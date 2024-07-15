College Football Top 10 teams to build a dynasty with in EA College Football 25 Updated Jul. 15, 2024 10:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports Research

It’s finally here.

After an 11-year hiatus, EA Sports has brought back the NCAA College Football video game. "NCAA 25" will feature all the bells and whistles that fans fell in love with for over two decades, along with new features and implementations. However, arguably the most beloved aspect of the game is dynasty mode, where people can build up programs and create powerhouses with their favorite schools.

With the game being released this week, FOX Sports Research decided to break down the five best programs to start a dynasty with at a Group of 5 and a Power Conference level. Several factors went into determining this list, which are explained below. Let’s take a look:

ADVERTISEMENT

CRITERIA

QB Room

depth is just as important as having a veteran starter. The schools that cracked our list not only had a starter with ample production, but also talented backups or highly-recruited prospects such as At any level of football, quarterback play is paramount to a team’s success. But when building a dynasty, quarterbackis just as important as having a veteran starter. The schools that cracked our list not only had a starter with ample production, but also talented backups or highly-recruited prospects such as Arch Manning (Texas) and Dante Moore (Oregon)

Returning Production

When building a dynasty, winning in year one and two is still essential in order to garner strong recruiting classes and increase your coach's prestige. In order to do that, using teams with significant returning production is key. Returning production is quantified as the number of players who played in over 50% of their team’s (or former schools) snaps in the previous season, or players who accounted for a significant portion of a statistical category. For each program, we’ve listed their overall FBS rank for returning production on both offense and defense.

Recruiting Class Rankings (last four years)

The core of building a dynasty lies within recruiting, both in reality and in NCAA 25. Stacking talented recruiting classes year over year is key to not only winning immediately but creating longevity for a program. This is why programs like Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State have had perennial success. We took a look at the last four recruiting class ranks (provided by 247Sports) and used this data to make our selections. Additionally, we also accounted for transfer portal class rankings for each school, as it has become a crucial method to obtain talent for all programs.

Proximity to recruiting hot bed

A huge part of having recruiting success is being close to the states that are talent-rich hotbeds. High school players tend not to travel far when deciding where to attend college, especially when there’s a powerhouse close to where they grew up. Entering the 2023 season, the five states that had produced the most active NFL players were Texas (211), California (151), Florida (149), North Carolina (11) and Alabama (109). Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and Louisiana were the only other states that cracked the 100 mark.

GROUP OF 5

The Bulldogs have been one of the more successful Group of 5 teams in the past few years and have all the components with which to build a strong dynasty. They’ve garnered four straight recruiting classes in the top 90 of FBS, with all four landing in the top four among Mountain West teams. They also bring back 65% of their production from last season, highlighted by redshirt junior quarterback Mikey Keene. He was one of 15 Group of 5 signal-callers to throw 24-plus touchdown passes and is backed up by Jayden Mandel, who was ranked in the top 80 quarterbacks for the class of 2023.

QBs:

Mikey Keene (RS Jr.), Jayden Mandal (RS Fr.)

Returning production:

65% overall, 53rd in FBS

73% offense, 29th in FBS

57% defense, 82nd in FBS

Recruiting class rankings:

2024: 86th in FBS, fifth in Mountain West

2023: 83rd in FBS, fourth in Mountain West

2022: 72nd in FBS, third in Mountain West

2021: 71st in FBS, fourth in Mountain West

Transfer class rank:

2024: 86th in FBS

2023: 81st in FBS

Recruiting states:

California, Texas

The Rams bring back one of the most potent offenses in the Mountain West along with back-to-back recruiting classes ranked second in the Mountain West (and top 70 in FBS). They’re also the only Group of 5 team on our list that has a player rated in the top 100 of the game, with receiver Torry Horton earning a 91 overall. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi highlights the current roster, as the redshirt sophomore threw for over 3,500 yards and 26 touchdown passes in his first year as a starter. Waiting in the wings is Darius Curry, a top 65 quarterback in the class of 2024, who played at Long Beach Poly — a perennial powerhouse in the talent-rich area that is southern California. Colorado State also brings back 64% of their production from last season, most notably bringing back 68% on offense specifically.

QBs:

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (RS So.), Darius Curry (Fr.)

Returning production:

64% overall, 61st in FBS

68% offense, 44th in FBS

60% defense, 68th in FBS

Recruiting class rankings:

2024: 70th in FBS, second in Mountain West

2023: 69th in FBS, second in Mountain West

2022: 78th in FBS, fourth in Mountain West

2021: 90th in FBS, sixth in Mountain West

Transfer class rank:

2024: 117th in FBS

2023: 89th in FBS

Recruiting states:

California, Texas

The Owls just sneaked onto our list, as they haven’t had a recruiting class ranked higher than 86th in FBS over the last four cycles, but there were too many other positive things going their way in terms of dynasty mode. Firstly, E.J. Warner (son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner) transferred to Rice from Temple this offseason, coming off a 3000-yard passing season along with 23 touchdown passes. Drew Devillier also signed with them, a three-star quarterback coming out of Texas powerhouse, Plano East. That leads to our second reason: Rice is located in Houston, Texas, meaning you’re just miles from talent-rich high schools that the game will generate prospects from. And finally, the biggest factor in our decision was Rice’s staggering returning production numbers. No team in FBS has more returning production on defense at 89%, and their overall rate of 81% is fifth-best of any team.

QBs:

E.J. Warner (Jr.), Drew Devillier (Fr.)

Returning production:

81% overall, fifth in FBS

73% offense, 28th in FBS

89% defense, first in FBS

Recruiting class rankings:

2024: 122nd in FBS, 12th in AAC

2023: 86th in FBS, ninth in AAC

2022: 120th in FBS, ninth in C-USA

2021: 94th in FBS, fifth in C-USA

Transfer class rank:

2024: 109th in FBS

2023: 102nd in FBS

Recruiting states:

Texas, California, Florida, Alabama

The Blazers have brought in three straight recruiting classes ranked in the top 100 of FBS and are located in the talent-rich state of Alabama. Additionally, they bring back 64% of their returning production, with 85% of their offense coming back — good for seventh best in FBS. Jacob Zeno finished 13th among Group of 5 quarterbacks last season with 3,126 pass yards and is back for one final season at UAB. Once he’s gone, they’ll have Adrian Posse to lead the offense, a former Auburn commit with offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Arkansas, Texas A&M and Notre Dame.

QBs:

Jacob Zeno (RS Sr), Adrian Posse (Fr.)

Returning production:

64% overall, 58th in FBS

85% offense, seventh in FBS

44% defense, 117th in FBS

Recruiting class rankings:

2024: 87th in FBS, ninth in AAC

2023: 92nd in FBS, 10th in AAC

2022: 86th in FBS, second in C-USA

2021: 113th in FBS, eighth in C-USA

Transfer class rank:

2024: 94th in FBS

2023: 100th in FBS

Recruiting states:

Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, Texas

The Rockets have had two recruiting classes that topped all MAC teams in the last four years and will likely have Tucker Gleason as the starting quarterback this year. The former Georgia Tech quarterback is entering his third year with Toledo and has shown flashes of his talent. He’s got no starts in the last two seasons but has played in 22 games in that span, throwing for 1,083 yards with a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 12 to three. Kalieb Osborne will enter the mix once Gleason is done, a 2024 signee who was ranked as the third-best quarterback out of Michigan. The one knock on Toledo is their loss of production, with only 42% of last year’s returning. With Gleason, a deceptively good transfer class and close proximity to some of the best recruiting hotbeds in the country, Toledo still makes our list as a strong team to start a dynasty with.

QBs:

Tucker Gleason (RS Jr.), Kalieb Osborne (Fr.)

Returning production:

42% overall, 122nd in FBS

32% offense, 127th in FBS

53% defense, 103rd in FBS

Recruiting class rankings:

2024: 66th in FBS, first in MAC

2023: 101st in FBS, fifth in MAC

2022: 92nd in FBS, sixth in MAC

2021: 70th in FBS, first in MAC

Transfer class rank:

2024: 115th in FBS

2023: 111th in FBS

Recruiting states:

Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania

POWER CONFERENCE

There might not be a better program in all of college football to start a dynasty with in NCAA 25 than Texas. The Longhorns check all of our boxes, as their roster is loaded with experienced starters along with young talent at every position. They’ve notched three straight recruiting classes ranked in the top five, and they also have the sixth-best transfer class in FBS this year. When looking at the quarterback room, it starts with Quinn Ewers, who is tied for the third-highest rating of any signal-caller in the game at a 92 overall. But behind him, you have Arch Manning — the top-rated prospect in the class of 2023 — and Trey Owens, a four-star prospect ranked 21st among all quarterbacks in the class of 2024. Texas also brings back 67% of its returning production and has two players rated in the top 100 of the game. And, of course, they are located in the top recruiting state in all of America, and close to several others.

QBs:

Quinn Ewers (RS Jr.), Arch Manning (RS Fr.), Trey Owens (Fr.)

Returning production:

67% overall, 36th in FBS

73% offense, 26th in FBS

61% defense, 60th in FBS

Recruiting class rankings:

2024: sixth in FBS, third in SEC

2023: third in FBS, first in Big 12

2022: fifth in FBS, first in Big 12

2021: 15th in FBS, second in Big 12

Transfer class rank:

2024: sixth in FBS

2023: 48th in FBS

Recruiting states:

Texas, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina

The Hurricanes are very similar to Texas in that they check all the boxes. Cam Ward will be under center this year after totaling 6,966 passing yards over the last two seasons — the seventh most of all FBS quarterbacks in that span. Emory Williams will be the backup after playing in five games as a true freshman last season. Their last two transfer portal classes both ranked in the top 10, and they’ve had a top-three ACC recruiting class in four straight years — not to mention the fourth-best class in all of FBS this past cycle. Miami also brings back 68% of its returning production, headlined by defensive end Reuben Bain, the ACC freshman of the year last season (rated a 91 overall as a true sophomore). That, along with their proximity to two of the best recruiting hotbeds in the country, makes them an easy choice.

QBs:

Cam Ward (Sr.), Emory Williams (So.), Judd Anderson (Fr.)

Returning production:

68% overall, 30th in FBS

79% offense, 15th in FBS

58% defense, 77th in FBS

Recruiting class rankings:

2024: fourth in FBS, first in ACC

2023: seventh in FBS, first in ACC

2022: 16th in FBS, third in ACC

2021: 11th in FBS, second in ACC

Transfer class rank:

2024: 10th in FBS

2023: seventh in FBS

Recruiting states:

Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, Texas, Pennsylvania

The lone west coast representative in our Power Conference list, Oregon is primed to have dynasty success for several seasons. The Heisman co-favorite will lead their offense, as Dillon Gabriel (a 92 overall) will spend his last year of college football with the Ducks. Behind him is sophomore transfer Dante Moore, who spent his freshman year at UCLA after being the third-ranked quarterback in the class of 2023. Oregon brings back 69% of its production from last season, which ranks 26th in FBS this year. Five Ducks are ranked in the top 100 players of the game, and it should be easy to continue that trend from a recruiting perspective in the game, given their proximity to California and Texas.

QBs:

Dillon Gabriel (Sr.), Dante Moore (So.)

Returning production:

69% overall, 26th in FBS

68% offense, 46th in FBS

70% defense, 31st in FBS

Recruiting class rankings:

2024: third in FBS, first in Big Ten

2023: ninth in FBS, second in Pac-12

2022: 13th in FBS, first in Pac-12

2021: sixth in FBS, first in Pac-12

Transfer class rank:

2024: second in FBS

2023: ninth in FBS

Recruiting states:

California, Texas

The two-time CFP winners have a loaded roster and bring back 68% of the production from a team that went 13-1. Since 2021, they’ve never had a recruiting class ranked worse than fourth in FBS, and they just brought in the top-ranked class in 2024. Carson Beck returns this year as the preseason Heisman co-favorite, with a 93 overall rating — tied for the highest of any quarterback in the game. Backing him up are two highly-rated prospects: Gunner Stockton and Jaden Rashada, who were both ranked seventh among all quarterbacks in their respective classes. The Bulldogs have six players rated in the top 100 of the game, and you’ll be able to keep that talent consistent with the several recruiting hotbeds surrounding the peach state.

QBs:

Carson Beck (Sr.), Gunner Stockton (RS So.) Jaden Rashada (RS Fr.)

Returning production:

68% overall, 29th in FBS

75% offense, 22nd in FBS

61% defense, 61st in FBS

Recruiting class rankings:

2024: first in FBS, first in SEC

2023: second in FBS, second in SEC

2022: third in FBS, third in SEC

2021: fourth in FBS, third in SEC

Transfer class rank:

2024: 15th in FBS

2023: 55 in FBS

Recruiting states:

Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, Texas

Despite losing to Michigan in back-to-back seasons, the Buckeyes are primed to build a long-lasting dynasty in NCAA 25. They have a staggering eight players rated in the top 100 of the game and also bring in the ninth-best transfer class in FBS. They’ve secured four straight recruiting classes in the top five of FBS and additionally boast a returning production rate of 65%. At quarterback, Kansas State transfer Will Howard is slated to be the starter, but true freshmen Julian Sayin and Air Noland were two of the highest-rated quarterback prospects in 2024, ranking first and fourth respectively. Yes, that’s correct — Ohio State signed two top-five quarterbacks in the same recruiting class. That, coupled with the fact that the program is located in a state that had over 100 NFL players on rosters entering 2023 and is adjacent to another (Michigan), makes the Buckeyes an easy choice to play dynasty mode with.

QBs:

Will Howard (Sr.), Julian Sayin (Fr.), Air Noland (Fr.)

Returning production:

65% overall, 56th

62% offense, 66th

68% defense, 39th

Recruiting class rankings:

2024: fifth in FBS, second in Big Ten

2023: fourth in FBS, first in Big Ten

2022: fourth in FBS, first in Big Ten

2021: second in FBS, first in Big Ten

Transfer class rank:

2024: ninth in FBS

2023: 29th in FBS

Recruiting states:

Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina

share