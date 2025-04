National Basketball Association 2025 NBA playoff bracket: Updated schedule, scores Published Apr. 21, 2025 11:25 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NBA Playoffs are underway. Here's a complete look at where the playoff bracket stands and how each series is going:

Eastern Conference Bracket

Western Conference Bracket



2025 NBA Playoffs Schedule and Scores

First Round - East

(1) Cleveland Cavaliers vs. (8) Miami Heat - Cavs lead 1-0

(2) Boston Celtics vs. (7) Orlando Magic - Celtics lead 1-0

(3) New York Knicks vs. (6) Detroit Pistons - Knicks lead 1-0

(4) Indiana Pacers vs. (5) Milwaukee Bucks - Pacers lead 1-0

First Round - West

(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (8) Memphis Grizzlies - Thunder lead 1-0

(2) Houston Rockets vs. (7) Golden State Warriors - Warriors lead 1-0

(3) Los Angeles Lakers vs. (6) Minnesota Timberwolves - Timberwolves lead 1-0

(4) Denver Nuggets vs. (5) LA Clippers - Nuggets lead 1-0

* If necessary

NBA Play-In Tournament

Tuesday, April 15

Wednesday, April 16

Friday, April 18

Other Key Dates

April 15-18: NBA play-in tournament (ESPN, TNT)

April 19: NBA playoffs first round begin (ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV)

May 5-6: NBA conference semifinals begin (ABC, ESPN, TNT)

May 20: NBA conference finals begin (ABC, ESPN, TNT)

June 5: NBA Finals begin (ABC)

Eastern Conference Seeding

Western Conference Seeding

NBA Play-In Tournament Bracket

Eastern Conference

(7) Orlando Magic vs. (8) Atlanta Hawks

(9) Chicago Bulls vs. (10) Miami Heat

Western Conference

(7) Golden State Warriors vs. (8) Memphis Grizzlies

(9) Sacramento Kings vs. (10) Dallas Mavericks

Check out our NBA standings for up-to-the-minute updates.

How many teams make the NBA playoffs?

Sixteen teams in total make the NBA playoffs, eight teams from both the Eastern and Western Conference. The top six seeds in each conference advance based on the regular season record. The final two seeds in each conference are determined by the NBA Play-In Tournament.

