National Basketball Association 2025 NBA MVP Odds: Nikola Jokić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Early Favorites Updated Jul. 17, 2025 6:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's never too early to dive into next season's NBA betting markets, and that's why fans are wagering on spots like championship futures, Rookie of the Year and Most Improved Player.

Fans are also beginning to put cash on players they think have a shot at winning MVP at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took home the award at the end of the 2024 season as the team made its championship run.

Who will win the league's most coveted individual regular-season honor next year?

Let's take a look at the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 17.

Regular Season MVP 2025-26

Nikola Jokić, Nuggets: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Luka Dončić, Lakers: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Cade Cunningham, Pistons: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Jalen Brunson, Knicks: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Joel Embiid, 76ers: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Kevin Durant, Rockets: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Paolo Banchero, Magic: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Jaylen Brown, Celtics: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Anthony Davis, Mavericks: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Ja Morant, Grizzlies: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

LeBron James, Lakers: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won the 2024-25 NBA MVP award

Denver's Nikola Jokić is first on the board at +200. The three-time MVP finished the regular season averaging 29.6 points (third in the NBA), 12.7 rebounds (third) and 10.2 assists (second). He finished second in MVP voting behind Gilgeous-Alexander.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking of the Thunder's superstar guard, SGA is a close second on the board at +250.

The reigning MVP received 71 first-place votes after a regular season in which his 32.7 points per game led the league in scoring. He became the third player in the franchise's history to win MVP. Kevin Durant (2013-14) and Russell Westbrook (2016-17) are the other two Thunder players to take home this hardware.

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo rounds out the top three at +700. He didn't receive any first- or second-place votes in last season's voting but did rack up 88 third-place votes. His 30.4 ppg ranked second in the NBA in scoring last year.

Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots a free throw during the second quarter of a 2025 playoff game

Further down the list is L.A.'s LeBron James at +15000.

King James is a four-time MVP and is preparing to enter his 23rd year in the NBA. It's still uncertain, though, if that 23rd year will be as a Laker or with another team. LeBron averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game last season.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share