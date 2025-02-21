2025 NBA Play-In Tournament: Bracket, schedule, standings, rules
Ahead of the 2025 NBA playoffs tipping off on April 19, teams on the playoff bubble will battle it out in the play-in tournament. Four teams from each conference will compete for the final two postseason spots, adding extra drama before the main event begins.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament:
What is the NBA Play-In Tournament?
The NBA Board of Governors approved the adoption of the NBA Play-In Tournament on a full-time basis back in July 2022. In the 2024-25 NBA season, the Play-In Tournament will take place April 15-18, 2025, between the last day of the regular season on April 13 and the start of the playoffs on April 19.
The tournament includes the four teams with the seventh to tenth best winning percentages in the Eastern and Western Conferences. After six games, the seventh and eighth seeds in each conference will be determined for the NBA Playoffs.
When is the NBA Play-In Tournament?
The 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament will take place from Tuesday, April 15 to Friday, April 18.
2025 NBA Play-In Tournament Standings
Here's how the NBA Play-In Tournament race looks today*:
Eastern Conference
- (7) Orlando Magic
- (8) Atlanta Hawks
- (9) Miami Heat
- (10) Chicago Bulls
- (11) Philadelphia 76ers
- (12) Brooklyn Nets
Eastern Conference Bracket
- (7) Orlando Magic vs. (8) Atlanta Hawks
- (9) Miami Heat vs. (10) Chicago Bulls
Western Conference
- (7) Minnesota Timberwolves
- (8) Dallas Mavericks
- (9) Sacramento Kings
- (10) Golden State Warriors
- (11) Phoenix Suns
- (12) San Antonio Spurs
Western Conference Bracket
- (7) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (8) Dallas Mavericks
- (9) Sacramento Kings vs. (10) Golden State Warriors
Check out our NBA standings for up-to-the-minute updates.
*As of 2/20/2025
2025 NBA Play-In Tournament Schedule
Tuesday, April 15
- Play-In Game 1: East 7 seed vs. East 8 seed
- Play-In Game 2: West 7 seed vs. West 8 seed
Wednesday, April 16
- Play-In Game 3: East 9 seed vs. East 10 seed
- Play-In Game 4: West 9 seed vs. West 10 seed
Friday, April 18
- Play-In Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 3
- Play-In Game 6: Loser of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 4
How does the NBA Play-In Tournament work?
The seventh and eighth seeds in each conference will play in the first play-in games on April 15, and the ninth and tenth seeds in each conference will play on April 16. The winners of the 7-8 games will advance to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed. The losers of the 7-8 games will face the winners of the 9-10 games on April 18, with the No. 8 seed on the line. The team that loses will be disqualified from playoff contention.
The losers of the 9-10 games are disqualified from playoff contention.
Essentially, the teams that finish seventh and eighth in their conference after the NBA season get two chances to earn a spot in the NBA playoffs.
How can I watch the NBA Play-In Tournament?
All six games of the 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament will be broadcast on ESPN and TNT.
When are the 2025 NBA Playoffs?
- April 15-18: NBA play-in tournament
- April 19: NBA playoffs 2025 first round begin
- May 5-6: NBA conference semifinals begin (ABC, ESPN, TNT)
- May TBD: NBA conference finals begin (ABC, ESPN, TNT)
- June 5: NBA Finals begin (ABC)
