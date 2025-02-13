National Basketball Association Who are the 10 best dunkers in NBA history? Published Feb. 13, 2025 3:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports Research

There are a handful of plays in an NBA game that can wow a crowd — an ankle-breaker, buzzer-beater and slick dime being among them. But few things in sports can get everybody on their feet quite like a thundering slam dunk.

In fact, the NBA Slam Dunk Contest is often the highlight of All-Star Weekend, as many of the greatest high-flyers have made their mark in the competition until recent years. With the latest iteration set for Saturday, we examined which players are the best of the best at slamming and jamming.

Here are the 10 best dunkers in NBA history.

10 best dunkers in NBA history

Williamson has been snakebit by injuries throughout his six-year career — he's missed more games than he's played in — but when the big man's on the floor, he's a walking highlight reel. His vertical is astounding for someone his size (6-foot-6, 284 pounds). He is as physically imposing as any player in the league and can slam it down with authority, whether it be a 360 dunk or with somebody in the way. Williamson has spent his entire NBA career with the New Orleans Pelicans.

9. Darryl Dawkins

A big man with approximately 50 different nicknames, Dawkins was a force to be reckoned with in the paint. If Dawkins had a mere peek at the basket, look out, because he would move people out of the way en route to emphatically jamming the ball in the hole. Oh, and he broke multiple backboards. In fact, he shattered them. Dawkins finished his career, which was spent primarily with the Philadelphia 76ers and Nets, averaging 12 points and 1.4 blocks per game.

8. Jason Richardson

J-Rich had a quality career split between five teams, spending his first six seasons with the Golden State Warriors. Richardson won both the 2002 and 2003 Slam Dunk Contests, flaunting a series of between-the-legs and windmill slams. At 6-foot-6, Richardson could put on a show, while finishing his career averaging a combined 17.1 points per game.

We never did see James compete in the dunk contest, but he's given us 22 years (and counting) of memorable slams. And despite just turning 40, James' athleticism hasn't deteriorated, as he gets to the rim off the dribble with ease. Whether via a tomahawk slam or climbing the ladder, James has been able to soar above the rim his entire career, which has been split between the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

6. Shawn Kemp

Kemp, who finished his career averaging a combined 14.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game, is one of the best big men in NBA history who isn't in the Hall of Fame. Moreover, Kemp, a three-time All-NBA selection and six-time All-Star, was a miraculous dunker who was nifty around the rim and would forcefully finish off fast breaks — whether he had a free lane or not.

5. Michael Jordan

He's called "Air Jordan" for a reason: Jordan could fly. The Chicago Bulls superstar and arguably the best player in the history of the sport was actually as famous for his sizzling slams in road arenas as he was for beating defenders and draining crunch-time, mid-range jumpers. Jordan won the 1987 and 1988 Slam Dunk Contests.

Part of Griffin's identity will always be his rim-rattling alley-oops, Kia commercials and jumping over the shortest part of a Kia Optima at 2011 NBA All-Star weekend. Over the years, Griffin's leap tapered off, but he was as good as any dunker for the bulk of his stint with the LA Clippers. A five-time All-NBA honoree, Griffin's dunking ability was one of the highlights of the early 2010s in the NBA.

3. Dominique Wilkins

Wilkins, a Hall of Famer and the 1985-86 NBA scoring champion, won the 1985 and 1990 Slam Dunk contests, but those feats were just the tip of the iceberg. It didn't matter if he had a clean lane to the rim or a defender in his grill, Wilkins was looking to put an extra something on a dunk. One of the best scorers in the history of the sport, Wilkins was as epic a dunker.

2. Julius Erving

Whether it was with the 76ers, Nets or Squires, Dr. J was special with the ball in his hands. A four-time MVP and 16-time All-Star, Erving could get two forceful points in a variety of ways. On that note, one could argue that Erving's distinct slam that saw him bring the ball around town and throw it down with authority is the most iconic dunk routine the sport has ever seen. Erving is eighth in NBA/ABA history with 30,026 points.

1. Vince Carter

Carter has a case for the most memorable and timeless dunk of all time, that being his between-the-legs jam in the 2000 Dunk Contest that saw him later signal that the contest was "over." The eight-time All-Star also has one of the most memorable moments in Olympic basketball, as Carter intercepted a pass and then leaped over Frederic Weis yards away from the rim for the slam.

Honorable mentions:

