room: Carson Beck (RS Sr.), Emory Williams (RS So.), Luke Nickel (Fr.)

Returning production: 55% overall (75th in FBS), 51% offense (82nd in FBS), 58% defense (52nd in FBS)

Major recruiting pipelines: South Florida, Central Florida, South Georgia, Metro Atlanta, Alabama

Odds to win 2026 title: +4000

Quarterback Carson Beck #11 of the Miami Hurricanes speaks during the ACC Football Kickoff. (Photo by Matt Kelley/Getty Images)

BIG TEN

This one is simple. Besides being one of the most historic programs in college football history, starting a dynasty with Michigan means you'll have the top-rated freshman in college football for three years. Bryce Underwood has an 81 overall rating with the ability to launch it deep and run people over. The Wolverines also boast the 11th-ranked high school recruiting class in the FBS and bring back 64% of their returning production from the previous year. Winning a national championship with Underwood in Year 2 would be the expectation if you chose to start with them.

Fourth-ranked high school class in Big Ten (11th in FBS)

11th-ranked transfer class in Big Ten (35th in FBS)

QB room: Bryce Underwood (Fr.), Mikey Keene (Gr.), Jadyn Davis (So.)

Returning production: 64% overall (29th in FBS), 63% offense (47th in FBS), 64% defense (28th in FBS)

Major recruiting pipelines: Michigan, Illinois, Metro Atlanta, Central Florida, Southern California

Odds to win 2026 title: +2500

Bryce Underwood #19 of the Michigan Wolverines prepares to receive the ball during the second half of the Michigan Maize vs Blue Spring Football Game. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

BIG 12

The Red Raiders had a busy offseason, throwing around a lot of NIL money to bolster their roster. Their 2026 high school recruiting class is the second-best in the Big 12, while their transfer class is the second-best in the country. Behren Morton can also sling it, having thrown for 3,335 yards and 27 touchdowns last season. More importantly, you'll have a legitimate shot to win the title in Year 1— as Texas Tech's overall rate of returning production of 75% ranks fourth in the FBS. And, of course, you'll have access to the entire lone star state for recruiting— which everyone knows is filled with tons of talent.

Second-ranked high school class in Big 12 (22nd in FBS)

Top-ranked transfer class in Big 12 (2nd in FBS)

QB room: Behren Morton (Sr.), Will Hammond (RS Fr.), Mitch Griffis (Sr.), Lloyd Jones III (Fr.)

Returning production: 75% overall (4th in FBS), 68% offense (25th in FBS), 82% defense (1st in FBS)

Major recruiting pipelines: East Texas, North Texas, Pacific Northwest, Alabama, Illinois

Odds to win 2026 title: +10000

Behren Morton #2 of Texas Tech passes the ball during the first half of a game against West Virginia. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

SEC

In reality, any of the top teams in the SEC would be ideal to start a dynasty with. But when you take a deep dive into what A&M has to offer, along with the fact that it hasn't won a national title since 1939— it's hard to think of a more fun SEC program to build. The Aggies boast a top-three high school recruiting class along with the 11th-ranked transfer class. You'll have studs all over the field as the rate of returning productions ranks sixth in the country. And just like Tech, you'll have the entire state of Texas to recruit— and also cemented pipelines in other hotbeds like Florida and Georgia. Marcel Reed is rated an 85 overall at quarterback and only a true sophomore. He's a dynamic dual-threat who will be fun to play with.

Second-ranked high school class in SEC (3rd in FBS)

Sixth-ranked transfer class in SEC (11th in FBS)

QB room: Marcel Reed (So.), Jacob Zeno (Sr.), Miles O'Neill (Fr.), Brady Hart (Fr.)

Returning production: 71% overall (6th in FBS), 70% offense (19th in FBS), 73% defense (12th in FBS)

Major recruiting pipelines: North Texas, East Texas, South Florida, Central Florida, Metro Atlanta

Odds to win 2026 title: +4500

Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed (10) gets into the end zone for a touchdown during the Las Vegas Bowl. (Photo by Steve Nurenberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

AAC

You're probably thinking, "Really? South Florida in the American?" But when dissecting the numbers, it's very clear that the Bulls are the team to build a future with in the AAC. Despite Army, Memphis and Tulane's terrific seasons last year, South Florida has the top-ranked high school recruiting class of all AAC teams along with the fifth-best transfer class. Their returning production ranks 14th in the FBS at 67% and Byrum Brown is a speedy quarterback who should be able to lead you to victory in Year 1.

Top-ranked high school class in AAC (56th in FBS)

Fifth-ranked transfer class in AAC (82nd in FBS)

QB room: Byrum Brown (Sr.), Gaston Moore (Gr.), Locklan Hewlett (Fr.)

Returning production: 67% overall (14th in FBS), 66% offense (38th in FBS), 68% defense (17th in FBS)

Recruiting pipelines: Central Florida, South Florida, Alabama, Metro Atlanta

Odds to make 2025-26 CFP: +2500

Byrum Brown #17 of South Florida breaks a tackle from Jaden Harris #7 in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

C-USA

Despite losing Kaidon Salter to the transfer portal, Liberty brings back a loaded roster in 2025 — with a 66% returning production rate, good for 15th in the country. To replace Salter, you'll have veteran Ethan Vasko— Coastal Carolina's quarterback last year. They bring in the top-ranked high school recruiting class in the conference and have a recruiting footprint in North Carolina as well as other states in the South.

Top-ranked high school class in C-USA (84th in FBS)

Fifth-ranked transfer class in C-USA (105th in FBS)

QB room: Ethan Vasko (RS Jr.), Ryan Burger (RS Jr.), Michael Merdinger (RS Fr.), Ethan Houck (Fr.)

Returning production: 66% overall (15th in FBS), 61% offense (56th in FBS), 72% defense (13th in FBS)

Recruiting pipelines: North Carolina, Metro Atlanta, South Florida, Alabama

Odds to make 2025-26 CFP: +1000

Jacob Jenkins #84 of Liberty reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half of a football game against Jacksonville State. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

MAC

In last year's version of this, we identified Toledo as a team to consider when building a dynasty because of the upside quarterback Tucker Gleason had. Well, he proved us right, as he threw for 2,793 yards with a TD-INT ratio of 24-to-8 — while also rushing for 364 yards and seven touchdowns, all in just 10 games. The Rockets went 8-5 last season and bring in the second-best high school class in the MAC along with a transfer class that ranks in the top 100 of the FBS. Ohio and Michigan are also sneaky good recruiting pipelines you'll have access to.

Second-ranked high school class in MAC (81st in FBS)

Fourth-ranked transfer class in MAC (98th in FBS)

QB room: Tucker Gleason (Sr.), John Alan Richter (Jr.), Walter Moses (Fr.)

Returning production: 60% overall (48th in FBS), 75% offense (11th in FBS), 46% defense (100th in FBS)

Recruiting pipelines: Ohio, Michigan, Central Florida, South Florida

Odds to make 2025-26 CFP: +1800

Quarterback Tucker Gleason #4 of Toledo throws a pass during the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl against Wyoming. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

MWC, PAC-12

San Diego State

UNLV had a great case to be our Mountain West/Pac-12 selection, but San Diego State edged them out with its top-ranked high school recruiting class in the conference along with Jayden Denegal under center. While he might not be the highest-rated player or have much game experience, Denegal spent three years at Michigan and was a top 20 quarterback in his class coming out of high school— also exhibiting several physical tools at 6-foot-5, 235 pounds. You'll also have access to a plethora of recruits in the Golden State.

Top-ranked high school class in MWC/Pac-12 (66th in FBS)

Sixth-ranked transfer class in MWC/Pac-12 (104th in FBS)

QB room: Jayden Denegal (Jr.), Bert Emanuel Jr. (Jr.), Kyle Crum (Jr.), J.P Mialovski (Fr.)

Returning production: 52% overall (82nd in FBS), 33% offense (123rd in FBS), 72% defense (14th in FBS)

Recruiting pipelines: Southern California, Arizona, Northern California, North Texas

Odds to make 2025-26 CFP: +15000

Lucky Sutton #7 of San Diego State celebrates with Drew Azzopardi #74 after scoring a touchdown against Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

SUN BELT

This was arguably the toughest conference to choose a team from, as the "Fun Belt" has tons of parity with schools like Louisiana, Old Dominion, James Madison and Coastal Carolina all being viable options. But we went with the Jaguars, as they brought in the second-best high school class in the conference along with returning over 50% of their production on both sides of the ball. Zach Pyron started two games at QB for Georgia Tech last season.

Second-ranked high school class in Sun Belt (83rd in FBS)

Twelfth-ranked transfer class in Sun Belt (110th in FBS)

QB room: Zach Pyron (RS Jr.), Bishop Davenport (RS Jr.), Jared Hollins (RS Fr.), Bubba Thompson (Fr.)

Returning production: 57% (68th in FBS), 63% (50th in FBS), 51% (79th in FBS)

Recruiting pipelines: Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Metro Atlanta

Odds to make 2025-26 CFP: +2500

Running back Kentrel Bullock #3 of South Alabama looks to run the ball by DB Korian Wilson #2 of Louisiana Monroe. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Fun Rebuilds You’ll Keep Coming Back To

If you like a challenge, the schools below will definitely present you one. You'll need to be dominant on the sticks, as wins will be really hard to come by given the situations each school below is in. Let's take a look:

There are two new schools in the FBS this season, upping the total to 136 programs in 2025. Welcome the Blue Hens and Bears to the big show! What better story would there be then to lead a former FCS school to a title at the next level? Both programs join Conference USA, which also welcomed Kennesaw State from the FCS level last season. The Owls finished 2-10 in their first FBS campaign, which highlights just how difficult a dynasty with either Delaware or Missouri State would be. Still, C-USA is one of the weaker conferences in the FBS, and you're always just a recruit away from changing it all.

Jacob Clark #12 of Missouri State looks to pass against the Kansas Jayhawks. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

The Golden Eagles went 1-11 last season and have tough competition in the Sun Belt. But this might be one of the more interesting teams to start a dynasty with, as the roster is completely different from last year. Southern Miss has 54 incoming transfers in 2025, with 21 hailing from Marshall and four from West Virginia. That includes Braylon Braxton, who put up over 2,200 yards of total offense for the Herd along with 23 total touchdowns and just two interceptions. Can you be the coach to put all the pieces together in Hattiesburg?

Quarterback Braylon Braxton #1 of Marshall warms up before a game against Ohio State. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

This might be the hardest rebuild of them all, as the Golden Flashes were the only FBS team to go winless in 2024. That's right, they went 0-12. Their high school recruiting class ranks 95th in the FBS, their transfer class is 121st and their rate of returning production is 43%— which ranks 110th nationally. A dynasty rebuild with Kent State is truly for the brave, skilled and fearless.

Kent State QB Devin Kargman (15) looks to throw the ball against Penn State. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

You're probably thinking, "an SEC team as a tough dynasty rebuild?" But the fact that the Bulldogs are an SEC program is exactly why this task would be so difficult. You wouldn't even be the best program in your own state! Going 2-10 last season, they also revamped their 2025 roster— bringing in 34 players in the transfer portal (17th-ranked transfer class in the FBS), while also still hauling in the 28th best high school class in the FBS. Their rate of returning production ranks 37th in the country at 62%, and you'll need it— as the Year 1 schedule includes the likes of Arizona State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Florida, Texas, Georgia, Missouri, and of course the Egg Bowl.

Quarterback Blake Shapen #2 of Mississippi State prepares to throw a pass in the second half of a game against Arizona State. (Photo by Bruce Yeung/Getty Images)

